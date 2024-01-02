Best New Year deals: Get up to 60% on power banks, top 9 picks

Best New Year deals and sales: In today's hyper-connected world, where smartphones have become an extension of our lives, the demand for power banks has surged exponentially. The intense and varied use of smartphones, from endless scrolling through social media feeds to conducting business on the go, places a substantial strain on battery life. This reliance on our devices has made life without power banks nearly inconceivable. As smartphones become more sophisticated with advanced features and higher power consumption, the need for reliable backup power becomes even more critical. Best New Year deals: Opt for power banks from good brands and enjoy seamless smartphone usage.

The convenience and portability of power banks have made them an indispensable accessory for modern living. These portable chargers offer a lifeline when our devices hit critical battery levels at the most inconvenient times. Whether it's during a long commute, a busy day of meetings, or a weekend getaway, having a power bank ensures uninterrupted connectivity. Moreover, with the evolution of power bank technology, they now come in various capacities, sizes, and functionalities to cater to diverse user needs, making it easier to find the perfect match for specific lifestyles.

With the onset of the New Year deals and sales, grabbing a power bank at a discounted price can be a savvy decision. Many retailers and online platforms offer mega discounts during this period, allowing consumers to invest in quality power banks without breaking the bank. The prospect of snagging a reliable power bank during these deals not only ensures a backup power solution but also presents an opportunity to save considerably while making a valuable tech investment. Whether it's for personal use or as a thoughtful gift, taking advantage of these promotions can lead to substantial savings while enhancing daily convenience and peace of mind.

The intensifying reliance on smartphones and the continual demand for uninterrupted usage necessitate having a dependable power source on hand. Securing a power bank during New Year deals not only aligns with the practicality of our tech-driven lifestyles but also presents an opportune moment to benefit from significant discounts and offers.

1) Duracell 20000 MAH Slimmest Power Bank with 1 Type C PD and 2 USB A Port, 22.5W Fast Charging Portable Charger to Charges 3 Devices Simultaneously for iPhones, Android Phones, Smart Watches & More

The Duracell 20000mAh Slimmest Power Bank stands out for its versatile charging capabilities. With 1 Type C PD and 2 USB A ports, it accommodates multiple devices simultaneously. Its 22.5W fast charging ensures swift and efficient power delivery to iPhones, Android phones, smartwatches, and more. Beyond its substantial capacity, its slim design offers portability without compromising on power. This power bank is a reliable companion for those needing a high-capacity, multi-device charging solution that prioritizes speed and convenience without sacrificing sleekness.

Specifications of Duracell 20000mAh Slimmest Power Bank:

Capacity: 20000mAh

Ports: 1 Type C PD, 2 USB A

Fast Charging: 22.5W

Simultaneous Charging: Up to 3 devices

Compatibility: iPhones, Android phones, Smart Watches, and more

Reasons to buy Reasons in avoid Versatile Charging: Multiple ports cater to various devices simultaneously. Bulkiness: Despite its capacity, it might be bulkier than more compact options. Fast Charging: 22.5W ensures swift and efficient power delivery. Price: Higher pricing compared to lower-capacity or less feature-rich alternatives.

2) Amazon Basics 20000mAh 22.5W Lithium-Polymer Power Bank | Dual Input, Triple Output | Fast Charging, Black, Type-C Cable Included

The Amazon Basics 20000mAh Power Bank offers a robust charging solution. With dual input and triple output ports, it accommodates multiple devices simultaneously, supporting fast charging at 22.5W. Its Lithium-Polymer composition ensures reliability and durability. The inclusion of a Type-C cable adds convenience for various devices. Its sleek black design complements its functionality, making it a versatile accessory for users seeking efficient and multi-device charging on the go. This power bank embodies a balance of capacity, speed, and compatibility, catering to diverse charging needs.

Specifications of Amazon Basics 20000mAh Power Bank:

Capacity: 20000mAh

Charging Speed: 22.5W

Ports: Triple output, Dual input

Battery Type: Lithium-Polymer

Colour: Black, Type-C cable included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile Charging: Triple output and dual input ports allow charging multiple devices simultaneously. Size and Weight: The larger capacity might make it bulkier compared to smaller power banks. Fast Charging: 22.5W charging speed ensures quick and efficient power delivery. Price: Higher pricing might be a deterrent for those seeking more budget-friendly options.

