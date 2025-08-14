BSNL plans massive 47,000 crore move to take on rivals; Offering unlimited calls, daily 2GB data at just Rs…

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is making an aggressive push to reclaim market share in India’s competitive telecom sector. The state-run operator is preparing a capital expenditure (capex) plan worth nearly ₹47,000 crore to expand its 4G network, while simultaneously launching an ultra-low-cost Freedom Offer priced at just Re 1. To showcase its indigenous 4G network, BSNL has introduced a limited-period Freedom Offer for new customers.(BSNL:)

₹ 47,000 crore capex to boost 4G and prepare for 5G

In an interaction with ETTelecom, Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia confirmed that BSNL is committed to rapidly scaling its indigenous 4G infrastructure, designed and deployed under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. BSNL has already completed its highest-ever capex of ₹25,000 crore in the previous year, and the new ₹47,000 crore investment will help accelerate the rollout of 100,000 4G towers nationwide.

The minister emphasised that BSNL chose to build its network using domestic technology, placing India among a select group of nations with a fully homegrown telecom stack. The upcoming expansion will improve coverage in rural and remote areas while preparing the foundation for commercial 5G services in the future.

BSNL’s Freedom Offer: Unlimited calls, 2GB data per day for Re 1

To showcase its indigenous 4G network, BSNL has introduced a limited-period Freedom Offer for new customers. Priced at just Re 1, the plan includes unlimited local and STD voice calls, 2GB of 4G data per day (speed reduced to 40kbps after the limit), and 100 SMS messages per day. A new SIM card is also included in the cost.

The offer is valid until 31 August 2025 and is only available through BSNL retailers and Common Service Centres (CSCs). Existing BSNL customers are not eligible, and availability via home delivery services is yet to be confirmed.

BSNL Chairman and Managing Director A Robert J. Ravi said the offer is intended to give new users a taste of the company’s indigenously built 4G services, competing directly with private operators such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, whose similar entry-level plans start from ₹349.