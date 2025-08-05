Branded laptops up to 58% off in Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 with top deals on Dell, HP, Apple, Lenovo and more
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 04:00 pm IST
Blockbuster deals on branded laptops in Amazon Sale 2025 with instant bank discounts up to ₹7500 on top of exciting offers across best laptop brands.
Our Pick
Branded Laptop Deal
Highest Laptop Deal
Apple MacBook Air M3
AMD Radeon Graphics
60Hz Thin Light Laptop
UHD Graphics Laptop
36 Percent Off Now
Lenovo ThinkBook 16
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Branded Laptop DealDELL 14 (1985) Intel Core i3 7th Gen 1215U - (6 GB/12 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Used Laptop/14.0 HD Display/Grey/1.5 kg/MS Office 2021 View Details
|
₹33,150
|
|
|
Highest Laptop DealLenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN View Details
|
₹44,490
|
|
|
Apple MacBook Air M3Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M3 chip: 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Midnight View Details
|
₹139,990
|
|
|
AMD Radeon GraphicsHP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0154AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop View Details
|
₹29,490
|
|
|
60Hz Thin Light LaptopASUS Vivobook 14, Core i3-1215U 12th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop, 14 (35.56 cm) FHD, 60Hz (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/42WHr /Silver/1.40 kg), X1504ZA-NJ322WS View Details
|
₹30,990
|
|
|
DELL 14 (2025) Intel Core i3 12th Gen 1215U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0 HD Display/Grey/1.5 kg/MS Office 2021/1 Year ADP Warranty View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 AMD Ryzen 3 7330U 14 (35.56 cm) WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/AMD Radeon Graphics/FPR/Black/1 Year onsite/1.41 kg), 21JRS00Y00 View Details
|
₹42,990
|
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite, 13th Gen, Intel Core i3-1305U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, 36 WHR, Thin and Light Premium Laptop View Details
|
₹31,790
|
|
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Laptop(16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD), 15.6/39.6cm,FHD,Win 11,Office 24,Microsoft 365*, Silver,1.59kg, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter, Backlit KB, fd0467tu View Details
|
₹53,990
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H, 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.37Kg, 83EQ0072IN, 3 mon. Game Pass Laptop View Details
|
₹47,390
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.7 kg), X1504VA-NJ320WS View Details
|
₹33,350
|
|
|
Lenovo LOQ AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS | NVIDIA RTX 3050A 4GB (12GB RAM/512GB SSD/144Hz Refresh Rate/15.6 (39.6cm)/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83JC00HNIN AI Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹59,990
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 16GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6(39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB, Windows 11 + MSO24 & 15 Month McAfee, Silver, Thin & Light- 1.62kg View Details
|
₹52,990
|
|
|
UHD Graphics Laptopacer Travel Lite 14[New Launch], AMD Ryzen 3-7330U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14inch Full HD, UHD Graphics, Premium Metal Body, Windows 11 Pro, MSO 21, 1.34KG, TL14-42M, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
|
₹31,980
|
|
|
36 Percent Off NowASUS Vivobook 16, Intel Core i7-12700H, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, WUXGA 16:10 60Hz, 16/40.64cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Transparent Silver, 1.88KG, X1605ZAC-MB741WS, Intel Iris Xe Graphics Laptop View Details
|
₹54,990
|
|
|
Lenovo ThinkBook 16Lenovo ThinkBook 16 AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11 Home/Office 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint) 16 WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop/1Y Warranty/Aluminium Top/1.7kg, 21MWA0BSIN View Details
|
₹46,990
|
|
|
Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
Dell 15 (Smartchoice) Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U Processor/ 8GB/ 512GB SSD/ 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz IPS Display/Windows 11 + MSO24+McAfee 12 Month/Carbon Black/ 1.62kg View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
