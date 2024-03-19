Best Pigeon chimney vs. Inalsa chimney: Top 6 picks to consider for your kitchen upgrade

With diverse brands offering kitchen chimneys at distinctive price points, choosing the best one can be a task. This is applicable specifically in cases where you're under financial constraints. However, brands that continually supply the best products without breaking the bank are Pigeon and Inalsa. Best Pigeon chimney vs. Inalsa chimney: Discover the best choice for your kitchen upgrade.

A chimney is an important appliance that not only eliminates fumes and odours but additionally enhances the overall atmosphere of your cooking area. A Pigeon chimney is known for its powerful suction capabilities, while Inalsa offers capabilities like auto-easy technology and motion sensors.

In this blog, we present the top 6 options, in which you'll discover chimneys that fulfill numerous needs. We have included everything from compact designs for small kitchens to smooth, fashionable alternatives. With these chimneys, you can enjoy the functionality and healthy surroundings of your kitchen.

1. INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

B0BVRMP6PG

Who does not want to have a stylish and efficient chimney in their kitchen? This is where the stylish INALSA EKON 60BK Pyramid Chimney comes in. This sleek black beauty comes with a premium pyramid design that adds an elegant, modern aesthetic to your cooktop. Its powerful 1050 m³/hr suction capacity efficiently captures cooking smoke, odors, and grease, even from medium to heavy-duty frying and grilling. The double baffle filters trap microscopic airborne particles with ease, ensuring your kitchen stays fresh. Efficient dual LED lamps provide ample lighting, while the user-friendly push-button controls allow smooth operation. With an amazing chimney price, this chimney comes in tight competition with the Pigeon chimney.

Specifications of INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Inalsa

Product Dimensions: 47.5D x 60W x 52H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Special Feature: LED light

Finish Type: Black Finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish pyramid design with premium black finish 5-year warranty limited to the motor, not the entire unit Ideal 60cm size for 2-3 burner stoves High 1050 m³/hr suction for superior air clearing Double baffle filters for effective grease removal User-friendly push-button controls and LED lamps

2. Pigeon by stovektraft Chimney

B07P9YW11L

Now, you can transform your kitchen with the stunning Nebula 60 cm Chimney from Pigeon by Stovekraft. This sleek, large Pigeon chimney boasts a premium powder-coated stainless steel body that looks simply gorgeous. Its ultra-modern design with cylindrical glass visor and push button controls creates a luxe focal point over your cooktop. But the Nebula isn't just about good looks as it packs a powerful punch with 860 m3/h airflow capacity to swiftly evacuate cooking smells, smoke, and grease. The high-efficiency baffle filters capture even tiny airborne particles, ensuring your kitchen stays fresh. And with Stovekraft's lifetime warranty on filters, hassle-free maintenance of this best chimney is guaranteed.

Specifications of Pigeon by stovektraft Chimney

Brand: Pigeon by stovektraft

Pigeon by stovektraft Colour : Silver

Silver Special Feature: LED light

LED light Finish Type: Powder

Powder Material: Stainless Steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional air filtering capability Slightly noisier at 56db operation Stunning modern aesthetics Easy push button controls Superior baffle filters Lifetime warranty for peace of mind

3. INALSA Kitchen Chimney

B08SBRPRQP

Make your kitchen ultra-modern with the INALSA Zylo60BKMAC Filterless Chimney. This sleek black beauty features a curved glass design with side wall mounting and a toughened glass top for a premium look. The 1250 m³/hr suction capacity powerfully clears smoke, odors, and grease even from heavy cooking. The innovative filterless design and thermal auto-clean function keep the chimney virtually maintenance-free by preventing oil buildup. With motion sensors and touch controls, delightful LED lighting, and three-speed settings, cooking is now more convenient than ever.

Specifications of INALSA Kitchen Chimney

Brand: INALSA

INALSA Product Dimensions: 18.1D x 23.5W x 20.2H Centimeters

18.1D x 23.5W x 20.2H Centimeters Colour : Black

Black Special Feature: Filterless Chimney, Oil Collector, Auto Clean, Motion Sensor

Filterless Chimney, Oil Collector, Auto Clean, Motion Sensor Finish Type: Powder Coated

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium curved glass design with black finish Larger 60cm size may not suit smaller kitchens High 1250 m³/hr suction for superior air clearing Filterless and auto-clean for hassle-free maintenance Innovative motion sensor and touch controls Long 7-year warranty on motor

4. Pigeon by stovektraft Neo 60 cm Chimney

B08ZKJ8Y8F

Want to make your kitchen a modern kitchen? This is where the innovation with the Pigeon by Stovekraft Neo 60 cm Auto Clean Chimney would help you. This best Pigeon chimney with sleek black beauty combines powerful suction with auto-clean technology for effortless maintenance. The mighty 1500 m3/h airflow swiftly captures cooking smoke, odors, and grease, while the hot auto-clean function incinerates residue. The detachable oil collector makes cleaning a breeze. With feather-touch controls and a premium powder-coated or glass body, the operation is as sophisticated as it looks. The high-efficiency baffle filters of this Pigeon chimney trap even microscopic particles for superior air quality.

