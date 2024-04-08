Best Voltas inverter ACs: Top 6 models to cool down your home this summer without much energy consumption

Voltas inverter AC can be the solution for the scorching weather this summer for you. Be it your home or office spaces, every small to big room will need an air conditioner to help keep the environment cool and your body feeling comfortable. With the growing heat and humidity everywhere, air conditioning is the only solution to a comfortable environment to be able to work, study, or even relax in the summer. Best Voltas inverter ACs.(Pexels)

Inverter AC units are usually more expensive than non-inverter AC units but they have many advantages. They help conserve and consume less energy and are great as you need air conditioners throughout the day during the summer season. These inverter ACs also help your air conditioner adjust the temperatures based on ambient surroundings and do not just operate like regular ACs. With inverter ACs, you can easily use solar panels and other ways to generate electricity and consume it with effective conservation of energy.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Voltas inverter ACs are top-of-the-line inverter ACs which come in multiple star ratings and capacities based on the needs and requirements of the users. Find them in every capacity to be able to use them in small and big-sized rooms. We have covered the various models and options available on Amazon to help you find the perfect Voltas inverter AC for you.

1. Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

B0BRJ7N92P

The Voltas 1.4-ton split AC comes with 4 cooling modes which makes it easy to find the perfect cooling environment for your home. The inverter split AC also comes with a 3-star energy rating with an approximate consumption of 4600 units per year. The Voltas inverter AC is equipped with many features like stabiliser-free operating, anti-microbial protection, dust-free outer coating, copper condenser foil for erosion-free use, along with a 1-year warranty on the product with 10 10-year warranty on the compressor. An overall great air conditioner for your home.

Specifications of Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Capacity:1.4 tons

Cooling power:1.5 kilowatts

Window/Split AC model: Split AC

Additional features:Copper condenser coil unit, suitable for small rooms

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy efficient Suitable for small rooms Stabilizer-free operation Limited cooling power

2.

Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC(Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2023 Model, 123V Vectra Elegant, White)

B0BQR2491B

The Voltas 1-ton inverter AC comes with a 3-star rating which again makes it perfect for energy saving and mindful energy consumption. Perfect for small rooms like kids' rooms, study rooms, game rooms and more this inverter AC from Voltas can easily be used in your homes and also office spaces where you might need split ACs for small cabins and meeting rooms. The AC comes with a copper condenser coil which allows for better cooling and also an annual energy consumption of 3300 units. The 1-ton split AC also comes with an anti-dust coating for easy maintenance along with sleep mode, turbo mode and other features for an enhanced user experience.

Specifications of Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC:

Capacity:1 ton

Cooling power:1.12 kilowatts

Window/Split AC model: Split AC

Additional features:LED display, Turbo mode available

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy efficient Limited cooling power Suitable for small rooms Lack of advanced features

Also Read: Best 2-ton split AC: Beat the heat this summer with our top 6 options

3.

Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC(Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2023 Model, 243V Vectra Elite, White)

B0BBFTT3YL

The Voltas 2-ton inverter AC comes with a 3-star rating and 2 KW cooling power which makes this a great choice for the bigger rooms in your house. From the drawing room to the master bedroom, this will keep your spaces cool and comfortable even during the most extreme temperature days and cycles. The 2-ton inverter AC from Voltas also comes with additional features like variable speed compressors which can automatically adjust based on the heat load making it very good for overall machine health. The air conditioner comes with 4 adjustable cooling modes allowing you to use the airconditioner at a range of 20$ capacity to 120% capacity.

Specifications of Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC:

Capacity:2 tons

Cooling power:2 kilowatts

Window/Split AC model: Split AC

Additional features:Adjustable cooling, self-diagnosis

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Suitable for larger rooms Requires more space for installation Adjustable cooling modes Higher initial cost

4.

Voltas 1 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC(Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2023 Model, 125V Vectra Elite, White)

B0BBFYBWX9

The Voltas inverter AC comes with a 5-star energy rating that makes it one of the best air conditioners for energy consumption. The 1-ton Voltas split inverter AC comes with a copper condenser coil which reduces maintenance and improves cooling along with, anti-dust treatment on the outer body of the indoor unit, auto restart function, dual temperature display and more making it very easy to use, operate and adjust as per the users needs. The multiple cooling modes allow you to customise the air conditioner as per your needs making it very versatile and user friendly.

Specifications of Voltas 1 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC:

Capacity:1 ton

Cooling power:0.84 kilowatts

Window/Split AC model: Split AC

Additional features:5-star energy rating,Adjustable cooling

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent energy efficiency Limited cooling power Low maintenance Suitable only for small rooms

5.

Voltas 2 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC(Copper,4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2023 Model, 245V Vectra Plus, White)

B0BBFWM5F9

The 5-ton Voltas inverter AC comes with a 2-ton capacity that makes it perfect for larger rooms. You can easily install this in your master bedrooms, drawing rooms, conference rooms and more making it a great choice for offices and homes alike. The air conditioner comes with an approximate annual consumption of 6200 units which makes it more efficient than a lot of other similar models in the market. This competitive-rating air conditioner performs well and is a great choice for locations with extreme weather conditions as well. The perfect pick if you are looking for a 2-ton inverter AC.

Specifications of Voltas 2 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC:

Capacity:2 tons

Cooling power:1.65 kilowatts

Window/Split AC model: Split AC

Additional features:Sleep mode, anti-corrosive coating

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Suitable for larger rooms Requires more space for installation Energy efficient Higher initial cost

6.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC(Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2023 Model, 185V Vectra Elegant,White)

B0BQR2T346

Sometimes a 1-ton AC is not enough but a 2-ton model will require a lot more power consumption. That is when you need a 1.5-ton AC which is perfect for rooms that are not very big but not very small either. These air conditioners are great for study rooms, small bedrooms and more. With a 5-star energy-efficient rating, this air conditioner will keep you cool and save you some money this summer. With a copper condenser coil along with anti-dust treatment and anti-corrosion coatings, maintenance will be a breeze and the price point is very affordable as well making this a great choice for your home.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC:

Capacity:1.5 tons

Cooling power:1.25 kilowatts

Window/Split AC model: Split AC

Additional features:Copper condenser coil, sleep mode

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy efficient Limited cooling power Suitable for medium-sized rooms Lack of advanced features

Also Read: Best inverter AC: Top 10 worthy options to give your home a cool and comfortable feel for the summer ahead

Top 3 features of the best Voltas inverter ACs

Product Name Capacity Cooling Power Window/Split AC Model Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.4 tons 1.5 kW Split AC Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1 ton 1.12 kW Split AC Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 2 tons 2 kW Split AC Voltas 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1 ton 0.84 kW Split AC Voltas 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 2 tons 1.65 kW Split AC Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 tons 1.25 kW Split AC

Best value for money

The best value-for-money product among the mentioned Voltas inverter AC models is the Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC. With its energy efficiency, suitable capacity for small rooms, and reasonable pricing, it offers a balance between performance and cost-effectiveness.

Best overall product

The best overall product among the mentioned Voltas inverter AC models is the Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC. With its energy efficiency, multiple cooling modes, and additional features like stabilizer-free operation and anti-microbial protection, it provides a comprehensive cooling solution for homes.

How to pick the best Voltas inverter AC

Room Size: Determine the size of the room where the AC will be installed. Match the AC's cooling capacity (tonnage) to the room size for efficient cooling. For smaller rooms, opt for lower capacity models like 1-ton ACs, while larger rooms may require 1.5 or 2-ton models.

Energy Efficiency: Look for AC models with higher star ratings as they indicate higher energy efficiency. Higher star-rated ACs consume less electricity, which can lead to significant savings on your electricity bills in the long run.

Inverter Technology: Inverter ACs adjust their compressor speed based on the room's temperature requirements, resulting in energy savings and more consistent cooling. Opting for an inverter AC ensures better comfort and lower energy consumption compared to non-inverter models.

Additional Features: Consider additional features such as anti-dust filters, anti-corrosive coatings, sleep mode, turbo mode, and smart connectivity options. These features enhance the user experience and contribute to better performance and convenience.

Budget: Determine your budget and look for Voltas inverter AC models that offer the best value for money within your price range. Compare prices, features, and energy efficiency ratings to make an informed decision.

Warranty and After-Sales Service: Check the warranty period offered by Voltas for the AC unit and compressor. Additionally, ensure that Voltas provides reliable after-sales service in your area to address any maintenance or repair needs promptly.

Customer Reviews: Research customer reviews and ratings for the Voltas inverter AC models you're considering. Pay attention to feedback regarding performance, durability, noise levels, and after-sales service to gauge the overall satisfaction of previous buyers.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.