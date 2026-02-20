Espresso machines just got cheaper: 10 price drop deals worth considering for home brewers with up to 60% off

If you enjoy starting your day with a strong, café-style espresso, investing in a good espresso machine is a game changer, but the price often holds people back. That’s changing now. Several espresso coffee machines across different price segments have seen recent price drops, making home brewing more accessible than before. Best espresso machines are now available at massive discounts! (Pexels) Whether you’re a beginner looking for a compact machine or someone upgrading to a more advanced model with better pressure control and milk frothing, these price cuts make the decision easier. Instead of settling for instant coffee or daily café visits, you can now brew consistent, flavour-rich espresso at home without stretching your budget. 10 espresso coffee maker deals on Amazon you can't miss

This espresso machine feels like a solid win for anyone who wants café-style coffee at home without overthinking it. The 20-bar Italian Ulka pump does a surprisingly good job with extraction, while the 1350W thermoblock heats up fast—no long waits between brewing and steaming. The touchscreen keeps things simple with preset options, including a rare cold espresso mode. At 68% off, this price drop makes it far more tempting than it was earlier, especially for everyday home use.

Specifications Pressure: 20 bar Power: 1350W Water Tank: 1.5 litres Pump Type: Italian Ulka Portafilter: 51 mm stainless steel

MOST LOVED BY BUYERS 2. DeLonghi Dedica Style Black EC685 Barista Coffee Machine with Pump,2 Espressos and Iced Coffee, Stainless Steel, Milk Frother Steam Wand for Cappuccino, Latte Macchiato & Cold Coffee,Classic Italian Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

If you like your espresso strong and clean the Dedica Style makes a lot of sense. It’s slim enough to fit tight kitchen counters but still delivers proper 15-bar pressure for classic Italian espresso. The steam wand does a good job with milk, once you get the hang of it, and it handles iced coffee surprisingly well too. With a 67% price drop, this feels like one of those rare moments where a premium brand actually becomes affordable for home baristas.

Specifications Pressure: 15 bar Capacity: 1.1 litres Milk Frother: Manual steam wand Body Material: Stainless steel Design: Slim, compact countertop size

The VANTRO espresso machine is built for people who want more control without jumping into full café-level complexity. The 20-bar pressure helps pull out rich flavour and crema, while the 1500W heating keeps brew times quick and consistent. The touch panel lets you tweak temperature and extraction, which is great once you start experimenting. Its stainless steel body feels sturdy and premium. With a 53% price drop, this is a strong mid-range option for serious home coffee drinkers.

Specifications Pressure: 20 bar Power: 1500W Water Tank: 1.8 litres Body Material: Stainless steel Controls: Touch control panel

This COSTAR espresso machine is a good fit if you like convenience but don’t want to be locked into just capsules. It works with both capsules and ground coffee, which honestly makes daily coffee a lot easier. The 20-bar pressure delivers a decent crema, and the fast heating is great for rushed mornings. It’s compact, lightweight, and simple to use—no learning curve here. With a 43% discount, it feels fairly priced for a flexible, fuss-free home coffee setup.

Specifications Pressure: 20 bar Power: 1450W Brewing Type: Capsules & ground coffee Water Tank: 600 ml Operation: One-touch control

The AGARO Imperial is a straightforward espresso machine that focuses on getting the basics right. The 15-bar pressure delivers a balanced shot with decent crema, while the dual temperature control helps manage coffee and milk frothing separately. The analogue dial is a nice touch if you like having some manual control. It’s not flashy, but it’s reliable and easy to live with. With a 41% price drop, it becomes a sensible pick for everyday espresso and milk-based coffees at home.

Specifications Pressure: 15 bar Power: 1100W Milk Frother: Adjustable steam wand Body Material: Stainless steel Water Tank: 1.5 litres

The Wonderchef Regalia is meant for coffee lovers who want the full bean-to-cup experience at home. Having a built-in grinder with 20 grind settings genuinely changes how fresh your espresso tastes. The 20-bar pressure pulls out rich flavour, and the hot and cold brew options add flexibility for different moods and seasons. It does take a little getting used to, but that’s part of the fun. With a 43% discount, this feels like a solid value for an all-in-one setup.