3) Ambrane 20000 mAh Mini Power Bank with 22.5W Fast Charging, Pocket Size, Triple Output, Type C PD (Input & Output), Li-Polymer, Made in India + Type C Cable (Powerlit XL Lite, Yellow)

The Ambrane 20000mAh Mini Power Bank packs substantial power in a pocket-sized design. Its 22.5W fast charging capability ensures swift replenishment of devices. With triple output ports and Type C PD for both input and output, it accommodates multiple gadgets efficiently. Crafted with Li-Polymer for reliability, its 'Made in India' tag underscores quality. The inclusion of a Type C cable adds convenience. This yellow Powerlit XL Lite variant blends capacity, compactness, and local manufacturing, appealing to users seeking a high-powered yet portable charging solution.

Specifications of Ambrane 20000mAh Mini Power Bank:

Capacity: 20000mAh

Charging Speed: 22.5W Fast Charging

Ports: Triple output, Type C PD (Input & Output)

Battery Type: Li-Polymer

Design: Pocket Size, Made in India, Yellow (Powerlit XL Lite)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portability: Compact design makes it easy to carry around. Size Constraints: Despite being pocket-sized, it might not fit into smaller pockets or purses. Local Manufacturing: "Made in India" tag ensures support for local industries and possibly better customer service. Potential Pricing: Depending on the pricing, it might be higher compared to similar capacity power banks without specific preferences for local manufacturing.

4) Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank, 20W Fast Charging, Triple Output, Type C PD (Input & Output), Quick Charge, Li-Polymer, Multi-Layer Protection for iPhone, Smartphones & Other Devices (Stylo 20K, Green)

The Ambrane 20000mAh Stylo 20K Power Bank offers efficient charging with 20W fast charging capability. Its triple output ports, including Type C PD for both input and output, cater to various devices simultaneously. Equipped with Quick Charge and multi-layer protection, it ensures safe and rapid charging for iPhones, smartphones, and diverse gadgets. The Li-Polymer build enhances reliability while the vibrant green design adds a touch of style. This power bank encapsulates versatility and safety, making it a dependable choice for those seeking efficient multi-device charging solutions with added device protection.

Specifications of Ambrane 20000mAh Stylo 20K Power Bank:

Capacity: 20000mAh

Charging Speed: 20W Fast Charging

Ports: Triple output, Type C PD (Input & Output)

Technology: Quick Charge support, Li-Polymer battery

Protection: Multi-layer protection for devices

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile Charging: Triple put ports and Type C PD allow simultaneous charging of multiple devices. Possibly Larger Size: Despite its capacity, it might be bulkier for some users' preferences or carrying convenience. Quick Charge & Multi-layer Protection: Offers rapid charging and enhanced safety for devices. Price Consideration: Pricing might be higher compared to power banks with similar specifications from other brands.

5) Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank, 20W Fast Charging, Tripe Output, Type C PD (Input & Output), Quick Charge, Li-Polymer, Multi-Layer Protection for iPhone, Smartphones & Other Devices (Stylo 20K, Blue)

The Ambrane 20000mAh Stylo 20K Power Bank delivers swift charging at 20W, featuring triple output ports and Type C PD for efficient input and output. With Quick Charge support, Li-Polymer composition, and multi-layer protection, it ensures safe and rapid charging for iPhones, smartphones, and various devices. The blue-hued Stylo 20K embodies reliability and style, offering versatile charging solutions coupled with enhanced device safety. This power bank is an ideal companion for those seeking efficient multi-device charging while prioritizing both performance and protection in a sleek and vibrant design.

Specifications of Ambrane 20000mAh Stylo 20K Power Bank:

Capacity: 20000mAh

Charging Speed: 20W Fast Charging

Ports: Triple output, Type C PD (Input & Output)

Technology: Quick Charge support, Li-Polymer battery

Protection: Multi-layer protection for devices

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile Charging: Triple output ports and Type C PD allow simultaneous charging of multiple devices. Possibly Larger Size: Despite its capacity, it might be bulkier for some users' preferences or carrying convenience. Enhanced Safety: Multi-layer protection and Li-Polymer composition prioritize device safety during charging. Price Consideration: Pricing might be higher compared to power banks with similar specifications from other brands.

