Dish TV device enables OTT streaming on Old TVs, bypassing need for Smart TVs| Details

The hassle of purchasing a new Smart TV to stream OTT content appears to be over, as you can now do so on your old TV, and that too for free for six months. Dish TV has introduced the Dish SMRT Stick to allow its users to watch programmes that are usually accessible on internet-enabled devices such as Smart TVs.

What is a Dish SMRT stick?

The Direct-to-Home (DTH) service provider has launched the Dish SMRT stick device that can be connected to Set Top Box (STB) to access content from OTT (over-the-top) platforms. (ALSO READ: Content, sports, smarter TVs and new features: What TV streaming trends tell us)

What is the cost of Dish SMRT Stick?

The cost of a Dish Smart Stick is ₹599 per unit. For the first six months, there will be no additional fees for first-time smart stick users. Following that, Stick will cost ₹25 per month plus taxes. The Dish SMRT Stick has no installation fees. With this product, the manufacturer is providing a six-month warranty. (ALSO READ: Viacom 18 hopes to change the game with its free-IPL pitch)

What are the features of Dish SMRT Stick?

Dish Smart Stick is simply a USB Wi-Fi dongle that connects to an STB to provide access to a world of OTT apps and content. According to Dish TV, in order to use this service, a user must connect his or her Dish NXT HD STB to any available Wi-Fi network or mobile hotspot via Dish Smart Stick. The Smart Stick can be plugged into the box's USB port.

It should be noted that this product supports Wi-Fi at a 2.4GHz frequency. If it had enabled a connection to a 5 GHz Wi-Fi network, customers may have had access to even more bandwidth to play high-resolution material. For the greatest experience with the Dish SMRT Stick, Dish TV advises users to have an internet connection with a speed of 4 Mbps or higher.

