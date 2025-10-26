BGMI A16 Royale Pass to bring Glacier MG3 weapons, Icy vehicles, and mythic rewards

The next season of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is building anticipation as leaks surrounding the A16 Royale Pass have surfaced online. Early footage and data miner reports suggest that Krafton is gearing up to release a glacier-themed update featuring frosty skins, mythic sets, and upgradable weapon finishes. With several visual teasers already circulating, the new Royale Pass appears to follow a winter-inspired design that introduces a fresh gameplay look. BGMI A16 Royale Pass leaks reveal glacier-themed weapons, mythic outfits, and a possible November release window.

Glacier-Inspired Gear and Weapon Skins

Leaked clips shared by trusted BGMI creators reveal that the BGMI A16 Royale Pass will include a series of ice-coated weapon skins, beginning with the Glacier MG3, an upgradable gun with animated frost effects. Another weapon joining the icy lineup is the M762 Glacier Edition, which is expected to feature a kill effect and signature banner. Reports also indicate the return of the Kar98k Glacier variant, a fan-favourite sniper design that complements the season’s visual theme.

Also read: A bed for your phone? This IKEA mini NFC bed could help you sleep scroll-free at night

Players can also expect crystal-covered helmets, ice-styled parachutes, and even a Glacier UAZ vehicle skin, a clear continuation of BGMI’s popular cold-weather aesthetic.

Royale Pass Rewards: Full List (Leaked)

Here’s a breakdown of the leaked A16 Royale Pass rewards based on data miner reports:

Level 1: Icebound Raider Set + Helmet

Level 10: Glacier MG3 (Upgradeable)

Level 25: Arctic Guardian Backpack (3-tier evolving look)

Level 40: Glacial Phantom Mythic Set

Level 55: Crystal Ice Monster Truck

Level 70: Glacier UAZ Vehicle Skin

Level 75: M762 Glacier Blaze (Upgradeable)

Level 90: Glacier Kar98k Skin

Level 100: Crystalborn Emperor Mythic Set

The complete reward list also includes themed parachutes, ornaments, and emotes such as Ice Lord Arrival and Dragon’s Flight.

Also read: Instagram users can now customise stories using Meta AI prompts: Here’s how

Expected Release Window and Update Details

According to reports, the BGMI 4.1 update, which will introduce the A16 Royale Pass, is expected to roll out between November 11 and November 16, 2025. Although Krafton has not issued an official statement, leaks point to November 12 as a possible launch date for the winter event.

The update is likely to include new frost-based challenges, limited-time missions, and evolving skins that fit the seasonal theme. Official patch notes and event details are expected to be released in the second week of November, which may give players a closer look at what’s next in BGMI’s evolving Royale Pass system.