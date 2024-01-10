Best Philips speakers for your audio needs: Discover top 10 choices

Introduction Music is a universal language. It can be used to express and feel emotions ranging from love, sadness, anger and disappointment. Be it English songs, Hindi songs, or classical music, listening to your favourite songs is an instant mood lifter. Parties, birthdays, gatherings, and get-togethers are never complete without grooving to some good music. When it comes to music, two people may not agree on listening to the same song; that is, some may prefer hip-hop while some may prefer classical music. But having speakers that provide an immersive audio experience is something everybody can agree on. Speakers that have a bad sound quality, poor battery life, and weak bass can be an instant mood spoiler, just like Spotify ads. Best Philips speakers: Check out our list of speakers that are sure to fulfill all your sound requirements.(Pexels)

Bad-quality speakers can end the party before it has even started. An immersive surround sound, noise cancellation, rich bass experience, and crisp sound are all the features we need to keep the party going. Long battery life is also very important to ensure you can blast your favourite party music on speakers all night long. However, it can be overwhelming to choose a stylish, pocket-friendly speaker with all these audio features because of the variety of options available in the market. Philips has been a pioneer in selling products made with innovative technology at ground-breaking prices.Philips sound solutions offers modern, trendy sound systems that provide an immersive audio experience, along with a variety of user-friendly features without compromising on material quality or price point. Thequality Philips audio is what keeps the party going on for hours.

Long battery life, powerful bass, and stylish designs are just a few of the features that make Philips speakers the best choicefrom all available options in the market. The versatile designs blend in perfectly with any type of home decor and can be fit into the living room, bedroom, bathroom, or even the kitchen. Listening to music will be a rewarding experience when Philips superior speakers are used. With the Philips audio excellence and innovative designs, the speakers are a good investment to make for all the latest audio features and state-of-the-art sound technology. We have made a list of the 10best Philips speakers that can fulfill all your audio needs to keep the party going. No matter your budget or preference, you can find the best Philips speaker for all your gaming, movie, video, and music requirements.

Philips offers a wide range of speaker systems ranging from convertible sound bars speaker trolleys, to desk-friendly, compact speakers. All speakers have a wooden frame to elevate your audio experience. The Philips speakers come in a slender black, modern design or robust matte-finish design, which blends in seamlessly with modern home decor.

1) Philips Convertible Soundbar MMS8085B-

This stylish black speaker is one of the best Philips speakers below Rs. 10,000 in the market due to its sleek design, wide Bluetooth range and strong connectivity. Due to the versatile build of the soundbar, it can be placed horizontally as well as vertically without compromising on the quality Philips audio and connectivity options. The speaker can be enabled for Bluetooth, USB, or audio-in inputs. It can be used for gaming, home theater or playing music. It also has an FM-radio system built right in. Available at just Rs. 7,490/- on Amazon, this pocket-friendly speaker is the perfect choice to fulfill your audio needs without compromising on design and audio quality.

Specifications of Philips Convertible Soundbar MMS8085B-

Brand- Philips Model Name- Convertible Soundbar MMS8085B Style- Modern Colour- Black Speaker Size- 28cm x 41.5cm x 55.8cm

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Single black colour Multi-connectivity options allow users to access quality Philips audio using Bluetooth, 2RCA cable, and even SD card input. Batteries need to be changed regularly to ensure the optimum functioning of the speaker.

2) Philips Audio MMS2625B

This speaker is one of the top Philips speakers rated a solid 4.0/5 on Amazon according to 23000+ ratings. With a minimalistic design and stylish black colour, this speaker is one of the best Philips speakers, which provides Philips audio excellence at just Rs. 3,411/- on Amazon. With multi-connectivity options like Bluetooth and USB cable, this speaker provides a multi-faceted sound solution.

Specifications of Philips Audio MMS2625B

Brand- Philips Model Name- MMS2625B Style- Modern Colour- Black Size- 26.4cm x 15.5cm x 26.2cm

Pros Cons The compact speaker design ensures it can be placed on the desk or in the TV cabinet Does not include a rechargeable battery

3) Philips Audio TAV5257

This speaker is one of the best Philips speakers to choose from under Rs. 5000/-, available on Amazon. With a 45W audio output, this is one of the best Philips sound systems for an immersive audio experience. The built-in USB allows you to play your favourite song on repeat without any sound lag. The remote control access ensures you can control volume, play music, and change tracks even from a distance. The sleek black colour and smooth finish of this speaker allow it to blend in easily with the room decor. It is one of the top Philips speakers for a seamless, budget-friendly audio experience.