6) URBN 20000 mAh Lithium_Polymer 22.5W Super Fast Charging Ultra Compact Power Bank with Quick Charge & Power Delivery, Type C Input/Output, Made in India, Type C Cable Included (Camo)

The URBN 20000mAh Ultra Compact Power Bank is a powerhouse in a small package, boasting 22.5W super-fast charging. With Quick Charge support, Power Delivery, and Type C input/output, it ensures efficient and rapid charging for various devices. Made in India, it reflects local quality and craftsmanship. The inclusion of a Type C cable adds convenience. Its camo design merges functionality with style, making it a reliable and fashionable choice for users seeking high-speed charging in a compact, locally-made package.

Specifications of URBN 20000mAh Ultra Compact Power Bank (Camo):

Capacity: 20000mAh

Charging Speed: 22.5W Super Fast Charging

Ports: Type C input/output

Technology: Quick Charge & Power Delivery support

Design: Ultra-compact, Camo finish, Type C cable included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-Speed Charging: 22.5W Super Fast Charging with Quick Charge and Power Delivery support. Limited Port Options: Limited to Type C input/output, might not accommodate devices with different port types without adapters. Compact and Stylish: Ultra-compact design in camo finish, coupled with the convenience of an included Type C cable. Possibly Higher Price: The higher charging speed and compactness might come with a slightly higher price compared to power banks with similar capacities and fewer features.

7) URBN 10000 mAh Lithium_Polymer 22.5W Super Fast Charging Ultra Compact Power Bank with Quick Charge & Power Delivery, Type C Input/Output, Made in India, Type C Cable Included (Camo)

The URBN 10000mAh Ultra Compact Power Bank delivers robust charging in a small form factor, boasting 22.5W super-fast charging with Quick Charge and Power Delivery support. With Type C input/output and a camo finish, it embodies convenience and style. Made in India, it reflects local craftsmanship and quality. The inclusion of a Type C cable adds to its versatility. This compact and efficient power bank in camo finish is ideal for users seeking high-speed charging and portability without compromising on style or locally-made quality.

Specifications of URBN 10000mAh Ultra Compact Power Bank (Camo):

Capacity: 10000mAh

Charging Speed: 22.5W Super Fast Charging

Ports: Type C input/output

Technology: Quick Charge & Power Delivery support

Design: Ultra-compact, Camo finish, Type C cable included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-Speed Charging: 22.5W Super Fast Charging with Quick Charge and Power Delivery support. Limited Capacity: Lower capacity may not suit users needing multiple charges or extended power backup. Portability: Compact design with high capacity, ideal for on-the-go charging needs. Possible Limited Compatibility: Limited to Type C input/output, may not accommodate devices with different port types without adapters.

8) Ambrane 10000mAh Rugged, Slim & Compact Powerbank, 22.5W Fast Charging, USB & Type C Output, Power Delivery, Quick Charge for iPhone, Android & Other Devices (Force 10k, Dark Green)

The Ambrane Force 10K, a 10000mAh Rugged Powerbank, combines durability and efficiency. With 22.5W fast charging, USB & Type C outputs, and support for Power Delivery and Quick Charge, it caters to iPhone, Android, and various devices. Its dark green, slim design exudes style and toughness. This compact yet resilient power bank ensures swift charging for on-the-go users, blending high-speed functionality with a rugged build. The Force 10K stands as a dependable choice for those seeking a robust and versatile power solution in a sleek, dark green finish.

Specifications of Ambrane Force 10K Rugged Powerbank (Dark Green):

Capacity: 10000mAh

Charging Speed: 22.5W Fast Charging

Ports: USB & Type C Output

Technology: Power Delivery & Quick Charge support

Design: Rugged, Slim & Compact

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile Compatibility: Works with iPhone, Android, and various devices, thanks to USB & Type C outputs. Possibly Limited Capacity: Lower capacity may not suit users needing multiple charges or extended power backup. Durability and Efficiency: Rugged build combined with high-speed charging functionality ensures reliability and performance. Design Preferences: Rugged design might not appeal to users seeking sleeker or more minimalistic power bank options.

