E4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards on January 20, will felicitate government's Digital India initiative

In collaboration with exchange4media, the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) will host its first annual conclave, 'Digital India And Digital Media: A Partnership For Building A Connected Nation,' on January 20 in New Delhi.

The e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards will recognise and honour India's cutting-edge digital initiatives that provide citizens with on-demand governance and services. Centre, states, and local authorities continue to take various initiatives to achieve the goal of Digital India. Such digital initiatives, as well as the teams who work on their creation and execution, will be honoured, a statement from organisers stated.

It further added that the conference will bring together the best minds to explore the future of digital media and the various contours of the challenges it faces. It will also discuss how the digital media has transformed itself to build the foundation for a connected world and the nation.

The awards are open to all central and state government ministries, departments, public sector undertakings and statutory bodies and are to be given in the following categories.

1. Education- Ministry of Education's DIKSHA initiative

2. Health- CoWIN App of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

3. Financial Reforms- Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY)

4. Sustainability & Environment Protection- CAMPA (e-Green watch Portal)

5. Ease of Doing Business- Goods and Services Tax (GST)

6. Governance & Administrative Reforms- One Nation One Ration Card Yojana, E-Gov portal

7. Women & Child Welfare- POSHAN Tracker App, Delhi Police Himmat Plus App

8. Ease of Living- DigiLocker

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, will be the event's chief guest, and he will be joined by government officials and media industry leaders. Sukumar Ranganathan, Editor-In-Chief, Hindustan Times, and Prasad Sanyal, Chief Content Officer of HT Digital Streams, will also be present.

