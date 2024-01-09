close_game
News / Technology / CES 2024: Asus unveils gaming-focused ROG Phone 8 series. Check details

CES 2024: Asus unveils gaming-focused ROG Phone 8 series. Check details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 09, 2024 11:15 AM IST

The lineup consists of ROG Phone 8, Phone 8 Pro, and Phone 8 Pro Edition.

Taiwan-based smartphone maker Asus has unveiled its gaming-focused ROG (Republic of Gamers) Phone 8 series, showcasing it on Tuesday, the opening day of the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

ROG Phone 8 series (Image courtesy: Asus)
ROG Phone 8 series (Image courtesy: Asus)

The lineup consists of ROG Phone 8, Phone 8 Pro, and Phone 8 Pro Edition.

AI features

The smartphones come with multiple artificial intelligence (AI)-related features. While ‘AI Grabber’ is designed to make it easier for people to search the internet for gaming walkthroughs by recognising and copying in-game text, the under-development ‘AI Wallpaper’ will generate custom wallpapers using ‘Stable Diffusion.’

Pricing

Phone 8 is priced at $1099 (approx. 91,500), while Phone 8 Pro comes for $1199 (approx. 1199). Phone 8 Pro Edition, on the other hand, costs $1499 (approx. 125,000).

Colours

The company is making Phone 8 available in Rebel Black and Phantom Black colour variants, while the other two will be offered only in the Phantom Black colour option.

Specifications

Screen: 6.78-inch full HD+AMOLED LTPO display with support for 165Hz refresh rate and 2500 nits of peak brightness.

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 24GB of LPDD5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage.

Battery: A 5500mAh unit that can be fast charged via a 65W charger provided with the box. Also, there is support for Quick Charge 5.0, PD charging, and 15W Qi wireless charging.

Camera: A triple camera setup to the back featuring a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, 32MP telephoto lens, and a 13MP ultra-wide-lens with a 120-degree field of view.

