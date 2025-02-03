Big discounts on smartphones under 30,000 on Flipkart: Motorola Edge 50 Neo, OnePlus Nord and more

If you are in the market for a smartphone under ₹30,000, there are multiple options available at great discounts this February. These include models from brands like Motorola, such as the Motorola Edge 50 Neo. There are also smartphones from OnePlus, as well as performance-centric options like the Poco X7. Let us take you through these devices and their latest prices. These smartphones under ₹ 30,000 are discounted heavily.(Shaurya Sharma/HT Tech)

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is currently retailing for ₹20,999. However, if you combine offers on Flipkart, you can bring the price down by ₹3,000. This means you can get it for just ₹17,999 on Flipkart.

Poco X7 5G

The Poco X7 5G is currently available for ₹21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. You can avail additional discounts by combining card offers, bringing the price down by approximately ₹1,000.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

If you are looking for a smartphone with a curved display and a premium back finish, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is a great option. It features a 1.5K 144Hz display. By combining exchange offers, you can get an additional exchange bonus of ₹4,000, bringing the price down to under ₹30,000.

Realme 14 Pro+

The Realme 14 Pro+ was launched in January and retails for ₹29,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. You can combine exchange offers to receive an exchange bonus of ₹4,000, and also avail credit card discounts, which further reduce the price by ₹2,000.

OnePlus Nord 4

The OnePlus Nord 4, which initially launched for ₹32,999, is now available for ₹28,899 on Flipkart. At this price, you get 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and the powerful Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. The device features a metallic and glass construction and offers four OS upgrades along with six years of security updates.