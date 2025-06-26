Enjoy up to 40% off on trending laptops under 35000 on Amazon from HP, Dell and more

Need a reliable laptop without stretching your budget? Amazon’s latest sale has you covered with up to 40% off on some of the best laptops under ₹35,000. Top brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, and Asus are part of this deal, and the savings don’t stop at the price tag! Choose from the hottest laptop deals on laptops under ₹ 35,000!

You can also grab additional bank offers and opt for no-cost EMI to make the purchase even more affordable. Despite the budget-friendly pricing, these laptops come with impressive features, including full HD displays, SSD storage, decent RAM, and slim, modern designs.

So if a new laptop has been on your wishlist, this is your chance to bring one home without overspending.

If you’re looking for a basic, no-fuss laptop for work, study, or browsing, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 might just check your boxes, especially with the 44% discount on Amazon. It runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, giving you enough speed and storage for daily tasks.

The 15.6-inch FHD display is anti-glare, and the laptop is lightweight at just 1.63kg, making it easy to carry around. Good for users who need the essentials without overspending.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3 12th Gen RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6" FHD, 250 nits, Anti-glare Weight 1.63kg with 1-year ADP warranty Click Here to Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i3, 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Arctic Grey, 1.63Kg, 82RK01ABIN, Intel UHD Graphics, 1Yr ADP Free Laptop

If you want a laptop that’s fast, slim, and won’t empty your wallet, Acer’s Aspire Lite with Ryzen 5 is worth a look. Now at 42% off on Amazon, it comes with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, which means you can juggle multiple tabs, files, and apps without slowdowns.

The 15.6-inch Full HD display has thin bezels, and the metal body keeps it feeling sturdy yet light at 1.59kg. It's built for day-to-day tasks, streaming, or light work—nothing too flashy, just functional.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5-5625U RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6" Full HD, narrow bezel Weight 1.59kg with metal build Click Here to Buy Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG

If your work revolves around the browser and you want a no-hassle machine, this Acer Chromebook might just do the job. It’s currently available at 43% off on Amazon and runs on Chrome OS, making it ideal for students, casual users, or anyone in the Google ecosystem.

You get an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage, which is enough for web-based tasks, docs, and streaming. The 15.6-inch Full HD display is easy on the eyes, and the Wi-Fi 6 support helps with smooth connectivity.

Specifications Processor Intel Celeron N4500 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Display 15.6" FHD LED, anti-glare Battery Up to 10 hours, USB-C charging Click Here to Buy Acer Chromebook, Intel Celeron N4500, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Full HD, 15.6/39.6cm, Chrome OS, Silver, 1.6KG, CB315-4H, WiFi 6,3 Months Google One AI Premium Plan& 2TB Cloud Storage AI Powered Laptop

If you're after a solid all-rounder without going over budget, this HP 15 laptop with Ryzen 3 7320U is worth considering, especially with 36% off on Amazon. It’s got 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, so boot-ups and multitasking feel smooth.

The 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare screen offers plenty of space for work or streaming. It also has a backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3, making it suitable for everyday tasks without extra frills. Pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (up to 4.1GHz) RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6" FHD, anti-glare, micro-edge Weight 1.59kg with backlit keyboard Click Here to Buy HP 15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB Ram/512GB SSD/Fhd/15.6 (39.6 Cm)/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/Ms Office 21/1.59Kg/Silver) Fc0026Au Laptop

For those who need a basic laptop for daily use like browsing, documents, or online classes, the Acer Aspire 3 fits the bill, especially with a 29% discount on Amazon. It runs on an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, giving you decent speed for simple tasks.

The 15.6-inch HD screen with Acer’s BlueLightShield tech is easy on the eyes, and it weighs just 1.5kg. It’s not built for heavy use but works fine for regular, lightweight needs.

Specifications Processor Intel Celeron N4500 RAM 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6" HD, BlueLightShield Weight 1.5kg Click Here to Buy Acer [SmartChoice Aspire 3 Laptop Intel Core Celeron N4500 Processor Laptop (8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/38 WHR/HD Webcam) A325-45 with 39.63 cm (15.6) HD Display, Pure Silver, 1.5 KG

Looking for a compact, everyday laptop that doesn’t overdo it? the ASUS Vivobook 14 is worth checking out, especially at its current 37% discount on Amazon. It’s powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, has 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, making it fit for office tasks, classes, and browsing.

The 14-inch Full HD display with anti-glare is easy to carry around, and it weighs just 1.4kg. You also get Windows 11, MS Office 2021, and a fingerprint sensor for quick logins.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1215U (12th Gen) RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 14" FHD, 60Hz, anti-glare Weight 1.4kg with fingerprint sensor Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook 14, Core i3-1215U 12th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop, 14 (35.56 cm) FHD, 60Hz (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/42WHr /Silver/1.40 kg), X1404ZA-NK322WS

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (14-inch) keeps things simple for anyone who wants a compact laptop for everyday tasks. Now available at 40% off on Amazon, it runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, enough for smooth multitasking and quick boot-ups.

It weighs just 1.43kg, comes with Windows 11, MS Office 2021, and a 3-month Game Pass. It’s a basic, no-frills laptop suited for work, study, or travel without going over budget.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1215U (12th Gen) RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD (expandable) Display 14" FHD, anti-glare Weight 1.43kg, MIL-STD-810H tested Click Here to Buy Lenovo IdeaPad 3, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MSOffice 2021, Arctic Grey, 1.43Kg, 82RJ00FUIN, 1 Year Warranty, 3months Game Pass, Thin& Light Laptop

If you’re looking for a laptop with more memory and slightly better processing power without crossing ₹40K, the ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023) is worth considering. At 34% off on Amazon, it packs a Ryzen 5 7520U processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, making it a decent pick for multitasking and light work.

The 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare screen keeps things comfortable for long hours, and it comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021. It’s a thin, lightweight laptop with Alexa built-in.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7520U RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6" FHD, 250 nits, anti-glare Weight 1.63kg with Alexa support Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Mixed Black, 1.63KG, E1504FA-NJ542WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop

FAQs on laptops under ₹35,000 Are laptops under ₹ 35,000 good for daily use? Yes, most laptops in this range are built for everyday tasks like web browsing, watching videos, using MS Office, attending classes, or light work. They're not ideal for heavy editing or gaming.

Can I use a ₹ 35,000 laptop for online classes or remote work? Absolutely. Many budget laptops come with HD webcams, good audio, and pre-installed software like Windows 11 and MS Office—making them suitable for online meetings, Google Classroom, or Teams.

What kind of processors can I expect in this price range? You’ll typically find Intel Core i3 (10th/12th Gen), AMD Ryzen 3, or Celeron/Ryzen 5 chips. These processors are fine for basic multitasking and productivity.

Do these laptops have SSD or HDD storage? Most new models now offer SSDs (usually 256GB or 512GB), which help your laptop boot faster and perform more smoothly than older HDD options.

Is 8GB RAM common in laptops under ₹ 35,000? Yes, several models now offer 8GB RAM as standard. It's sufficient for running multiple apps, browser tabs, and basic multitasking without lag.