Specifications Pressure: 20 bar Grinder Type: Conical burr grinder Grind Settings: 20 levels Brewing Options: Hot & cold brew

This COSTAR espresso machine sits nicely between convenience and control. The dual-handle setup lets you switch between capsules and ground coffee, which is handy depending on how much time you have. The 20-bar pressure, paired with a pressure indicator, helps you dial in better shots once you get familiar with it. The stainless steel body feels solid, and the steam wand does a good job for everyday cappuccinos. With a 39% discount, it’s a practical upgrade from basic capsule-only machines.

Specifications Pressure: 20 bar Power: 1450W Brewing Type: Capsules & ground coffee Water Tank: 1 litre Special Features: Pressure gauge, cup warmer

This DOMESTICA Brewcraft is clearly built for beginners or anyone who wants simple, quick coffee without spending too much. The 3.5-bar pressure won’t compete with café machines, but it’s good enough for everyday espresso-style coffee and milk-based drinks. Fastbrew heating keeps wait time low, and the steam wand does a decent job for frothy cappuccinos. It’s compact, lightweight, and easy to use. With a 46% price drop, it’s a budget-friendly entry into home espresso brewing.

Specifications Pressure: 3.5 bar Power: 800W Capacity: 240 ml (up to 4 cups) Milk Frother: Steam wand Brewing Time: Under 2 minutes

This COSTAR fully automatic espresso machine is for those who just want good coffee without doing the work. Drop in beans, press a button, and it handles everything—from grinding to brewing—in about 30 seconds. The 19-bar Italian pump delivers consistent shots, while the built-in milk frother covers lattes and cappuccinos easily. Auto-cleaning is a real plus for daily use, especially in offices. With a 35% discount, it’s a solid pick if convenience matters more than manual control.

Specifications Pressure: 19 bar Grinder: Integrated automatic grinder Brew Time: ~30 seconds Water Tank: 1.1 litres Operation: Fully automatic, one-touch

The Inalsa Bonjour is meant for people who want simple, no-fuss coffee at home. It handles espresso, cappuccino, and latte with a single control knob, making it easy even if you’re new to coffee machines. The 4-bar steam pressure is basic but works well for frothing milk for everyday drinks. It heats up quickly, and the glass carafe is useful when making coffee for a small group. With a 35% discount, it’s a decent entry-level option.

Specifications Pressure: 4 bar Power: 800W Capacity: 4 cups Milk Frother: Steam frothing function Carafe: Borosilicate glass

Top 3 features of the best espresso machines

Espresso machines Pressure Power Capacity Rossmann Espresso Coffee Maker 20 bar 1350W 1.5 L DeLonghi Dedica Style EC685 15 bar 1300W 1.1 L VANTRO Espresso Coffee Machine 20 bar 1500W 1.8 L COSTAR 2-in-1 Espresso Machine (Capsule & Powder) 20 bar 1450W 600 ml AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker 15 bar 1100W 1.5 L Wonderchef Regalia Espresso Machine with Grinder 20 bar 1500W* Bean hopper ~100 g COSTAR Espresso Machine (Ground & Capsules, Dual Handle) 20 bar 1450W 1 L DOMESTICA Brewcraft Espresso Coffee Maker 3.5 bar 800W 240 ml (4 cups) COSTAR Fully Automatic Bean-to-Cup Espresso Machine 19 bar 1500W* 1.1 L Inalsa Bonjour 4-Cup Coffee Maker 4 bar 800W 4 cups

Espresso machines How much pressure do I actually need in an espresso machine? For home use, anything between 15 to 20 bars is more than enough for good extraction and crema. Can I make cappuccino and latte with an espresso machine? Yes, as long as the machine has a steam wand or milk frother, you can easily make milk-based coffees. Are capsule espresso machines better than ground coffee ones? Capsule machines are more convenient, while ground coffee machines give you more control over taste and strength. Do espresso machines need a lot of maintenance? Basic cleaning after use and regular descaling is usually enough for smooth performance.