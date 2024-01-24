Connections NYT hints and answers for January 24, 2024

Calling all wordsmiths and puzzle enthusiasts! Are you ready to embark on a thrilling wordplay adventure with The New York Times Connections? Buckle up, because four mind-bending challenges await, each packed with 16 cleverly connected words. Don't worry if the puzzle gets tricky – here are some friendly hints for 224th January that are just a click away to guide you through the labyrinthine world of words. So, unleash your inner detective, let your curiosity be your compass, and prepare to be captivated by this electrifying word game! Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

ALSO READ| Connections NYT hints and answers for January 23, 2024

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Connections Today Hints for January 24

Yellow: Tech peripherals start wid ‘C’

Green: Optical terms

Blue: What do you call your family members

Purple: Pronounced diffrent

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: SMARTPHONE FEATURES BEGINNING WITH “C”

Green: PARTS OF THE EYE

Blue: FAMILIAL NICKNAMES

Purple: WORDS PRONOUNCED DIFFERENTLY WITH ACCENT MARKS

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

Connections Today: Answer for January 24

Here is the #225 Connections' answer-

SMARTPHONE FEATURES BEGINNING WITH “C”: CALCULATOR, CALENDAR, CAMERA, CLOCK

PARTS OF THE EYE: CONE, IRIS, LENS, POPPY

FAMILIAL NICKNAMES: DADA, GRAMMY, MUM, POPPY

WORDS PRONOUNCED DIFFERENTLY WITH ACCENT MARKS: EPOSE, PATE, RESUME, ROSE

If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections

Calling all word wizards! Ready to cast a spell on today's NYT Connections? 16 enigmatic clues await, each hiding a secret puzzle within. Sharpen your wits, weave through wordplay mazes, and crack the code - the satisfaction of solving will leave you spellbound. No matter your level, this lyrical labyrinth welcomes all. So, unleash your inner Sherlock, conquer the cryptic clues, and claim your linguistic throne!

What is NYT Connections?

Forget Sunday crosswords, crave a wordplay brawl? Brace yourself for Wyna Liu's "Connections" in the Times. This ain't your nana's puzzle – it's a four-way cryptic hurricane! Puns pirouette, gut punch, and twist like an Escher jungle gym. Conquer solo or tag-team with pals for an epic showdown. Laughter, groans, and the "aha!" crack of the code – this puzzle's got it all. Wordsmiths, assemble! Are you ready to conquer the "Connections" arena?