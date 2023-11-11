ChatGPT maker's veiled 'cringy chatbot' dig at Elon Musk: ‘Its name is Grok’

Sam Altman, the chief executive of OpenAI, the parent of ChatGPT, faced a new contender in town as Elon Musk-led xAI launched the Grok artificial intelligence chatbot. The world’s richest man praised his new venture, dedicating numerous X posts to explain its superiority over other AI chatbots, particularly ChatGPT. Altman took the chance to reply. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman(AP)

In a post on X last Friday, Altman shared a screenshot in which he asked ChatGPT to become "a chatbot that answers questions with cringey boomer humour in a sort of awkward shock-to-get-laughs sort of way."

It replied, "Great, the chatbot is set up! Its name is Grok. How do you like the name, or would you prefer something else?"

Altman then said, "GPTs can save a lot of effort," apparently a jibe at Musk.

How is xAI's Grok different from other AI generative tools?

In a post on X, Musk revealed that Grok possesses real-time access to information via the 𝕏 platform, setting it apart from other language models.

Musk recently shared the traits of his AI-driven chatbot. "Grok has real-time access to info via the 𝕏 platform, which is a massive advantage over other models. It’s also based & loves sarcasm. I have no idea who could have guided it this way," he wrote in an X post.

He posted an image where the AI tool was requested to provide a step-by-step guide on making cocaine. The chatbot, however, seems to be trained to dodge sensitive questions. It injected humor and sarcasm into its response, making it clear that illegal activities aren't encouraged.

ChatGPT, on the other hand, has to be prompted to give witty answers. Also, its initial versions didn't come with real-time access to the internet. Later versions are, however, capable of searching from all over the web.

