Best Prestige mixer grinder: 7 picks to ensure hassle-free food preparation

Investing in a Prestige mixer grinder is a wise choice for several reasons. Prestige is a renowned brand known for its commitment to quality and durability. These grinders offer powerful and efficient performance, ensuring that your kitchen tasks, from grinding spices to blending ingredients, are completed with ease. These appliances often come with multiple jars for various functions, allowing versatility in food preparation. Prestige products also undergo rigorous testing to meet high-quality standards, ensuring longevity and reliability. Best Prestige mixer: Embrace convenience, durability, and culinary excellence in your everyday cooking endeavors.

With innovative features and robust build, a Prestige mixer grinder provides not only convenience but also the assurance of a trusted brand, making it a valuable addition to your kitchen that stands the test of time. Beyond the utilitarian aspects, Prestige mixer grinders boast an amalgamation of innovative features that elevate the overall cooking experience. Whether it's the efficient motor, user-friendly controls, or thoughtful design elements, each facet is meticulously crafted to enhance convenience and functionality in the kitchen.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In this article, we'll talk about why Prestige mixers are a smart decision for anyone who loves cooking. We have handpicked top 7 unique mixer grinders that the brand has to offer. We will share what makes each of them stand out from the competitors and what are the reasons you should buy or avoid buying them according to your regular kitchen needs.

1. Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

B0756K5DYZ

The Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder in white and blue comes with safety features like a jar lock for secure usage. With a 750W powerful motor and 4 super-efficient stainless steel blades, it handles various tasks. The overload protection switch ensures safety by preventing overheating. The package includes 3 stainless steel jars and 1 polycarbonate juicer jar for versatile use. The compact design and vibrant colors make it a practical and stylish addition to your kitchen.

Specifications of Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder:

Wattage : 750 Watts

: 750 Watts Material : Plastic

: Plastic Item Weight : 6000 Grams

: 6000 Grams Voltage : 230 Volts

: 230 Volts Number of Speeds : 3

: 3 Special Feature: Safety Lock, Overload Protection, Heavy Duty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 750W motor Initial burning smell during first use is normal Safety features for secure use Operating noise levels can be relatively high Versatile with 4 jars for various tasks Not dishwasher safe

2. Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder

B08CFJBZRK

The Prestige Iris Plus 750W Mixer Grinder in sleek black delivers efficient grinding with its powerful motor and 4 super-efficient stainless steel blades. It features an appealing design, ergonomic handle, and multiple attachments, ensuring a versatile kitchen companion. The package includes three stainless steel jars for wet and dry grinding, along with a transparent juicer jar. With a 2-year warranty, this mixer grinder promises durability and reliability.

Specifications of Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder:

Wattage: 750 Watts

750 Watts Material : Plastic

: Plastic Item Weight : 5500 Grams

: 5500 Grams Number of Speeds: 3

3 Special Feature:Ergonomic Handle, Multiple Attachments

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 750W motor Not dishwasher safe Appealing design and ergonomic handle Relatively compact jar capacities Multiple attachments for versatile use

Also Read: Maharaja mixer grinders: Top 7 picks for efficient grinding

3. Prestige Delight Mixer Grinder

B07DNF1LJ8

The Prestige Delight Mixer Grinder in white and grey is a reliable kitchen companion with a 750W motor and advanced design. It features three super-efficient multipurpose blades within its 3 stainless steel jars, providing corrosion-resistant and easy-to-maintain functionality. The sturdy handles and dome-shaped lid enhance ease of use, while the overload protector ensures a long life for the mixer grinder. With a superior-grade plastic body, ergonomic design, and 5-year warranty on the motor, it offers a balance of durability and performance.

Specifications of Prestige Delight Mixer Grinder:

Wattage : 750 Watts

: 750 Watts Material : Plastic

: Plastic Item Weight: 4250 Grams

4250 Grams Number of Speeds: 3

3 Voltage : 230 Volts

: 230 Volts Capacity : 1 litre

: 1 litre Controls Type: Knob Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 750W motor and advanced design Not dishwasher safe Three stainless steel jars for versatility Might be noisy Ergonomically designed sturdy handles

4. Prestige Express PEX 3.0 Mixer Grinder

B0844N7B6N

The Prestige Express PEX 3.0 Mixer Grinder in Silver delivers efficient performance with a 350W power motor. Its compact design makes it a practical addition to any kitchen, and the non-slip feet ensure stability during use. The mixer grinder comes with multipurpose jars, including a 500ml wet jar and a 300ml chutney jar, both dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. With extra lids for storage, overheat protection, and a 1-year warranty on the product and 2 years on the motor, it's a reliable choice for quick and easy grinding tasks.

Specifications of Prestige Express PEX 3.0 Mixer Grinder:

Wattage : 350 Watts

: 350 Watts Material : Plastic

: Plastic Item Weight: 1000 Grams

1000 Grams Number of Speeds: 3

3 Voltage : 230 Volts

: 230 Volts Capacity : Wet Jar (500ml), Chutney Jar (300ml)

: Wet Jar (500ml), Chutney Jar (300ml) Controls Type: Knob Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact design for easy storage Gets scratched and dented easily Dishwasher safe jars for easy cleaning Jars might get smelly Overheat protection for safety A bit leaky jars

5. Prestige Endura 1000W Mixer Grinder

B09WH7HN8X

The Prestige Endura 1000W Mixer Grinder in black and silver boasts an ultra-powerful motor with pure copper winding, ensuring robust performance. The stunning design features a durable stainless-steel finish body, embodying both style and resilience. With 6 jars, including a polycarbonate juice extractor, multi-utility jar, and three stainless steel jars of varying capacities, this mixer grinder offers versatility for all your kitchen needs. The heavy-duty machine, with 3-speed control and a 1000W motor, is a dynamic addition to your kitchen arsenal.

