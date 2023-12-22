Christmas Sale: Check out top 9 picks, avail up to 71% off on kitchen chimneys

The Christmas Sale season marks an opportune time to revamp your kitchen with the addition of a much-needed appliance: a kitchen chimney. This festive period brings forth a cascade of enticing offers, discounts, and bundled deals, making it an ideal window for investing in essential kitchen upgrades. With retailers vying for attention, you'll likely encounter significant price reductions, cashback offers, and complementary services like installation, elevating the overall value of your purchase. Christmas Sale: Get your favourite kitchen chimney at slashed downed prices.

Exploring the market during the Christmas Sale unveils a diverse array of chimney models. From sleek modern designs to classic aesthetics, various sizes, and a spectrum of features, you're presented with a gamut of choices. This surplus of options allows you to align the chimney's suction capacity, filter types, and style with your kitchen's layout and decor, ensuring not just functionality but also aesthetic harmony.

Moreover, this festive period often heralds the arrival of newer chimney models integrated with cutting-edge technology. Enhanced features like auto-clean functions, touch-sensitive controls, advanced filtration systems, and energy-efficient LED lighting become more accessible with substantial discounts. Upgrading during this sale allows you to leverage the latest advancements in chimney technology, ensuring an upgraded kitchen experience that complements your culinary endeavours.

With Christmas festivities centred around food and family gatherings, a kitchen chimney becomes indispensable. These appliances not only maintain a smoke-free and odor-free kitchen ambiance but also amplify the joy of cooking during the holiday season. The purchase of a chimney during the Christmas Sale is not just a practical investment; it's an enhancement to your kitchen space that aligns with the festive spirit, allowing you to prepare sumptuous meals without worrying about smoke or unwanted fumes, ensuring a delightful culinary experience for you and your loved ones.

1) Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WD TBF HAC 60 MS NERO, 2 Baffle Filters, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

The Elica 60 cm Autoclean Kitchen Chimney boasts a powerful 1425 m3/hr suction capacity, efficiently clearing smoke and odors. Equipped with two baffle filters, it effectively traps grease, requiring minimal maintenance. Its touch and motion sensor controls offer convenience, enabling easy operation. Moreover, the autoclean technology eliminates residues, ensuring hassle-free cleaning. Backed by a remarkable 15-year warranty, this chimney not only delivers high performance but also offers long-term reliability, making it an appealing choice for a cleaner and more comfortable cooking experience.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm Autoclean Kitchen Chimney:

Size: 60 cm width

Suction Capacity: 1425 cubic meters per hour (m3/hr)

Filters: 2 Baffle Filters

Control: Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Warranty: 15 years

Pros Cons Efficient Suction: Powerful suction capacity for effective smoke and odour extraction. Size Limitation: Specific to 60 cm width, may not suit larger cooking spaces. Convenient Controls: Touch and motion sensor controls offer ease of use. Maintenance: While baffle filters reduce maintenance, they still require periodic cleaning.

2) Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 60 cm Kitchen Chimney comes with Autoclean technology and maximum suction power of 1200 m3/hr with fliterless technology with motion sensor (Black 60cm)



The Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 60 cm Kitchen Chimney combines autoclean technology and a powerful suction of 1200 m3/hr. Its unique filterless technology, coupled with motion sensors, ensures effective smoke and odor elimination. This black 60 cm chimney offers hassle-free maintenance and improved convenience with motion sensor controls. With a focus on functionality and efficiency, it provides a promising solution for a cleaner cooking environment, catering to diverse kitchen needs efficiently. This can be yours during Christmas Sale.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 60 cm Kitchen Chimney:

Size: 60 cm width

Suction Capacity: 1200 cubic meters per hour (m3/hr)

Technology: Autoclean technology

Filtration: Filterless technology

Controls: Motion sensor control

Pros Cons Efficient Suction: Boasts a considerable suction power for effective smoke and odour removal. Limited Suction: May not be as powerful as higher-capacity chimneys for larger spaces. Filterless Technology: Eliminates the need for filters, reducing maintenance hassles. Sole Control: Sole reliance on motion sensor controls might not suit all user preferences.

3) Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney || 12 year warranty on Motor|| Motor- 240 Watt (HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60, Baffle Filters,Black)

The Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney, known as HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60, promises a robust performance with a 1000 m³/hr suction capacity. Featuring durable baffle filters, it efficiently traps grease and smoke. With a 240 Watt motor backed by a remarkable 12-year warranty, this black chimney ensures enduring reliability. Its pyramid design adds an aesthetic touch to your kitchen while providing essential functionality, making it an appealing choice for those seeking a blend of style and functionality in their kitchen appliances.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney:

Size: 60 cm width

Suction Capacity: 1000 cubic meters per hour (m³/hr)

Motor: 240 Watt

Filters: Baffle Filters

Warranty: 12 years on the motor

Pros Cons High Motor Warranty: Offers an extensive 12-year warranty, ensuring long-term durability. Moderate Suction: The 1000 m³/hr suction might be limited for larger kitchen spaces. Baffle Filters: Effective in capturing grease and smoke, reducing maintenance needs. Limited Features: May lack advanced features found in higher-end models.

4) Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

The Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, model WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO, offers exceptional performance with a high suction capacity of 1200 cubic meters per hour (m3/hr). This filterless chimney equipped with autoclean technology ensures hassle-free maintenance. Enhanced with touch and motion sensor controls, it provides effortless operation. Its 15-year warranty underscores its durability, while the sleek black design complements modern kitchen aesthetics, making it an attractive choice for those seeking efficiency and longevity in their kitchen appliances.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney:

Size: 60 cm width

Suction Capacity: 1200 cubic meters per hour (m3/hr)

Technology: Filterless Autoclean

Controls: Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Warranty: 15 years

Pros Cons High Suction: Offers a powerful suction capacity, ideal for efficient smoke and odour removal. Complex Maintenance: While filterless, autoclean systems may require occasional upkeep. Long Warranty: Exceptionally long 15-year warranty assures durability and reliability. Installation Space: Requires adequate installation space for optimal functioning.

5) Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney With Metallic Oil Collector, Motion Sensor & Touch Control For Easy Operation (Curved Glass, Black)

The Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney embodies style and functionality. With a suction power of 1350 cubic meters per hour (m³/hr), it efficiently eliminates smoke and odors. Featuring a filterless auto-clean system and a metallic oil collector, maintenance becomes hassle-free. Its motion sensor and touch controls ensure user-friendly operation, complementing its curved glass and black design, adding a sleek aesthetic to the kitchen while offering convenience and efficiency in smoke extraction.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney:

Suction Power: 1350 cubic meters per hour (m³/hr)

Auto-Clean Technology: Filterless system with a metallic oil collector

Control System: Equipped with motion sensor and touch control for effortless operation

Design: Curved glass structure in a sleek black finish for a stylish look

Size: 90 cm width, suitable for larger cooking spaces

Pros Cons Efficient Suction: High suction power effectively eliminates smoke and odours. Maintenance Concerns: Auto-clean systems may still require occasional manual cleaning. Convenient Operation: Motion sensor and touch controls offer ease of use and quick access. Size Limitation: It's designed for larger spaces, potentially unsuitable for smaller kitchens.

6) INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Double Baffle Filter|5 Year Warranty on Motor (Black)

The INALSA EKON 60BK Kitchen Chimney offers a powerful suction of 1050 cubic meters per hour (m³/hr) with a sleek pyramid design in black. Its efficient dual LED lamps illuminate the cooking area while the double baffle filter ensures effective smoke and grease removal. Featuring push-button controls, it provides easy access to its functionalities. Additionally, the chimney boasts a 5-year warranty on the motor, promising long-term reliability and functionality, making it an elegant and functional addition to any kitchen space.

Specifications of INALSA EKON 60BK Kitchen Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1050 cubic meters per hour (m³/hr)

Control Type: Push button control for easy operation

Lighting: Dual LED lamps for efficient illumination

Filtering: Double baffle filter for effective smoke and grease extraction

Warranty: 5-year warranty on the motor for extended durability and reliability

Pros Cons Efficient suction capacity for smoke and odour removal. May require occasional filter maintenance. Dual LED lamps offer good illumination for the cooking area. Limited colour options might not match every kitchen decor.

7) BLOWHOT EVA S BPC Chimney: 60 cm With Free Installation Kit | 1200 m³/h Suction Power | 3 Speed Push Control | Dual Baffle Filter | LED Lights | 10-Year Motor Warranty

The BLOWHOT EVA S BPC Chimney is a reliable addition to any kitchen. Boasting a 1200 cubic meters per hour (m³/h) suction power, it efficiently eliminates cooking odors and smoke. Featuring a 3-speed push control, it offers customizable ventilation. The chimney includes dual baffle filters for effective grease trapping and LED lights for illumination. What's more, it comes with a free installation kit and a substantial 10-year motor warranty, ensuring durability and hassle-free operation, making it a reliable choice for a cleaner and fresher kitchen.

