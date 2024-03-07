Best toast maker under ₹3000: Top 10 picks for a quick, nutritious and delicious breakfast everyday
Best toast maker under ₹3000: Uncover our top 10 picks for the best toast makers in a budget and treat yourself to various types of bread and bagels everyday.
Toast makers are a go-to for many during breakfast time. Picture this: the smell of fresh toast filling your kitchen and the sound of butter melting on top. It's a simple pleasure that makes mornings better. But what if you could take it up a notch? That's where finding the best toast maker comes into play. We've scoured the market to bring you the top 10 toast makers under Rs. 3000, ensuring you get quality without breaking the bank.
With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose. But fear not; we're here to simplify the process. We've selected toast makers with straightforward designs and user-friendly features. Whether you're a fan of crispy toast or enjoy experimenting with different types of bread, there's a toast maker here for you.
Join us on this journey to discover the perfect toast maker to elevate your breakfast experience. With our help, you'll soon be enjoying perfectly toasted bread every morning, making your day a little brighter and tastier.
1. Faber FT 900W BK
The Faber FT 900W BK 2-Slice Pop-up Toaster in sleek black is the best toast maker you'll find. Boasting a powerful 900 Watts, this high-quality bread toaster ensures quick and efficient toasting. Its electronic control type and food-grade element guarantee precision and safety. Enjoy the convenience of the reheat, defrost, and cancel functions, along with 7 browning settings for perfect toast every time. The red indicator adds a touch of modernity. Cleanup is a breeze with the easy-clean slide-out crumb tray. Plus, with a 1-year warranty, you can trust in its durability and performance.
Specifications of Faber FT 900W BK
- Brand: Faber
- Colour : Black
- Material: Plastic
- Product Dimensions: 17D x 28W x 20H Centimeters
- Wattage: 900 Watts
|Pros
|Cons
|Spacious cooking surface
|No automatic ignition
2. The Better Home Fumato
The Better Home Fumato 2 Slice Automatic Pop-Up Toaster is your best toast maker companion. Crafted from sturdy stainless steel, it promises durability and reliability. With a powerful 1000 Watts output, it ensures quick and efficient toasting every time. Its versatile functions include a wide slot toaster for various bread sizes, along with defrost, reheat, and cancel options. The adjustable browning levels allow you to customize your toast just the way you like it. Easy to clean with a removable crumb tray and convenient cord storage, this toaster adds a pop of color to your kitchen with its vibrant options. Enjoy hassle-free toasting with a 1-year warranty and ISI certification.
Specifications of The Better Home Fumato
- Brand: The Better Home
- Colour Misty: Blue
- Material: Stainless Steel
- Product Dimensions: 27D x 18W x 17.5H Centimeters
- Specific Uses For Product: Bread
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight and Portable
Limited Temperature Settings
3. Havells Crisp Plus
The Havells Crisp Plus 750-Watt Pop-up Toaster in sleek black is your best toast maker companion. Its reheat function ensures warm slices without re-toasting. Encased in hygienic stainless steel, it guards against rust. With 75 watts of power and 7 heat settings, this automatic pop-up toaster swiftly toasts bread to perfection. Enjoy evenly toasted slices every time with electronic variable browning. Plus, it comes with a 2-year warranty and home service within 24 hours for peace of mind. Simply plug into (220 - 240) V power input, and get ready for crispy, delicious toast.
Specifications of Havells Crisp Plus
- Brand: Havells
- Colour : Black
- Material: Plastic
- Product Dimensions: 6.7D x 7.6W x 12.4H Centimeters
- Specific Uses For Product: Bread
|Pros
|Cons
|Precise flame control
|Burners may not be as large
4. Philips Daily Collection HD2583/90
The Philips Daily Collection HD2583/90 600-Watt 2 in 1 Toaster and Grill (Black) is the best toast maker you'll find. With 8 browning settings, achieve your perfect toast every time. Easy to use, it's designed for convenience with a removable crumb tray and integrated bun rack for warming pastries. Enjoy extra safety with auto shut-off protection. Reheat, defrost or cancel with ease. This toaster comes with a 2-year warranty, promising durability and reliability. Toast + Grill in the same toaster, making breakfast a breeze for up to 2 slices at a time.
