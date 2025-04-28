CMF Phone 2 Pro launched in India with slimmer design, sharper price

CMF by Nothing has launched the CMF Phone 2 Pro in India, expanding its lineup focused on functional design. The new device comes with practical upgrades in hardware, camera capabilities, and software experience. The CMF Phone 2 Pro will be available in two storage configurations - 128GB and 256GB priced at ₹18,999 and ₹20,999. CMF Phone 2 Pro will go on sale in India next week via Flipkart. Buyers will also be able to get a special launch day discount of ₹1000. The new CMF Phones will be available in four colours: Black, White, Light Green, and Orange. Variants differ slightly in texture, with options including glass-like finishes and a sandstone back panel. CMF Phone 2 Pro measures 7.8 mm in thickness and weighs 185 g, making it the thinnest smartphone from CMF so far. (Ayushmann Chawla)

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Design and display

CMF Phone 2 Pro measures 7.8 mm in thickness and weighs 185 g, making it the thinnest smartphone from CMF so far. The device features an aluminium camera surround and stainless steel screws like the CMF Phone 1. It comes with a 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display that offers a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate and peak brightness of 3000 nits. It also includes IP54 water and dust resistance, dual SIM support, and a fingerprint sensor under the display.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Performance

At its core, the CMF Phone 2 Pro runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G processor, built on a 4 nm process. The phone supports 8GB of RAM (16GB through RAM Booster technology) and offers up to 256 GB of internal storage, expandable to 2TB via microSD.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Camera System

The smartphone carries a triple rear camera system, led by a 50MP main sensor that captures 64% more light compared to the previous model. A telephoto lens offers 2x optical and up to 20x digital zoom. An 8 MP ultra-wide sensor is also offered. The device supports 4K video recording at 30 fps, with AI-driven stabilisation to reduce shake during motion. For selfies, it gets a 16MP punch-hole camera at the front.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Battery, Software

The handset houses a 5000 mAh battery, supporting 33W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging. CMF claims two days of typical usage. The CMF Phone 2 Pro ships with Nothing OS 3.2, based on Android 15. CMF has promised three years of Android version updates and six years of security patches for the device.