Best toast maker under 3000: Top 10 picks for a quick, nutritious and delicious breakfast everyday

Toast makers are a go-to for many during breakfast time. Picture this: the smell of fresh toast filling your kitchen and the sound of butter melting on top. It's a simple pleasure that makes mornings better. But what if you could take it up a notch? That's where finding the best toast maker comes into play. We've scoured the market to bring you the top 10 toast makers under Rs. 3000, ensuring you get quality without breaking the bank. Best toast maker under ₹ 3000 can enhance your breakfast experience manifold.

With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose. But fear not; we're here to simplify the process. We've selected toast makers with straightforward designs and user-friendly features. Whether you're a fan of crispy toast or enjoy experimenting with different types of bread, there's a toast maker here for you.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Join us on this journey to discover the perfect toast maker to elevate your breakfast experience. With our help, you'll soon be enjoying perfectly toasted bread every morning, making your day a little brighter and tastier.

1. Faber FT 900W BK

B09PZ3X15N

The Faber FT 900W BK 2-Slice Pop-up Toaster in sleek black is the best toast maker you'll find. Boasting a powerful 900 Watts, this high-quality bread toaster ensures quick and efficient toasting. Its electronic control type and food-grade element guarantee precision and safety. Enjoy the convenience of the reheat, defrost, and cancel functions, along with 7 browning settings for perfect toast every time. The red indicator adds a touch of modernity. Cleanup is a breeze with the easy-clean slide-out crumb tray. Plus, with a 1-year warranty, you can trust in its durability and performance.

Specifications of Faber FT 900W BK

Brand: Faber

Faber Colour : Black

Black Material: Plastic

Plastic Product Dimensions: 17D x 28W x 20H Centimeters

17D x 28W x 20H Centimeters Wattage: 900 Watts

Pros Cons Spacious cooking surface No automatic ignition

2. The Better Home Fumato

B0CH3BGYHY

The Better Home Fumato 2 Slice Automatic Pop-Up Toaster is your best toast maker companion. Crafted from sturdy stainless steel, it promises durability and reliability. With a powerful 1000 Watts output, it ensures quick and efficient toasting every time. Its versatile functions include a wide slot toaster for various bread sizes, along with defrost, reheat, and cancel options. The adjustable browning levels allow you to customize your toast just the way you like it. Easy to clean with a removable crumb tray and convenient cord storage, this toaster adds a pop of color to your kitchen with its vibrant options. Enjoy hassle-free toasting with a 1-year warranty and ISI certification.

Specifications of The Better Home Fumato

Brand: The Better Home

The Better Home Colour Misty: Blue

Blue Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Product Dimensions: 27D x 18W x 17.5H Centimeters

27D x 18W x 17.5H Centimeters Specific Uses For Product: Bread

Pros Cons Lightweight and Portable Limited Temperature Settings

3. Havells Crisp Plus

B07MPCHNW9

The Havells Crisp Plus 750-Watt Pop-up Toaster in sleek black is your best toast maker companion. Its reheat function ensures warm slices without re-toasting. Encased in hygienic stainless steel, it guards against rust. With 75 watts of power and 7 heat settings, this automatic pop-up toaster swiftly toasts bread to perfection. Enjoy evenly toasted slices every time with electronic variable browning. Plus, it comes with a 2-year warranty and home service within 24 hours for peace of mind. Simply plug into (220 - 240) V power input, and get ready for crispy, delicious toast.

Specifications of Havells Crisp Plus

Brand: Havells

Havells Colour : Black

Black Material: Plastic

Plastic Product Dimensions: 6.7D x 7.6W x 12.4H Centimeters

6.7D x 7.6W x 12.4H Centimeters Specific Uses For Product: Bread

Pros Cons Precise flame control Burners may not be as large

4. Philips Daily Collection HD2583/90

B073G4THTQ

The Philips Daily Collection HD2583/90 600-Watt 2 in 1 Toaster and Grill (Black) is the best toast maker you'll find. With 8 browning settings, achieve your perfect toast every time. Easy to use, it's designed for convenience with a removable crumb tray and integrated bun rack for warming pastries. Enjoy extra safety with auto shut-off protection. Reheat, defrost or cancel with ease. This toaster comes with a 2-year warranty, promising durability and reliability. Toast + Grill in the same toaster, making breakfast a breeze for up to 2 slices at a time.