Specifications of Philips Audio TAV5257

Brand- Philips Model Name- TAV5257 Style- Modern Chic Colour- Black Size- 15.4cm x 26.9cm x 35.6 cm

Pros Cons Compatibiity with Windows and Mac ensures a smooth audio-visual experience for gaming, watching movies and playing music. Large, bulky sound system. Needs to be mounted on table tops and flat surfaces only.

4) Philips Audio Spa8140B/94 4.1 CH

Rated 4.0/5 on Amazon, this speaker is one of the best Philips speakers under Rs. 5000 with the same Philips audio excellence and a multimedia speaker system. The sound system comes with a remote control, which can be used to play, pause, and repeat any soundtrack with just one click. It has a dedicated bass enhancer system to ensure you get a powerful bass output even at low volumes.

Specifications of Philips Audio Spa8140B/94 4.1 CH

Brand- Philips Model name- SPA8140B/94 Style- Modern Colour- Black Size- 35.7cm x 23.7cm x 54.7 cm

Pros Cons LED display and 18W Subwoofer for brilliant bass output Some users have faced issues with speaker condition and remote quality.

5) Philips Audio SPA5128B

Priced at just ₹4,361, this is the best Philips speaker to buy under ₹5000 for an excellent audio experience. The speaker’s multi-compatibility allows you to play your favourite music using MP3, PC, CD and more. This is the best Philips sound system as it comes with 5 speakers, which can be used for a seamless surround sound and home theatre experience.

Specifications of Philips Audio SPA5128B

Brand- Philips Model Name- SPA5128B Style- Modern Colour- Black Size- 26.4cm x 15.5cm x 26.2 cm

Pros Cons It can be connected to the TV and used as a home theatre system for an enhanced audio experience. The average battery life is 1 day and has to be charged regularly for maximum sound quality.

6) Philips Audio Spa9080B

These multimedia tower speakers are accompanied by a microphone and remote control to turn dull evenings into fun karaoke nights. The tower speakers come with a wooden frame and built-in FM radio for an enhanced sound experience and smooth radio connectivity. You can switch between different connectivity modes like Bluetooth and FM with just a click of a button. This is one of the best Philips speakers under ₹15,000 with a 4.0/5 rating on Amazon.

Specifications of Philips Audio Spa9080B

Brand- Philips Model Name- Spa9080B Style- Modern Colour- Black Size- 31cm x 16.5cm x 71.5 cm

Pros Cons Built-in wireless microphone which can be used for karaoke sessions and increased audio output. Cannot be placed on desks, TV cabinets, and shelves. Since they are large and heavy, they cannot be carried anywhere.

7) Philips TAB7007

The Philips TAB7007 soundbar offers Dolby surround sound with multiple music modes suitable for movies, music, news and videos. It has a wireless subwoofer and 2.1 channels for a powerful and rich audio experience. The speaker can be connected easily to HDMI, allowing you to integrate this sound system with the existing TV system. Experience crystal clear sound and elaborate bass for your favourite music, movies and videos. Control the volume, playback buttons and music modes using the specialised remote from anywhere in the house. This is the best Philips speaker for an enhanced home theatre experience.

Specifications of Philips TAB7007

Brand- Philips Model Name- TAB7007 Style- Modern Colour- Black Size-30.9cm x 80cm x 20 cm

Pros Cons The soundbar can be controlled using the TV remote once it is connected to the HDMI support. You can adjust the music modes and volume according to your preferences using just one remote. Bass cannot be adjusted separately and has to be adjusted using the volume button only.

8) Philips Audio TAV7477

This is one of the best Philips speakers under Rs. 10,000/- which will provide Philips audio excellence in a compact, elegant design. This system provides a rich home theatre experience with surround sound features and powerful bass. The 35W subwoofer delivers rich bass even at low volumes to enhance your movie-watching experience. The speakers can be placed in cabinets, on desks and in corners so you can listen to your favourite music anywhere around the house.

The speakers can be connected to the TV, laptop, smartphones, computers and gaming consoles for a variety of audio experiences.

Specifications of Philips Audio TAV7477

Brand- Philips Model Name- TAV7477 Style- Modern Colour- Black Size-43cm x 34cm x 32 cm

Pros Cons You can easily switch between the input modes without compromising on playback speed using the remote or buttons on subwoofer The bass cannot be controlled independently and has to be adjusted manually using the input device everytime.

9) Philips Audio SPA8000B

This Philips sound system is rated 4.0/5 on Amazon and is one of the best Philips speakers with 5.1 channel surround sound and a 45W subwoofer to provide clear sound and extra bass. It has multiple connectivity options like Bluetooth and USB to ensure you can play your favourite music from anywhere. Play, pause, and repeat your favourite tracks from anywhere around the house with just a click using the SPA8000B remote.

The compact and robust design makes it an efficient and durable speaker.