Specifications of Prestige Endura 1000W Mixer Grinder:

Wattage : 1000 Watts

: 1000 Watts Material : Stainless Steel Finish Body

: Stainless Steel Finish Body Item Weight: 2500 Grams

2500 Grams Number of Speeds: 3

3 Voltage : 230 Volts

: 230 Volts Capacity : 6 Jars with various capacities

: 6 Jars with various capacities Controls Type:Knob Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ultra-powerful 1000W motor Non-dishwasher safe main unit Durable stainless-steel finish for a sleek look Relatively noisy Versatile with 6 jars for various functions Higher wattage may be more than needed for basic use

6. Prestige Delight Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder

B07SQ2JB7L

The Prestige Delight Plus 750W Mixer Grinder in Black and Yellow is a vibrant addition to your kitchen with its stylish design and powerful performance. Featuring a strong 750W motor with pure copper winding, this ISI certified mixer grinder comes equipped with 4 super-efficient blades for optimal grinding. The package includes 3 stainless steel jars and 1 juicer jar, each contributing to the versatility of the appliance. The superior-grade plastic body, sturdy handles, and polycarbonate dome-shaped lids ensure durability and user-friendly operation.

Specifications of Prestige Delight Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder:

Wattage : 750 Watts

: 750 Watts Material : Stainless Steel, Copper, Polycarbonate

: Stainless Steel, Copper, Polycarbonate Item Weight: 4000 Grams

4000 Grams Number of Speeds: 3

3 Voltage : 230 Volts

: 230 Volts Capacity : 1 litre

: 1 litre Controls Type: Knob Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and powerful with a strong 750W motor Not very sturdy ISI certified for quality assurance Relatively compact jar capacities Versatile with 4 jars for various kitchen applications

7. Prestige 500 Watts Orion Mixer Grinder

B09ZDVL7L8

The Prestige Orion Mixer Grinder in striking Red and White combines functionality with an ergonomic design. With a robust 500W motor, this mixer grinder ensures efficient performance for your daily kitchen tasks. The adjustable speed control, operated by a convenient knob, adds versatility to your grinding experience. Crafted with a superior-quality stainless steel body, the appliance features three super-efficient blades for precise grinding. The sturdy handles and three stainless steel jars further enhance its usability. With a compact and stylish design, it is a reliable addition to your kitchen, backed by a 2-year warranty.

Specifications of Prestige 500 Watts Orion Mixer Grinder:

Wattage : 500 Watts

: 500 Watts Material : Stainless Steel

: Stainless Steel Item Weight: 4000 Grams

4000 Grams Number of Speeds: 3

3 Voltage : 230 Volts

: 230 Volts Capacity : 1 Kilograms

: 1 Kilograms Controls Type: Knob Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ergonomic design for easy handling Non-dishwasher safe main unit Adjustable speed control for versatility Strong 500W motor for efficient grinding

Also Read: Best mixer machine for kitchen: Top 8 multi-purpose and efficient options

Top 3 features for you

Product name Wattage Weight Special feature Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder 750W 6000 grams Safety Lock, Overload Protection, Heavy Duty Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder 750W 5500 grams Ergonomic Handle, Multiple Attachments Prestige Delight Mixer Grinder 750W 4250 grams Powerful 750 Watts Motor, Advanced Design, Superior-Grade Plastic Body Prestige Express PEX 3.0 Mixer Grinder 350W 1000 grams Dishwasher Safe Jars, Compact Design, Multipurpose Jars Prestige Endura 1000W Mixer Grinder 1000W 2500 grams Heavy Duty, Ultra powerful 1000 W motor, Durable stainless-steel finish body Prestige Delight Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder 750W 4000 grams Powerful 750 Watts Motor, Advanced Design, Superior-grade Plastic Body Prestige 500 Watts Orion Mixer Grinder 500W 4000 Grams Adjustable Speed Control, Superior Quality Body

Best value for money

The Prestige Endura 1000W Mixer Grinder emerges as the best value for money, featuring an ultra-powerful 1000W motor and a stunning stainless-steel finish body. With 6 jars for various functions, it provides unparalleled versatility. Despite being a heavy-duty machine, it brings a perfect balance of style and functionality to the kitchen. The durable build, coupled with efficient performance, makes it the top choice for those looking for a high-end and dynamic mixer grinder that caters to a wide range of culinary needs.

Best overall product

The Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder stands out as a formidable kitchen companion, boasting a powerful 750W motor and a safety-centric design with features like a jar lock and overload protection. Its versatility is evident with the inclusion of four jars, addressing various culinary needs. Despite an initial burning smell during the first use and slightly elevated operating noise, its overall performance and heavy-duty build make it a strong contender.

How to find the best Prestige mixer grinders

To find the best Prestige mixer grinder, consider your specific needs such as wattage, capacity, and special features. Assess the type and frequency of usage to determine the ideal motor power. Look for additional features like safety locks, overload protection, and versatile attachments. Read user reviews for insights into durability and performance. Compare prices and warranty offerings. The Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder and Prestige Endura 1000W Mixer Grinder stand out for their powerful motors and versatile functionalities, catering to different preferences. Ultimately, choose one that aligns with your cooking requirements and budget.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.