Branded laptops up to 58% off in Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 with top deals on Dell, HP, Apple, Lenovo and more

Branded laptops are now available at significantly lower prices during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025. This sale includes well-known names like Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, and Apple, with limited time deals and added bank offers. For anyone planning to buy a laptop this season, these price drops are worth looking into. Biggest deals on branded laptops in Amazon Sale 2025 with massive discounts and smart exchange offers.

The Amazon Sale 2025 brings strong bank offers too. SBI cardholders get a 10% instant discount up to ₹5250, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users enjoy unlimited 5% cashback, and there is an assured 5% back on payments made via Amazon Pay UPI.

Top 10 branded laptop deals in Amazon Sale 2025:

The DELL 14 thin and light laptop comes with Intel Core i3 7th Gen, 6GB RAM, 12GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro, Intel UHD Graphics, a 14 inch HD display, and MS Office 2021. Weighing 1.5 kg, it’s a handy choice for everyday work or study. Listed under branded laptops, it covers the basics well.

Now at 39% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025, it features in Amazon Sale 2025 under branded laptops price drop deals.

The Lenovo V15 with AMD Ryzen 7 7730U, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD is built for everyday work and multitasking. This device is part of the branded laptops category with a 1 year brand warranty. It is now available at 56% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025.

You’ll also find it featured in Amazon Sale 2025. Listed under branded laptops price drop deals, it offers strong value with limited-time pricing and added bank offers. If you’re looking for a clean setup for work or study, this model checks all the basic boxes without overspending.

The 2024 Apple MacBook Air features a 15.3 inch Liquid Retina display, M3 chip, 16GB unified memory, and 512GB SSD, ideal for daily and creative use. It includes a backlit keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and Touch ID in a Midnight finish.

Listed under branded laptops, it's 20% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025. Also seen in Amazon Sale 2025, it's part of branded laptops price drop deals with no cost EMI, exchange, and bank offers.

The HP 15 with AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD delivers a balanced setup for everyday tasks. It includes a 15.6 inch FHD micro edge anti glare screen, AMD Radeon Graphics, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, and a 1080p FHD camera. Listed under branded laptops, this model suits students and professionals.

Available at 36% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. Found under branded laptops price drop deals, it includes limited time pricing, 1080p camera support, and micro edge visuals for clear display output.

The ASUS Vivobook 14 with Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD features a 14 inch FHD display, 60Hz refresh rate, fingerprint sensor, and Windows 11 with Office 2021. Currently at 46% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025, this deal combines power and portability with a steep price cut.

Also listed in Amazon Sale 2025, this offer includes a limited time flat discount on MRP price. Seen under branded laptops price drop deals, it stands out with pre-installed software, fast boot, and low launch price.

More price drop deals on branded laptops in Amazon Sale:

Acer’s new Travel Lite 14 packs AMD Ryzen 3-7330U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 14 inch Full HD display into a lightweight metal body. It joins the lineup of branded laptops with all essential features. Now selling at 47% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025, this deal is grabbing early attention.

Appearing in Amazon Sale 2025, this fresh release is timed well for back-to-college and remote work buyers. It’s highlighted under branded laptops price drop deals, combining premium specs with one of the sharpest launch discounts this season.

The ASUS Vivobook 16 brings power with its Intel Core i7-12700H, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD, paired with a sharp 16 inch WUXGA 16:10 display. It falls under the branded laptops category with strong multi-tasking ability. Available at 36% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025, it offers real value for heavy users.

Listed in Amazon Sale 2025, this deal stands out for pairing high end specs with a mid range price. If you're looking for a large screen laptop with power to spare, this one’s worth a close look.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 16 features AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, a 16 inch WUXGA IPS display, and a backlit keyboard with fingerprint login. Categorised under branded laptops, it offers a premium build and smooth experience. Now available at 46% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025, making it a strong mid range pick.

Live on Amazon Sale 2025, this model is part of branded laptops price drop deals with solid specs, aluminium build, and a one year warranty.

The Acer SmartChoice Aspire Lite brings the AMD Ryzen 5-5625U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 15.6 inch Full HD screen in a premium metal build. This model is part of the branded laptops section. Currently at 44% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025, it stands out for offering top specs at a reduced price.

Now featured in Amazon Sale 2025, this laptop appeals to users seeking simplicity and power in one machine. One of the better value picks among newly discounted models this season.

The Dell 15 Smartchoice features a 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 15.6 inch FHD 120Hz IPS display. Listed under branded laptops, it now carries a 36% discount.

Live in Amazon Sale 2025, it combines a high refresh rate screen and clean design at a reduced launch price. Appears in branded laptops price drop deals, offering added savings through exchange and card offers. A solid fit for students or professionals needing a reliable machine with essential software included.

FAQs on price drop deals on branded laptops in Amazon sale 2025 Which branded laptops are available at a discount in Amazon Sale 2025? Top brands like Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, and Apple are part of the sale.

Are the laptops sold during the sale new and genuine? Yes, all laptops are brand new and come with official warranty.

Can I combine bank offers with the laptop discounts? Yes, most price drop deals also support bank discounts and EMI.

Where can I find laptops under branded laptops price drop deals? Look for the “Branded Laptop Deals” banner on the Amazon Sale page.

Do laptops come with pre-installed software like MS Office? Many models come with Windows 11 and MS Office included.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.