Specifications of Philips Daily Collection HD2583/90

Brand: Philips

Philips Colour: Black

Black Material: Plastic

Plastic Product Dimensions: 22.9D x 32.4W x 21.4H Centimeters

22.9D x 32.4W x 21.4H Centimeters Specific Uses For Product: Bread

Pros Cons Even toasting Few advanced settings

5. Usha iToast 2

B0CQ8RKL9B

The Usha iToast 2 Slice Pop-Up Toaster is the best toast maker you can get your hands on! With 6 browning settings, it ensures your toast is just the way you like it. Its cool touch body keeps you safe, while the croissant/bun warmer adds versatility to your breakfast routine. Automatic bread centering guarantees uniform browning every time. Wider slots accommodate thicker bread slices effortlessly. Plus, it's equipped with a handy cord winder for easy storage. With a power-packed 750 Watt motor, this toaster delivers crispy, golden toast in no time.

Specifications of Usha iToast 2

Brand: USHA

USHA Colour : Black

Black Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Product Dimensions: 24D x 13W x 16.5H Centimeters

24D x 13W x 16.5H Centimeters Wattage: 750 Watts

Pros Cons User-friendly design Slightly higher price point

Also read: 10 best oven toaster grills under ₹10000: Shopping guide

6. Bajaj ATX 3

B009P2KXNS

The Bajaj ATX 3 750-Watt Pop-up Toaster is a sleek and efficient Bajaj Toaster 2 Slices, ideal for your morning routine. With its adjustable browning control knob, you can achieve the best toast maker results with 6 levels of browning. The dust cover ensures hygiene by keeping out dust and insects. Cleaning is a breeze with the slide-out crumb tray, while the mid-cycle cancel function prevents over-toasting mishaps. Its extra-wide slot accommodates various bread sizes, offering versatility. Included are the pop-up toaster, dust cover, user manual, and warranty card for your convenience.

Specifications of Bajaj ATX 3

Brand: Bajaj

Bajaj Colour : black/silver

black/silver Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Product Dimensions: 5.8D x 10.6W x 6.9H Centimeters

5.8D x 10.6W x 6.9H Centimeters Wattage: 750 Watt Hours

Pros Cons Evenly toasts bread slices Lack of advanced features

7. Morphy Richards at 402

B08GSRXQRG

This Morphy Richards 402 1450Watts Pop-Up Toaster is your best toast maker companion, featuring a powerful 1450W for quick toasting. With a 4-slice capacity and wider slots, it accommodates both thick and thin bread slices, saving you time. The removable crumb tray ensures effortless cleaning. Thanks to its bread centering guide, your toast gets uniformly browned every time. Enjoy easy ejection with the hi-lift function and auto pop-up feature. Variable browning control lets you customize toasting levels, while the cool-touch body ensures safe handling. This toasting machine with timer offers convenience at its finest, making breakfast a breeze.

Specifications of Morphy Richards at 402

Brand: Morphy Richards

Morphy Richards Colour : White

White Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Product Dimensions: 16.4D x 41.8W x 19H Centimeters

16.4D x 41.8W x 19H Centimeters Wattage: 1450 Watts

Pros Cons Sleek design with compact size Some users report uneven toasting

8. Cello Quick

B075LS1GNY

This sleek red Cello Quick 2 Slice Pop Up 300 Toaster (700 watts) is your best toast maker companion. Its user-friendly design includes a carriage handle for easy use and cord storage for convenience. The crumb tray ensures effortless cleaning, while the stainless steel bread tray ensures even toasting every time. Crafted from durable plastic, this toaster is both reliable and stylish. Say goodbye to uneven toasting and hello to perfectly golden slices with this efficient appliance. Perfect for any kitchen, its compact size makes it a must-have for busy mornings.

Specifications of Cello Quick

Brand: CELLO

CELLO Colour : Red

Red Material: Plastic

Plastic Product Dimensions: 6.1D x 11.8W x 7.5H Centimeters

6.1D x 11.8W x 7.5H Centimeters Specific Uses For Product: Bread

Pros Cons Space-saving design. May not be suitable for large families.