Specifications of Pigeon by stovektraft Neo 60 cm Chimney

Brand: Pigeon by stovektraft

Pigeon by stovektraft Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: Touch Control

Touch Control Finish Type: Painted

Painted Material: Stainless Steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient baffle filters for capturing tiny particles Auto-clean feature may increase energy consumption Hot auto-clean and detachable oil collector for easy maintenance Premium powder-coated or glass body for sleek aesthetics Powerful 1500 m3/h airflow for unbeatable air clearing Convenient feather-touch controls for smooth operation

5. Pigeon by stovektraft Meadow 75 cm Chimney

B08ZKF9984

This impressive Pigeon by Stovekraft Meadow 75 cm Auto Clean Chimney. This best chimney brand comes with a large, sleek black piece that combines powerful performance with innovative auto-clean technology for hassle-free maintenance. Its potent 1500 m3/h airflow easily captures cooking smoke, odours, and grease from the largest kitchens. The hot auto-clean function burns away residue, while the detachable oil collector ensures effortless cleaning. With a premium powder-coated or glass body and feather-touch controls, the operation is smooth and sophisticated. High-efficiency baffle filters of this Pigeon chimney trap even microscopic airborne particles for superior air quality.

Specifications of Pigeon by stovektraft Meadow 75 cm Chimney

Brand: Pigeon by stovektraft

Pigeon by stovektraft Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: Touch Control

Touch Control Finish Type: Painted

Painted Material: Stainless Steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Hot auto-clean and detachable oil collector for easy upkeep Larger 75 cm size may overwhelm smaller kitchen layouts Premium powder-coated or glass body for modern aesthetics Exceptional 1500 m3/h airflow for unbeatable clearing Convenient feather-touch controls for smooth usage Efficient baffle filters for capturing tiny particulates

6. INALSA 75cm 1350 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

B0B422D7R9

Get the best kitchen's style and functionality with the ultra-modern INALSA Maris 75BKMAC Auto Clean Chimney. This sleek black beauty features a curved glass design with side wall mounting and toughened glass top for a premium look. The powerful 1350 m³/hr suction capacity easily clears smoke, odours, and grease even from heavy cooking. The innovative filterless design and thermal auto-clean function prevent oil buildup, keeping the chimney virtually maintenance-free. With motion sensors and touch controls, bright LED lighting, and three-speed settings, cooking is more convenient than ever with this cost-effective chimney.

Specifications of INALSA 75cm 1350 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Inalsa

Inalsa Product Dimensions: 74.6D x 48.5W x 57.1H Centimeters

74.6D x 48.5W x 57.1H Centimeters Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: Oil Collector, Filterless, Auto Clean, Motion Sensor, Touch Control

Oil Collector, Filterless, Auto Clean, Motion Sensor, Touch Control Finish Type: Powder Coated

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium curved glass design with black finish Maximum 65db noise level may be loud for some High 1350 m³/hr suction for superior air clearing Filterless and auto-clean for hassle-free maintenance Innovative motion sensor and touch controls Long 7-year warranty on motor

Best 3 features for you:

Product name Finish Type Mounting Type Filter type Pigeon by stovektraft Chimney Powder Wall mount Baffle INALSA EKON Kitchen Chimney Black Finish Wall mount Baffle INALSA Kitchen Chimney Powder Wall mount Filterless Pigeon by stovektraft Neo 60 cm Chimney Painted Wall mount Baffle Pigeon by stovektraft Meadow 75 cm Chimney Stainless Steel Wall mount Baffle INALSA 75cm 1350 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney Powder Wall mount Filterless

Best overall product:

The Pigeon by Stovektraft Meadow 75 cm Auto Clean chimney stands out as the best of all, delivering high performance and making it suitable for your daily kitchen needs. The best part? It is suitable for various-sized kitchens. This chimney by Pigeon comes in black with a powdered finish. It has an airflow of 1500 m3/h. This lets it capture smoke, grease, and odours easily. Additionally, it comes with baffle filters that add to its overall performance. This baffle filter captures air particles and improves the overall air quality. For a lot of these reasons, this Pigeon chimney is the only one that could make your kitchen feel nice with its top capabilities and innovative features.

Best value for money product:

Do you want one of the best chimneys, however, in a confined price range? Do not worry now because there is this INALSA EKON 60BK Pyramid Chimney. With a unique blend of modern-day aesthetics and effective features, this chimney offers superb value. It comes with a top-rated pyramid design that adds a splendid aesthetic look to your kitchen. Its 1050 m3/h air pressure effectively captures smoke, odours, and grease from medium to heavy cooking. Dual baffle filters, without any difficulty, seize even the smallest particles in the air. Dual LED lighting fixtures and clean-to-use push-button controls offer brilliant efficiency.

How to find the best Pigeon or Inalsa chimneys?

When it comes to finding the best Inalsa or Pigeon chimney for your kitchen, there are several key factors to consider as follows:

The first step is to know the size of your kitchen and determine the chimney size and suction capacity accordingly.

Next, consider the chimney's noise levels during operation. Look for models with advanced noise-reduction technology.

Ease of installation and maintenance should also be a priority.

Also consider the chimney's design and aesthetic appeal. Both brands offer a range of styles, from sleek and modern to traditional.

Finally, consider additional features like motion sensors, LED lighting, and touch controls, etc.