Specifications of Philips Daily Collection HD2583/90
- Brand: Philips
- Colour: Black
- Material: Plastic
- Product Dimensions: 22.9D x 32.4W x 21.4H Centimeters
- Specific Uses For Product: Bread
|Pros
|Cons
|Even toasting
|Few advanced settings
5. Usha iToast 2
The Usha iToast 2 Slice Pop-Up Toaster is the best toast maker you can get your hands on! With 6 browning settings, it ensures your toast is just the way you like it. Its cool touch body keeps you safe, while the croissant/bun warmer adds versatility to your breakfast routine. Automatic bread centering guarantees uniform browning every time. Wider slots accommodate thicker bread slices effortlessly. Plus, it's equipped with a handy cord winder for easy storage. With a power-packed 750 Watt motor, this toaster delivers crispy, golden toast in no time.
Specifications of Usha iToast 2
- Brand: USHA
- Colour : Black
- Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
- Product Dimensions: 24D x 13W x 16.5H Centimeters
- Wattage: 750 Watts
|Pros
|Cons
|User-friendly design
|Slightly higher price point
6. Bajaj ATX 3
The Bajaj ATX 3 750-Watt Pop-up Toaster is a sleek and efficient Bajaj Toaster 2 Slices, ideal for your morning routine. With its adjustable browning control knob, you can achieve the best toast maker results with 6 levels of browning. The dust cover ensures hygiene by keeping out dust and insects. Cleaning is a breeze with the slide-out crumb tray, while the mid-cycle cancel function prevents over-toasting mishaps. Its extra-wide slot accommodates various bread sizes, offering versatility. Included are the pop-up toaster, dust cover, user manual, and warranty card for your convenience.
Specifications of Bajaj ATX 3
- Brand: Bajaj
- Colour : black/silver
- Material: Stainless Steel
- Product Dimensions: 5.8D x 10.6W x 6.9H Centimeters
- Wattage: 750 Watt Hours
|Pros
|Cons
|Evenly toasts bread slices
|Lack of advanced features
7. Morphy Richards at 402
This Morphy Richards 402 1450Watts Pop-Up Toaster is your best toast maker companion, featuring a powerful 1450W for quick toasting. With a 4-slice capacity and wider slots, it accommodates both thick and thin bread slices, saving you time. The removable crumb tray ensures effortless cleaning. Thanks to its bread centering guide, your toast gets uniformly browned every time. Enjoy easy ejection with the hi-lift function and auto pop-up feature. Variable browning control lets you customize toasting levels, while the cool-touch body ensures safe handling. This toasting machine with timer offers convenience at its finest, making breakfast a breeze.
Specifications of Morphy Richards at 402
- Brand: Morphy Richards
- Colour : White
- Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
- Product Dimensions: 16.4D x 41.8W x 19H Centimeters
- Wattage: 1450 Watts
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek design with compact size
|Some users report uneven toasting
8. Cello Quick
This sleek red Cello Quick 2 Slice Pop Up 300 Toaster (700 watts) is your best toast maker companion. Its user-friendly design includes a carriage handle for easy use and cord storage for convenience. The crumb tray ensures effortless cleaning, while the stainless steel bread tray ensures even toasting every time. Crafted from durable plastic, this toaster is both reliable and stylish. Say goodbye to uneven toasting and hello to perfectly golden slices with this efficient appliance. Perfect for any kitchen, its compact size makes it a must-have for busy mornings.
Specifications of Cello Quick
- Brand: CELLO
- Colour : Red
- Material: Plastic
- Product Dimensions: 6.1D x 11.8W x 7.5H Centimeters
- Specific Uses For Product: Bread
|Pros
|Cons
|Space-saving design.
|May not be suitable for large families.