9. BOSS Eden

B08F41KBV5

The BOSS Eden 1100-watt 4 Slice Automatic Pop-up Toaster (Black) is your ultimate breakfast companion, boasting a powerful 1100 watts motor for swift toasting. With an operating voltage of 220 - 240 volts, it ensures consistent performance every morning. Its four-slice capacity saves time, making breakfast prep a breeze. Designed to perfection, it guarantees evenly toasted bread every time. Say goodbye to burnt edges or underdone slices. The best toast maker in its class, it combines efficiency with style seamlessly.

Specifications of BOSS Eden

Brand: BOSS

BOSS Colour : 4-Slice Black

4-Slice Black Material: Plastic

Plastic Product Dimensions: 44.5D x 96.5W x 47H Centimeters

44.5D x 96.5W x 47H Centimeters Specific Uses For Product: Bread

Pros Cons Versatile Functionality Short Power Cord

Also read: Best bread toaster machine for perfect crisp slices: Top 10 options to consider

10. Usha 3720

B079RKGF6J

The Usha 3720 700-Watt 2-Slice Pop-up Toaster in white is your best toast maker companion. With 7 heat settings, achieve perfect browning every time. Its plastic shock-proof body ensures safety, while the higher lift feature accommodates smaller bread slices effortlessly. Utilize the mid-cycle cancel function for precise control. Cleaning is a breeze with the removable crumb tray. Store conveniently with the cord winder, and know when it's ready with the power-on indication. CE certified for quality assurance, this is also an energy-efficient toaster, boasting a flexible 1.2-meter power cord.

Specifications of Usha 3720

Brand: USHA

USHA Colour : White

White Material: Plastic

Plastic Product Dimensions: 12.5D x 19W x 16H Centimeters

12.5D x 19W x 16H Centimeters Wattage: 700 Watts

Pros Cons Evenly toasted results each time. Limited to 2 slices at once.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Faber FT 900W Easy-clean Food grade element 7 browing settings The Better Home Fumato Durable and powerful Ease of use Unique colours Havells Crisp Plus Hygienic stainless steel Reheat function 7 heat settings Philips Daily Collection HD2583/90 Extra auto shut-off protection Reheat, defrost in one go 8 browning settings Usha iToast 6 Browning settings Cool touch body Croissant/Bun warmer Bajaj ATX 3 Extra wide slot Dust cover Mid cycle cancel button Morphy Richards at 402 1450 W power 4 slice toaster Hi-lift function Cello Quick Crumb Tray Stainless steel bread tray Carriage Handle BOSS Eden 7 heat settings Cancel function Higher lift for smaller breads Usha 3720 Mid cycle cancel function Cord winder for easy storage Flexible power cord

Best overall product: Faber FT 900W BK

Transform your breakfast routine with the Faber FT 900W BK 2-Slice Pop-up Toaster! With its sleek design and powerful 900 Watts, this toast maker ensures quick and efficient toasting every time. Enjoy precise control with 7 browning settings and convenient features like reheat, defrost, and cancel functions. Its easy-clean slide-out crumb tray makes cleanup a breeze. Plus, with a 1-year warranty, you can trust in its durability and performance. Elevate your mornings with perfectly toasted bread, courtesy of the Faber FT 900W BK!

Best value for money: Usha iToast 2

Experience the perfect blend of affordability and quality with the Usha iToast 2 Slice Pop-Up Toaster! Packed with features like 6 browning settings and a cool-touch body, this toaster ensures your toast is just the way you like it while keeping you safe. Its wider slots accommodate thicker bread slices effortlessly, and the handy cord winder makes storage a breeze. With a power-packed 750-watt motor, enjoy crispy, golden toast in no time. Don't compromise on quality or budget – get the best value with the Usha iToast 2!

How to choose the best toaster under Rs. 3000?

When selecting the best toaster under Rs. 3000, consider factors like wattage, browning settings, and additional features. Look for a toaster with sufficient power ensuring quick and efficient toasting. Browning settings allow you to customize your toast to perfection, catering to individual preferences. Additional features such as reheat, defrost and cancel functions add convenience to your breakfast routine. Consider the toaster's material for durability and ease of cleaning.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.