BSNL Freedom 75 broadband plan to end on this date: Report

The Centre-owned telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has announced to withdraw its ₹275 fiber broadband plan from October 13. The plan was introduced last month on the occasion of Independence Day.

According to a report from Hindustan times sister website Live Hindustan, customers will not be able to recharge with this ₹275 plan post October 13. After the completion of the offer, users will be charged ₹449 or ₹599 per month based on the choice of ‘Fiber Basic’ (30 Mbps speed) and ‘Fiber Basic Plus’ plan (60 Mbps speed), respectively.

This special offer was introduced to commemorate the country’s Independence day. While launching the plan, BSNL has stated, “In order to share the joy of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in the Nation’s 75th Independence with the esteemed customers of BSNL, the competent authority has decided to introduce Bharat Fibre scheme ‘FREEDOM 75’ in all the circles (except Andaman & Nicobar circle)”

The plan’s features

This BSNL’s fiber broadband promotional plan launched for a limited time is more economical than the regular fiber entry plan of BSNL, which costs ₹329 per month and comes with 1000GB data.

BSNL’s ₹275 fiber broadband plan is available in two options. Both the options come with a validity of 75 days and offer 3,300GB data and a fixed line voice calling connection. After the month’s FUP data is exhausted, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps. The difference between the two offers is that one offers 30 Mbps speed and the other offers 60 Mbps speed.

Along with this, BSNL had also reduced the price of its ‘Super Star Premium Plus’ plan. In this plan, the customer gets OTT subscriptions bundled at a discounted price of ₹775 per month for only first 75 days of subscription. After 75 days, customer opted for OTT plan will be charged the regular price of ₹999 per month.