9) Ambrane 27000mAh Power Bank, 20W Fast Charging, Triple Output, Type C PD (Input & Output), Quick Charge, Li-Polymer, Multi-Layer Protection for iPhone, Smartphones & Other Devices (Stylo Pro, Purple)

The Ambrane Stylo Pro, a 27000mAh powerhouse, offers robust charging with 20W fast charging and triple output ports. With Type C PD for both input and output, Quick Charge support, and Li-Polymer composition, it ensures efficient charging for iPhones, smartphones, and various devices. The purple Stylo Pro embodies reliability and style, delivering high-capacity charging with multi-layer protection. This power bank stands out as a dependable choice for those seeking extensive power reserves, efficient multi-device charging, and a touch of elegance in a vibrant purple hue.

Specifications of Ambrane Stylo Pro 27000mAh Power Bank (Purple):

Capacity: 27000mAh

Charging Speed: 20W Fast Charging

Ports: Triple output, Type C PD (Input & Output)

Technology: Quick Charge, Li-Polymer battery

Protection: Multi-layer protection for devices

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High Capacity: Massive 27000mAh capacity suits users needing extensive power reserves. Possibly Larger Size: Higher capacity might result in a bulkier and heavier power bank. Versatile Charging: Triple output ports, Type C PD, and Quick Charge cater to various devices efficiently. Price Consideration: Higher capacity and added features may come with a relatively higher price point compared to lower capacity alternatives.

3 best features for you

Product Name Power Output Number of Ports Wireless Charging Duracell 20000 MAH Slimmest Power Bank 22.5W 3 (1 Type C, 2 USB A) No Amazon Basics 20000mAh Lithium-Polymer Power Bank 22.5W 3 (Dual Input, Triple Output) No Ambrane 20000 mAh Mini Power Bank 22.5W Triple Output, Type C PD No Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank (Stylo 20K, Green) 20W Triple Output, Type C PD No Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank (Stylo 20K, Blue) 20W Triple Output, Type C PD No URBN 20000mAh Lithium-Polymer Super Fast Charging Power Bank 22.5W Type C Input/Output No URBN 10000mAh Lithium-Polymer Super Fast Charging Power Bank 22.5W Type C Input/Output No Ambrane 10000mAh Rugged Powerbank (Force 10K, Dark Green) 22.5W USB & Type C Output, Power Delivery, Quick Charge No Ambrane 27000mAh Power Bank (Stylo Pro, Purple) 20W Triple Output, Type C PD No

Best value for money

The URBN 20000mAh Lithium-Polymer Power Bank emerges as the best value for money among the listed options. Offering 22.5W super-fast charging, Type C input/output, and a compact design, it's a versatile choice. With its quick charge and power delivery capabilities, along with a made-in-India tag and included Type C cable, it combines efficiency, reliability, and affordability. This power bank ensures compatibility with various devices, making it an excellent investment for anyone seeking a cost-effective yet high-performance charging solution.

Best overall product

The Duracell 20000 MAH Slimmest Power Bank stands out as the best overall product in this selection. With its 22.5W fast charging capacity, ability to charge three devices simultaneously, and inclusion of 1 Type C PD and 2 USB A ports, it offers unparalleled versatility. This power bank caters to various devices like iPhones, Android phones, and smartwatches, ensuring comprehensive compatibility. Its slim design coupled with robust charging capabilities makes it a top-tier choice for users seeking reliability, efficiency, and convenience in a single device.

How to buy the best power banks in India

When buying a power bank in India, prioritize capacity matching your device's needs. Look for multiple output ports supporting various charging standards like USB-C and fast-charging protocols. Ensure safety features like overcharging protection and opt for lithium-polymer batteries for stability. Consider portability, read user reviews, and choose reputable brands offering good warranties. Balance your budget with quality and look for additional features like pass-through charging if needed. Always purchase from authorized sellers to guarantee authenticity and reliable after-sales support, ensuring your power bank suits your charging needs effectively and safely.