Specifications of BLOWHOT EVA S BPC Chimney:

Size: 60 cm

Suction Power: 1200 cubic meters per hour (m³/h)

Control: 3-speed push control

Filters: Dual baffle filters

Warranty: 10-year motor warranty

Pros Cons High suction power ensures effective smoke and odour removal. Limited control options with a 3-speed push control mechanism. LED lights provide proper illumination for cooking. May require occasional maintenance of the baffle filters for optimal performance.

8) Glen 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney Motion Sensor (SELENA Black)

The Glen 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney in SELENA Black features an impressive suction capacity of 1200 cubic meters per hour (m3/hr). Boasting a filterless design, it employs an auto-clean mechanism for hassle-free maintenance. Equipped with a motion sensor, this chimney offers convenient control, enhancing user experience while cooking. Its efficient design ensures effective smoke and grease removal, contributing to a cleaner and fresher kitchen environment.

Specifications of Glen 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney in SELENA Black:

Suction Capacity: 1200 cubic meters per hour (m3/hr)

Filter Type: Filterless

Cleaning Technology: Auto-clean feature

Control Type: Motion Sensor

Chimney Size: 90 cm

Pros Cons Efficient suction power for smoke and odours. Larger size might not fit smaller kitchens. Filterless design minimizes maintenance hassles. Motion sensor control might take time to adjust for some users.

9) Kutchina Virgose dlx 60 cm Filterless Auto Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney with Suction capacity of 1350 m3/hr, efficient Dual LED Lamps, Touch + Motion Sensor Control (Black)

The Kutchina Virgose dlx 60 cm Kitchen Chimney offers a robust suction capacity of 1350 cubic meters per hour (m3/hr) and a filterless auto-clean system, ensuring swift removal of smoke and odors. Its efficient Dual LED Lamps brightly illuminate the cooking area. Featuring a touch panel and motion sensor control, it offers convenience in operation. The elegant curved glass design enhances aesthetics while the black colour adds a sleek touch to the kitchen décor.

Specifications of Kutchina Virgose dlx 60 cm Kitchen Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1350 cubic meters per hour (m3/hr)

Filter Type: Filterless auto-clean technology

Lighting: Efficient Dual LED Lamps for enhanced visibility

Control: Touch panel with motion sensor for easy operation

Design: Curved glass design in a sleek black color scheme

Pros Cons Powerful suction capacity efficiently eliminates smoke and odours. Filterless systems might require periodic cleaning to maintain effectiveness. Touch and motion sensor control provide convenient operation. May require professional installation due to the complex mechanism.

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 15 Years Warranty 2 Baffle Filters Touch + Motion Sensor Control Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 60 cm Kitchen Chimney Autoclean technology 1200 m3/hr suction power Filterless technology with motion sensor Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney 12 year warranty on Motor 240 Watt Motor Baffle Filters Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 15 Years Warranty Filterless Technology Touch + Motion Sensor Control Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Suction Power Filterless Auto-Clean Technology Motion Sensor & Touch Control INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney Elegant Look Efficient Dual LED Lamps Double Baffle Filter BLOWHOT EVA S BPC Chimney: 60 cm Free Installation Kit 1200 m³/h Suction Power Dual Baffle Filter Glen 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney 1200 m3/hr Suction Power Filterless Auto-Clean Motion Sensor Kutchina Virgose dlx 60 cm Filterless Auto Clean Suction capacity of 1350 m3/hr Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Best value for money

The Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 60 cm Kitchen Chimney stands out as the best value for money among these options. With its Autoclean technology, 1200 m3/hr suction power, motion sensor, and filterless technology, it offers a blend of efficiency and convenience at a competitive price point. This chimney not only ensures a cleaner kitchen environment but also incorporates modern features usually found in higher-priced models, making it a smart investment for those seeking quality within a reasonable budget.

Best overall product



The Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 90 cm Kitchen Chimney emerges as the best overall product among these options. With a suction power of 1350 m³/hr, filterless auto-clean technology, metallic oil collector, motion sensor, and touch control, it combines high performance with advanced features. Its stylish curved glass design and efficient functionality cater to larger kitchens, ensuring a cleaner cooking environment and offering a comprehensive solution to ventilation needs, making it a standout choice in terms of overall quality and functionality.



How to buy best kitchen chimney in India

To select the best kitchen chimney in India, consider key factors like kitchen size, suction power, filter type, and chimney design. Measure your kitchen area to choose an appropriate size, ensuring the chimney covers the cooking space efficiently. Assess suction power, higher values ideal for larger kitchens. Opt for filters suited to your needs—baffle filters for heavy-duty use, while charcoal filters eliminate odors.

Evaluate additional features like auto-clean, motion sensors, and warranty periods. Lastly, read reviews and compare brands for reliability, after-sales service, and customer satisfaction to make an informed decision.

