News / Technology / Best Panasonic mixers and grinders to buy: Top 10 picks

Best Panasonic mixers and grinders to buy: Top 10 picks

ByAffiliate Desk
Mar 04, 2024 10:15 PM IST

Looking for the best Panasonic mixers and grinders? Check out our list of the 10 top-rated products to make an informed decision.

If you're in the market for a new mixer or grinder, Panasonic has a range of options to suit your needs. From powerful 550W mixers to versatile juicer grinders, Panasonic offers reliable and efficient appliances. In this article, we'll compare the top 10 Panasonic mixers and grinders available on Amazon.in to help you find the perfect product for your kitchen.

Best Panasonic mixers and grinders: Time to unleash culinary creativity.

1. Panasonic MX-AC300S-H 550-Watt 3-Jar Super Mixer Grinder

B007PZKMI8

The Panasonic MX-AC300S-H is a powerful 550W mixer grinder with 3 stainless steel jars. It features a durable motor and a safety lid locking system for added convenience.

Specifications of Panasonic MX-AC300S-H 550-Watt 3-Jar Super Mixer Grinder

  • 550W motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Safety lid locking system
  • Speed control knob
  • Circuit breaker system

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful motor

May be noisy at high speed

Durable build

Safety features

2. Panasonic MX-AC400 550-Watt Super Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars

B01N19BEFD

The Panasonic MX-AC400 is a versatile 550W mixer grinder with 4 jars for various grinding needs. It also features a safety lid locking system and a unique double safety interlocking system.

Specifications of Panasonic MX-AC400 550-Watt Super Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars

  • 550W motor
  • 4 stainless steel jars
  • Safety lid locking system
  • Double safety interlocking system
  • Magic seal protection

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Multiple jars for different needs

May be bulky for some users

Safety interlocking system

Magic seal protection for lubricating the blade shaft

3. Panasonic MX-AV 425CB Juicer Mixer Grinder with Charcoal Finish

B08THWDSNW

The Panasonic MX-AV 425CB is a stylish juicer mixer grinder with a powerful 550W motor and a durable stainless steel blade. It offers multiple speed settings and a flow breaker jar for efficient grinding.

Specifications of Panasonic MX-AV 425CB Juicer Mixer Grinder with Charcoal Finish

  • 550W motor
  • 3 stainless steel jars
  • Flow breaker jar
  • Magic seal protection
  • Circuit breaker system

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stylish design

May be expensive for some users

Efficient grinding with flow breaker jar

Magic seal protection for lubricating the blade shaft

Also read: Best mixer grinder price and performance analysis: Top 8 picks for your kitchen

4. Panasonic MX-310MA 550W Mixer Grinder

B07XY4BK1C

The Panasonic MX-310MA is a reliable 550W mixer grinder with 3 speed settings and a durable motor. It also features a circuit breaker system for added safety.

Specifications of Panasonic MX-310MA 550W Mixer Grinder

  • 550W motor
  • 3 speed settings
  • Stainless steel blades
  • Circuit breaker system
  • Flow breaker jar

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Reliable performance

May lack additional features compared to other models

Multiple speed settings

Durable motor

5. Panasonic MX-AV325CB 600W Mixer Grinder

B08SKBMYSG

The Panasonic MX-AV325CB is a high-performance 600W mixer grinder with 4 speed settings and a durable stainless steel blade. It also features a flow breaker jar for efficient grinding.

Specifications of Panasonic MX-AV325CB 600W Mixer Grinder

  • 600W motor
  • 4 speed settings
  • Stainless steel blade
  • Flow breaker jar
  • Safety lid locking system

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High-performance motor

May be expensive for some users

Multiple speed settings

Efficient grinding with flow breaker jar

Also read: Best mixer grinders: Your ultimate guide to top 10 choices for optimal grinding

6. Panasonic MX-AV325MG Mixer Grinder with Marble Finish

B08THTB77V

The Panasonic MX-AV325MG is a stylish mixer grinder with a powerful 600W motor and 4 speed settings. It features a durable stainless steel blade and a safety lid locking system for added convenience.

Specifications of Panasonic MX-AV325MG Mixer Grinder with Marble Finish

  • 600W motor
  • 4 speed settings
  • Stainless steel blade
  • Magic seal protection
  • Circuit breaker system

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stylish design with marble finish

May be bulky for some users

High-performance motor

Safety lid locking system

Comparison Table

Product NameMotor PowerJarsSafety Features
Panasonic MX-AC300S-H550W3 stainless steel jarsLid locking system, Circuit breaker
Panasonic MX-AC400550W4 stainless steel jarsLid locking system, Double safety interlocking system
Panasonic MX-AV 425CB550W3 stainless steel jarsFlow breaker jar, Magic seal protection
Panasonic MX-310MA550W3 speed settingsCircuit breaker system, Flow breaker jar
Panasonic MX-AV325CB600W4 speed settingsLid locking system, Flow breaker jar
Panasonic MX-AV325MG600W4 speed settingsMagic seal protection, Circuit breaker system

Best value for money:

The Panasonic MX-310MA 550W Mixer Grinder offers the best value for money with its reliable performance and durable motor. It is an ideal choice for users looking for an efficient and affordable mixer grinder.

Best overall product:

The Panasonic MX-AV325MG Mixer Grinder with Marble Finish stands out as the best product in this category with its stylish design, high-performance motor, and safety features. It is the perfect choice for users seeking a reliable and efficient mixer grinder.

How to find the perfect Panasonic Mixer:

When choosing a Panasonic mixer or grinder, consider the motor power, speed settings, safety features, and additional accessories. Look for a product that meets your specific needs and preferences for the best performance and convenience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Follow Us On