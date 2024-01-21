Connections NYT hints and answers for January 21, 2024

close_game
Calling all puzzle lovers and brainiacs! The New York Times Connections wants you! Today's your chance to explore a wonderland of four tricky word puzzles, like a detective in a maze of clues. Today, on January 21st, use your code-cracking skills to discover the hidden gems within 16 cleverly crafted words. Don't worry about getting lost – hints are just a step away. Sharpen your wits, let curiosity guide you, and prepare to immerse yourself in the exciting word maze!

Connections Today Hints for January 21

Yellow: Ripping off

Green: Meltable

Purple: Harvest

Blue: Air travel checklist

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow - RIP OFF

Green - THINGS MADE OF WAX

Purple - UNITS OF VEGETABLES

Blue - PARTS OF AN AIRPLANE

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

Connections Today: Answer for January 21

Here is the #222 Connections' answer-

Yellow - RIP OFF - FLEECE, HOSE, ROB, STIFF

Green - THINGS MADE OF WAX - CANDLE, CRAYON, HONEYCOMB, SEAL

Purple - UNITS OF VEGETABLES - BULB, EAR, HEAD, STALK

Blue - PARTS OF AN AIRPLANE - CABIN, ENGINE, NOSE, WING

If today's 'Connections' puzzle proves challenging, don't feel disheartened. Tomorrow introduces a fresh set of words for you to investigate and solve.

How to play NYT Connections

NYT Connections is a daily word game where you guess four hidden groups within 16 words.

Get the puzzle: It's online or on the NYT app.

See the 16 words: No clues - just pure, scrambled word fun!

Group words: Find four sets of four words that belong together. Use logic, intuition, and maybe a bit of guesswork!

Submit your answers: Got your groups? Check if you're right!

Enjoy the challenge: Every day's a new brain teaser

What is NYT Connections?

Times got wild with Wyna Liu's "Connections," a wordplay cyclone with four puzzles instead of one! Forget straight answers – these words tango, tease, and turn like a brain-bending Escher maze. Tackle it solo or grab your brainiacs for a word showdown. Laughter, groans, and the glorious "aha!" await – it's the ultimate word-lover's playground.

