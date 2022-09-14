Elon Musk's seeks Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's help, says ‘my tweets are…’

Elon Musk never shies away from limelight on social media, leaving netizens engaged to him through his posts. In a recent tweet, the world's richest man has claimed that his tweets are being suppressed. He tagged both Twitter and its chief executive offer Parag Agrawal, asking them to ‘please fix it’.



Musk's tweet has garnered more than 67,000 likes and has been retweeted over 4,000 times. The Tesla CEO's tweet comes hours after the social media giant's shareholders approved his proposed $44 billion buyout, Bloomberg reported.

According to report, a majority of Twitter shareholders backed Musk's $54.20 per share offer to acquire the microblogging platform. The billionaire had made the bid in April but later on backed out. At present, Twitter's shares are currently trading at $41.77.

My tweets are being suppressed! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 13, 2022

Although the shareholders have approved the buyout, but the execution seems far from being a sure thing. Musk had backed out from the agreement, claiming that the social media giant misled him about the size of user base as well as spam accounts.

Twitter has denied the accusations and has sued Musk in a Delaware court in a bid to force him for the buyout. Musk counter-sued Twitter accusing it of fraud. The lawyers of both Musk and Twitter are fighting over witnesses, evidence and even the court date. The trial is set to be held for the week of October 17 at the Delaware Chancery court.

Recently, Musk has cited revelations from a senior Twitter official-turned-whistleblower who came out in the open in August. Peiter Zatko alleged that the company violated multiple regulatory requirements, follows lax security practices and has even provided misleading information about the number of bots.



ALSO READ: Elon Musk vs Twitter: Who is Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko, ‘wild card’ in the clash



Twitter has denied Zatko's allegations, calling him a disgruntled ex-employee who was fired for poor performance. On Tuesday, the ex-security chief of Twitter was at the US Congress wherein he told the House that he tried alerting the social media firm's management to grave vulnerabilities to hacking or data theft, but nothing was done.

"I'm here today because Twitter leadership is misleading the public, lawmakers, regulators and even its own board of directors," Zatko was quoted by AFP as saying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON