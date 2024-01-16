Connections NYT hints and answers for January 16, 2024
New York Times Connections is the latest word game that has fuelled interest of people across the globe. The game aims at finding the "common threads between words." Today’s challenge is as interesting as it gets. Are you ready to delve into today’s exciting journey?
If you would like to solve today’s puzzle yourself, here are some hints and clues for you. If you want to find the answers, you can jump to the end. Let us solve the mystery together today.
Connections Today: Hints for January 4
Yellow: Bamboozle
Green: Insider access
Blue: Bent
Purple: Calculator words
Connections Today: These are the categories
Yellow: Deceive
Green: Inside info
Blue: Tilt to one side
Purple: Words spelled with an upside-down calculator
If you want to try to solve the puzzle, minimise the page and go ahead. If not, take a look at the answers!
Connections Today: Answers for January 4
Deceive: Con, Dupe, Fool, Trick
Inside info: Dope, Scoop, Skinny, Word
Tilt to one side: Cant, Lean, List, Slope
Words spelled with an upside-down calculator: Boob, Eggshell, Giggle, Hello
It’s okay if you were not able to solve today’s Connections. Tomorrow will be your day!
What is Connections NYT?
NYT’s latest word game has become a social media hit. Associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu is credited by Times with helping to create the game. The puzzle can be played on web browsers and mobile devices. Players are required to group four words that share something in common.
How to play Connections NYT
Each puzzle has 16 words while each grouping of words is split into four categories. The words can be things like book titles, software, country names, and more. If all four words are determined correctly, they are removed from the board. The game ends after four mistakes.