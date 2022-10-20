Do you have a Vivo smartphone? Software update to enable 5G coming this month

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo will release software updates this month to make most of its 5G-enabled handsets compatible with both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks, a company executive has announced.

“More than six of our smartphones support the 5G standalone network. Most of our smartphones are compatible with NSA (non-standalone network). We will release software updates this month which will make most of our smartphones compatible with 5G standalone as well,” said Paigham Danish, business strategy head at Vivo India.

Danish made the statement on Wednesday while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Vivo Tech Day.

In 5G, a standalone network transmits only the 5G signal, while its non-standalone counterpart transmits a mix of 4G and 5G signals.

5G services in India

On October 1, prime minister Narendra Modi launched the next-gen technology in India. Since then, 2 of the country's 3 largest telecom operators – Bharti Airtel and Reliance – have rolled out their respective services in select cities. The third, Vodafone Idea, will come out with its own very soon.

While Jio's services are , for now, accessible only in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Varanasi, Airtel's are available in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail