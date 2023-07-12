Bumble launches ‘Compliments’, a way to connect users even before matching

Online dating service Bumble has launched ‘Compliments,’ a unique new feature that allows users to contact fellow members by sending a note even before they have connected on the platform. Bumble's 'Compliments' feature (Image courtesy: Bumble)

With this feature, people can ensure that the initial conversation is ‘off to a positive start,’ said Bumble.

Why ‘Compliments’?

According to Bumble, members who engage with Compliments, have a statistically-increased likelihood of finding a match, and more likely to have a ‘good chat.’

Also, citing a new in-house study for which Indians were surveyed, it stated that 85% of the respondents confessed that compliment from a potentially romantic partner makes them ‘more interested.’

“At Bumble, we believe in the power and positivity of kindness, and that when a compliment is the foundation of conversation, you are setting the stage for the connection to begin in the nest possible way,” said Samarpita Samaddar, the app's Communications Director for India.

How to use 'Compliments'?

Using this feature, as per Samaddar, can be ‘as simple as sending a kind message when you come across someone’s profile whom you share a common interest with.'

(1.) With Compliments, users can send two messages per week on a person's profile prompts, bio or images.

(2.) These messages are seen and received in two ways: through the receiver's Beeline or their main Encounters page.

(3.) In case a message goes unread, the receiver will get notifications immediately upon opening the app.

(4.) Along with ‘Recommend to a Friend’ and ‘Speed Dating,’ Compliments is a part of new Bumble features that give members opportunity to be more intentional about starting a conversation in a positive way.