Specifications of Philips Audio SPA8000B

Brand- Philips Model Name- SPA8000B Style- Modern Colour- Black Size- 42.4cm x 50.3cm x 38 cm

Pros Cons Comes with all mounting accessories and user manual, which can be used for an easy at-home installation of the speakers. Bass may become overpowering at times, which cannot be adjusted independently.

10) Philips Audio TAX5708

This newly launched device is one of the best Philips speakers under Rs. 30,000, especially made for big gatherings, events, and parties. It has colour-changing LED lights with bright, vibrant colours which sway with the music tunes to create a disco atmosphere anywhere you go. The speaker is portable thanks to the built-in handle and wheels to get the party started anytime, anywhere. It comes with a microphone and karaoke modes to help you sing your favourite song. It has the dynamic bass boost level which will elevate your audio experience to the next level. With powerful bass, multiple connectivity options and vibrant party lights, you can bring the concert experience to home with this portable speaker.

Specifications of Philips Audio Newly Launched TAX5708 Bluetooth Party Speaker

Brand- Philips Model Name- TAX5708 Style- Modern Colour- Black Size- 40.5cm x 42cm x 121.2cm

Pros Cons You can easily carry this party speaker like a suitcase anywhere you go using the handle and wheels. It can also fit into car trunks. The battery may need to be charged frequently as using the LED party lights significantly impact battery life of the speakers.

3 best features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Philips Convertible Soundbar MMS8085B/94 2.1 Channel Remote Controlled Max Speaker Output= 80W Philips Audio MMS2625B 2.1 Channel Remote Controlled Max Speaker Output= 31W Philips Audio TAV5257 2.1 Channel Remote Controlled Max Speaker Output= 45W Philips Audio SPA810B/ 94 4.1 Channel Remote Controlled Max Speaker Output= 40W Philips Audio SPA5128B 5.1 Channel Remote Controlled Max Speaker Output= 40W Philips Audio SPA9080B 2.1 Channel Remote Controlled Max Speaker Output= 80W Philips TAB7007 2.1 Channel Max Speaker Output= 240W Remote Controlled Philips Audio TAV 7477 4.1 Channel Max Speaker Output= 75W Remote Controlled Philips Audio SPA8000B 5.1 Channel Max Speaker Output= 120W Remote Controlled Philips TAX5708 2.1 Channel Max Speaker Output= 400 Watts FM Radio present

Best overall Philips speaker

The overall best Philips speaker is the Philips Convertible Soundbar MMS8085B/94 with a sleek black elegant build. With a Bluetooth range of approximately 10m (30ft), you can enjoy your favourite music from anywhere around the house. You can place it horizontally near the TV unit or vertically on the floor, without affecting the sound quality and conveniently placed control buttons. The speaker can be connected using a number of ways like Bluetooth, USB cables, SD card, and more to allow a seamless music streaming experience from any platform. The built-in Subwoofer and speaker box provide an elaborate and powerful bass experience.

The speaker can be directly connected to an electricity source using the connection cable, which allows you to play non-stop music for hours on end. This is the best Philips sound system as it comes with a remote which you can use to control volume, hit play, pause and repeat with just the press of a button. Over 23,000+ people have highly rated this product for its affordability, user-friendly build and superior audio quality. So, if you are looking for a budget-friendly, high-quality audio speaker with a trendy design, this is the best Philips speaker to go for.

Best value for money product

If you have a tight budget, the best Philips speaker to go for would be the Philips Audio MMS2625B 32W speaker, which is priced at just ₹3,411/-. This is a 21-channel multimedia speaker with wireless Bluetooth version 4.2. It has a 32W speaker output to ensure you have crystal clear sound with strong bass and crisp tones. This 3 speaker set is ideal for keeping on shelves, desks, and even inside TV cabinets. Positioning the speakers in different corners of the house can provide a pocket-friendly home theatre experience with surround sound features. With the latest wireless Bluetooth version, you can play your favourite tracks from your laptop and smartphone. Thus, with quality Philips audio and compact design, this speaker system will surely elevate your gaming and movie experiences.

How to find the best Philips speaker for yourself?

In order to find the best Philips speaker for yourself, first identify your preferences. Make a list of the features you want in your speaker and a list of features you can compromise on. Set the price filter according to your budget and find speakers that will provide all the necessary features within your budget. If you are unsure of your budget, set a price range and find the best speaker in that range. Make a note of the features you want your speaker to have, like surround sound, rich bass, noise cancelling feature, long battery life and multi-connectivity input systems. Think about your speaker requirements and how necessary it is to invest in one. Take into account your home decor and space requirements before going for a large, bulky speaker system. Try to find the right balance between maximum sound output, compactness, stylish design, and expenditure.

