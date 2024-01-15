Connections NYT hints and answers for January 15, 2024

Prepare for a playful journey of wordplay with the NYT Connections! Solve four challenging puzzles, each containing 16 cryptic clues that are as lively as concealed ninjas. Can you decode the riddles and discover the hidden treasures? Immerse yourself in the wordy wonderland of January 15th and let your mind go boggle! Alternatively, you can skip directly to the answers. Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

Connections Today Hints for January 15th

Yellow: Voting essentials

Green: Find the comfort

Blue: How would you like your medicine

Purple: The season of peas

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: List of Candidates

Green: Protective Barrier

Blue: Medicine Formats

Purple: Pea___

Connections Today: Answer for January 15th

Here is the #218 Connections' answer-

List of Candidates: BALLOT, ROSTER, SLATE, TICKET

Protective Barrier: BUFFER, CUSHION, PAD, SHIELD

Medicine Formats: CAPSULE, CREAM, SYRUP, TABLET

Pea___: COAT, GREEN, POD, SOUP

Don't give up if you are unable to solve today's "Connections" puzzle. You will have a fresh set of words to examine and decipher tomorrow.

How to play NYT Connections?

Enhance your word skills with Connections, a daily challenge that tests your deductive abilities. Solve sixteen tricky clues to unlock four themed puzzles. Navigate through hints, decipher wordplay, and enjoy the satisfaction of unraveling the code. Engage your mind, expand your vocabulary, and relish the joy of solving in Connections.

What is NYT Connections?

Discover a fresh take on crossword puzzles with Wyna Liu's 'Connections' in the New York Times. This daily challenge elevates crossword-solving with four cleverly intertwined cryptic riddles. t follows a similar format to Wordle, except with a larger board and a twist on the gameplay. If you're looking for a new word game to test your vocabulary and critical thinking skills, NYT Connections is definitely worth checking out!