9. BOSS Eden
The BOSS Eden 1100-watt 4 Slice Automatic Pop-up Toaster (Black) is your ultimate breakfast companion, boasting a powerful 1100 watts motor for swift toasting. With an operating voltage of 220 - 240 volts, it ensures consistent performance every morning. Its four-slice capacity saves time, making breakfast prep a breeze. Designed to perfection, it guarantees evenly toasted bread every time. Say goodbye to burnt edges or underdone slices. The best toast maker in its class, it combines efficiency with style seamlessly.
Specifications of BOSS Eden
- Brand: BOSS
- Colour : 4-Slice Black
- Material: Plastic
- Product Dimensions: 44.5D x 96.5W x 47H Centimeters
- Specific Uses For Product: Bread
|Pros
|Cons
|Versatile Functionality
|Short Power Cord
10. Usha 3720
The Usha 3720 700-Watt 2-Slice Pop-up Toaster in white is your best toast maker companion. With 7 heat settings, achieve perfect browning every time. Its plastic shock-proof body ensures safety, while the higher lift feature accommodates smaller bread slices effortlessly. Utilize the mid-cycle cancel function for precise control. Cleaning is a breeze with the removable crumb tray. Store conveniently with the cord winder, and know when it's ready with the power-on indication. CE certified for quality assurance, this is also an energy-efficient toaster, boasting a flexible 1.2-meter power cord.
Specifications of Usha 3720
- Brand: USHA
- Colour : White
- Material: Plastic
- Product Dimensions: 12.5D x 19W x 16H Centimeters
- Wattage: 700 Watts
|Pros
|Cons
|Evenly toasted results each time.
|Limited to 2 slices at once.
Top 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
Faber FT 900W
|Easy-clean
|Food grade element
|7 browing settings
|The Better Home Fumato
|Durable and powerful
|Ease of use
|Unique colours
|Havells Crisp Plus
|Hygienic stainless steel
|Reheat function
|7 heat settings
|Philips Daily Collection HD2583/90
|Extra auto shut-off protection
|Reheat, defrost in one go
|8 browning settings
|Usha iToast
|6 Browning settings
|Cool touch body
|Croissant/Bun warmer
|Bajaj ATX 3
|Extra wide slot
|Dust cover
|Mid cycle cancel button
|Morphy Richards at 402
|1450 W power
|4 slice toaster
|Hi-lift function
|Cello Quick
|Crumb Tray
|Stainless steel bread tray
|Carriage Handle
|BOSS Eden
|7 heat settings
|Cancel function
|Higher lift for smaller breads
|Usha 3720
|Mid cycle cancel function
|Cord winder for easy storage
|Flexible power cord
Best overall product: Faber FT 900W BK
Transform your breakfast routine with the Faber FT 900W BK 2-Slice Pop-up Toaster! With its sleek design and powerful 900 Watts, this toast maker ensures quick and efficient toasting every time. Enjoy precise control with 7 browning settings and convenient features like reheat, defrost, and cancel functions. Its easy-clean slide-out crumb tray makes cleanup a breeze. Plus, with a 1-year warranty, you can trust in its durability and performance. Elevate your mornings with perfectly toasted bread, courtesy of the Faber FT 900W BK!
Best value for money: Usha iToast 2
Experience the perfect blend of affordability and quality with the Usha iToast 2 Slice Pop-Up Toaster! Packed with features like 6 browning settings and a cool-touch body, this toaster ensures your toast is just the way you like it while keeping you safe. Its wider slots accommodate thicker bread slices effortlessly, and the handy cord winder makes storage a breeze. With a power-packed 750-watt motor, enjoy crispy, golden toast in no time. Don't compromise on quality or budget – get the best value with the Usha iToast 2!
How to choose the best toaster under Rs. 3000?
When selecting the best toaster under Rs. 3000, consider factors like wattage, browning settings, and additional features. Look for a toaster with sufficient power ensuring quick and efficient toasting. Browning settings allow you to customize your toast to perfection, catering to individual preferences. Additional features such as reheat, defrost and cancel functions add convenience to your breakfast routine. Consider the toaster's material for durability and ease of cleaning.
