Connections NYT hints and answers for January 21, 2024

Calling all puzzle lovers and brainiacs! The New York Times Connections wants you! Today's your chance to explore a wonderland of four tricky word puzzles, like a detective in a maze of clues. Today, on January 21st, use your code-cracking skills to discover the hidden gems within 16 cleverly crafted words. Don't worry about getting lost – hints are just a step away. Sharpen your wits, let curiosity guide you, and prepare to immerse yourself in the exciting word maze! Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

Connections Today Hints for January 21

Yellow: Ripping off

Green: Meltable

Purple: Harvest

Blue: Air travel checklist

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow - RIP OFF

Green - THINGS MADE OF WAX

Purple - UNITS OF VEGETABLES

Blue - PARTS OF AN AIRPLANE

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

Connections Today: Answer for January 21

Here is the #222 Connections' answer-

Yellow - RIP OFF - FLEECE, HOSE, ROB, STIFF

Green - THINGS MADE OF WAX - CANDLE, CRAYON, HONEYCOMB, SEAL

Purple - UNITS OF VEGETABLES - BULB, EAR, HEAD, STALK

Blue - PARTS OF AN AIRPLANE - CABIN, ENGINE, NOSE, WING

If today's 'Connections' puzzle proves challenging, don't feel disheartened. Tomorrow introduces a fresh set of words for you to investigate and solve.

How to play NYT Connections

NYT Connections is a daily word game where you guess four hidden groups within 16 words.

Get the puzzle: It's online or on the NYT app.

See the 16 words: No clues - just pure, scrambled word fun!

Group words: Find four sets of four words that belong together. Use logic, intuition, and maybe a bit of guesswork!

Submit your answers: Got your groups? Check if you're right!

Enjoy the challenge: Every day's a new brain teaser

What is NYT Connections?

Times got wild with Wyna Liu's "Connections," a wordplay cyclone with four puzzles instead of one! Forget straight answers – these words tango, tease, and turn like a brain-bending Escher maze. Tackle it solo or grab your brainiacs for a word showdown. Laughter, groans, and the glorious "aha!" await – it's the ultimate word-lover's playground.