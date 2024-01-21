Connections NYT hints and answers for January 21, 2024
Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - January 21, 2024
Calling all puzzle lovers and brainiacs! The New York Times Connections wants you! Today's your chance to explore a wonderland of four tricky word puzzles, like a detective in a maze of clues. Today, on January 21st, use your code-cracking skills to discover the hidden gems within 16 cleverly crafted words. Don't worry about getting lost – hints are just a step away. Sharpen your wits, let curiosity guide you, and prepare to immerse yourself in the exciting word maze!
ALSO READ| Connections NYT hints and answers for January 20, 2024
Connections Today Hints for January 21
Yellow: Ripping off
Green: Meltable
Purple: Harvest
Blue: Air travel checklist
If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.
Connections Today: These are categories
Yellow - RIP OFF
Green - THINGS MADE OF WAX
Purple - UNITS OF VEGETABLES
Blue - PARTS OF AN AIRPLANE
Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….
Connections Today: Answer for January 21
Here is the #222 Connections' answer-
Yellow - RIP OFF - FLEECE, HOSE, ROB, STIFF
Green - THINGS MADE OF WAX - CANDLE, CRAYON, HONEYCOMB, SEAL
Purple - UNITS OF VEGETABLES - BULB, EAR, HEAD, STALK
Blue - PARTS OF AN AIRPLANE - CABIN, ENGINE, NOSE, WING
If today's 'Connections' puzzle proves challenging, don't feel disheartened. Tomorrow introduces a fresh set of words for you to investigate and solve.
How to play NYT Connections
NYT Connections is a daily word game where you guess four hidden groups within 16 words.
Get the puzzle: It's online or on the NYT app.
See the 16 words: No clues - just pure, scrambled word fun!
Group words: Find four sets of four words that belong together. Use logic, intuition, and maybe a bit of guesswork!
Submit your answers: Got your groups? Check if you're right!
Enjoy the challenge: Every day's a new brain teaser
What is NYT Connections?
Times got wild with Wyna Liu's "Connections," a wordplay cyclone with four puzzles instead of one! Forget straight answers – these words tango, tease, and turn like a brain-bending Escher maze. Tackle it solo or grab your brainiacs for a word showdown. Laughter, groans, and the glorious "aha!" await – it's the ultimate word-lover's playground.