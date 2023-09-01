‘Confetti’ to welcome new X Premium subscribers
Currently, the feature is only for the new subscribers, and not for those who already are members of X Premium.
Those subscribing to X's (previously Twitter) X Premium service will now see animated X confetti after completing the subscription.
This is according to X user Yu, who has the @liyuxxd handle on the social media platform. Yu ‘designs and builds things’ at the tech giant.
“Side project: Now you can see the X confetti when subscribe to X Premium. Subscribe today,” the web designer said in a post on Thursday.
However, the feature, at least for now, is not for those who already are members of X Premium.
“ha currently it is only for new subscribers, so we don't want to lose you, don't want you to see it again,” Yu said, responding to a query.
CEO Linda Yaccarino, meanwhile, called the confetti an 'iconic' feature.
“It's RAINING X! Hallelujah!!!” Yaccarino posted.
What is X Premium?
It was announced by Elon Musk shortly after the billionaire's October 2022 acquisition of the microblogging website's parent firm, Twitter, Inc (rebranded as X Corp in July). Known as Twitter Blue at the time of launch and now called X Premium, it is an opt-in, paid subscription that adds a blue tick to handles (thus ‘verifying’ the account) and provides early access to select features.
The pricing starts at $8 a month (approx. ₹650).
