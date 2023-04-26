DRAMA's Bodycam FPS game trailer goes viral, sparks controversy and criticism

DRAMA, a French video game studio, has responded to criticisms and concerns about their upcoming first-person shooter game, Unrecord, in a lengthy post on the Steam page. The bodycam FPS game’s early gameplay trailer has gone viral with almost five million views on Youtube. The trailer’s realism has led to the allegation that it is a fake, but DRAMA has addressed the allegation and stated that they are confident; the contents of the trailer are real. Unrecord features the most realistic Bodycam shooter experience (Image Credit: Steam)

The footage of the bodycam FPS title was captured from an executable using a keyboard and mouse, and Unrecord is one of the upcoming “blockbuster” titles using Unreal Engine 5. DRAMA also dismissed the “scam” trailer allegations, stating that if Unrecord were a scam, it would be a blockbuster scam. “If Unrecord were a scam, it would be a blockbuster scam. Therefore, it is logically not one,” DRAMA wrote in the post.

DRAMA addressed the 'Scam' allegation. (Image Credit: Steam)

One of the major controversies surrounding Unrecord is its depiction of police. Many have accused the game of exploiting real-life issues surrounding police brutality, discrimination, and certain body cam videos that have caused nationwide outrage in the United States.

Vara Dark, a well-known American Youtuber, posted on Twitter about the escalating controversy surrounding DRAMA’s Unrecord along with a Youtube video expressing her thoughts and take on the game.

However, DRAMA has clarified that the game does not engage in any foreign policy and is not inspired by any real-life events. The studio has urged players to wait for the game to come out before attempting to interpret any political themes or messages it may hold.

Unrecord is still in the very early stages of development, and the studio is actively looking for publishers and investors to support the game until it reaches its final stages. DRAMA may wind up in talks with big industry players like Activision or Bethesda in response to the hyped the first gameplay trailer has generated. However, the studio must capitalize on this early hype to deliver a product that expectations set by such an impressive first look, in an industry where many hyped games disappoint players.

DRAMA has not announced any initial release date for the hyped bodycam FPS title.