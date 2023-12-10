Elon Musk restores Alex Jones X account: Check his top conspiracy theories that led to ban

Elon Musk on Sunday reinstated conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' X account following a poll where 70 per cent of respondents favoured the move. Alex Jones(AP)

Musk posted, “The people have spoken and so it shall be.”

In a matter of hours, Jones' posts made a comeback, and he reposted his video game. This reversal followed 2018 permanent ban, attributed to allegations of abusive behaviour targeting both him and his Infowars show.

Musk defended the decision as a commitment to protecting free speech rights, aligning with his advocacy on the matter.

Apple, Alphabet's YouTube, and Facebook have also banned Jones contents citing violations of community standards.

Meet Alex Jones - his top conspiracy theories

‘2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting staged’

Jones has consistently claimed on his show that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut—resulting in the tragic loss of 20 children and six educators—was a staged event, aimed at influencing stricter gun laws.

Families of the victims took legal action against Jones and securing judgments totalling nearly $1.5 billion.

‘2020 US presidential election manipulated’

A Infowars host Owen Shroyer received a two-month prison sentence for his involvement in the Capitol riot. Shroyer, present with Jones on January 6, said he stood near Jones as he called for crowd dispersal.

While Jones did not enter the Capitol or endorse violence, his prior statements had hinted at a potential confrontation. Prosecutors said Jones participated in events like the "Stop the Steal" rally and the January 6 march, aligning him with groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

‘Bill Gates has sinister intentions’

Alex Jones also claimed that Bill Gates is involved in a controversial mission linked to eugenics through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. They believe it's not just a charitable organization but rather an entity with sinister intentions for global control. These claims connect Gates' family history to eugenics and suggest connections to IBM's alleged eugenics goals in the past.

‘9/11 attacks staged’

On 9/11 terrorist attack, Jones said that there was a "98 percent chance this was a government-orchestrated controlled bombing." He often promotes the concept of "false flags," suggesting that certain tragic events are intentionally staged by the government to manipulate public opinion.