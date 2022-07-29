Kardashians' ‘stop trying to be TikTok’ jab affect Instagram's feature rollback?

Social media platform Instagram has rolled back some of its features following outrage among users including celebrities Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner who had accused it of trying to mimick TikTok, the Guardian reported.



The photo and video sharing app has now said it is rolling back some of the features including a test version which gave a full-screen display to the posts. Instagram also said it will change the algorithm which had resulted in users seeing posts from the accounts they didn't follow.



Instagram head Adam Mosseri in an interview to a tech newsletter Platform said he was glad his team took a risk. " If we’re not failing every once in a while, we’re not thinking big enough or bold enough,” Mosseri said, adding that Instagram will take a step back and regroup with a new idea.

After the users had complained they were forced to see unwanted posts on their Instagram feed, Mosseri had taken to both Instagram and Twitter to issue a clarification on the users' concerns.

“If you're seeing a full version of a feed, or hearing about it, know that it is a test. It's a test to a few percentage of people out there and the idea is that a more full-screen experience not only for videos but for photos, might be a more fun and engaging experience,” the Instagram head said, with Guardian quoting him saying that the video was recorded before the Kardashian sisters' post.



“We are going to continue to support photos- it's a part of our heritage,” he said.



This comes days after Mosseri in a video message had revealed to the fans that Instagram had introduced various features including Insta Dual which enabled the users to record reels and also their reaction at the same time. Reels remix, Reels template and Reels merge were other features announced by Mosseri to hint that Instagram would be a more video-dominant platform.

