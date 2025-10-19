Diwali 2025: How to create Bollywood-style festive AI portraits

The festival of light, Diwali, is here and the festive vibes have started to feel comforting with lights, decor, rangoli, and others. With the cold winter breeze and spirit of Diwali, it's the perfect time to be around friends and family and celebrate the traditions. However, to give the celebrations a modern twist, you can create Diwali 2025 AI portraits in colourful traditional attire with festive scenes that include diyas, fireworks, rangoli, and aesthetic decor. Therefore, if you also want to create visually pleasing AI portraits for this Diwali, then here’s a step-by-step guide to follow. Check out the 3 prompts and steps to create Bollywood-style festive AI portraits for Diwali 2025. (Gemini AI generated )

How to create pleasing AI Diwali portraits

Step 1: Open Google’s Gemini AI app or website on your phone or laptop

Step 2: Upload a high-resolution image of yourself from the chat box.

Step 3: Now, build a prompt for AI Diwali portraits, highlighting the kind of attire, like a suit, saree, and lehenga. Describe accessories, the festive background, warm lights, diyas, fireworks, etc.

Step 4: Click on the send button, and let Gemini visualise the AI image.

Step 5: Once generated, review the AI portrait and make desired edits to make the image look more refined and visually appealing.

3 Diwali 2025: 3 prompts to create festive AI portraits

Prompt 1: Create a realistic, 4K image, transforming the uploaded women in photos into a serene and focused expression. She is kneeling to light a diya within a detailed, circular rangoli. She wears a beautiful royal blue-colored lehenga with intricate silver embroidery. The setting is an outdoor balcony decorated with marigold garlands and fairy lights. The scene is illuminated by the soft, golden light of many diyas, emphasising a moment of tranquillity and devotion.

Prompt 2: Transform the woman in the image into a glamorous, designer-inspired portrait standing on a balcony decorated with rangoli and diyas. She is wearing a gold-embroidered outfit in the style of designer Manish Malhotra. She holds a lamp, with soft fireworks gently lighting up the sky in the background. The portrait should feature cinematic lighting and a luxurious, dreamy aesthetic.

Prompt 3: Transform the image into a vibrant, ultra-realistic portrait of the person in the uploaded image, holding a sparkling firecracker (phooljhadi) on a balcony overlooking a city skyline. The night sky is filled with fireworks, and the warm, festive glow from the sparkler lights up their joyful expression. The background features bokeh effects from distant city lights and fireworks.