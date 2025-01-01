Exclusive New Year limited time deals: Up to 64% off on suitcases from premium brands like Mokobara, American Tourister

The New Year season offers peak festive vibes, perfect for shopping. Retailers provide exclusive discounts, end-of-year sales, and new launches, making it an ideal time for smart, celebratory purchases. Amazon features irresistible discounts, deals, and offers across various products, including suitcases. Shoppers can enjoy excellent savings while exploring a vast selection, ensuring quality and affordability during this festive shopping season. Travel in style and comfort with durable, spacious suitcases that keep your belongings safe.(Pexels)

Amazon's limited-time deals are now live, offering incredible discounts across various categories. Lucky shoppers can snag mega savings on premium suitcase brands like MOKOBARA, Urban Jungle, DELSEY PARIS, and American Tourister. With stylish designs, durable materials, and generous price reductions, this is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your travel essentials. Act fast before these exclusive deals disappear!

We have bunched together some of the best products that are part of this deal. Hurry!

The DELSEY PARIS Iroise 76 cm suitcase combines elegance, durability, and functionality. Crafted from an ABS/polycarbonate blend, it ensures robust protection for your belongings. Its hard-sided design and 360-degree rotating wheels offer seamless travel convenience, while the bold red finish adds a stylish touch. Ideal for large check-in luggage, this trolley bag balances practicality and sophistication, making it a perfect companion for long journeys.

Specifications of DELSEY PARIS Iroise 76 Cms Large Check-in Abs/Speed_Wheel Suitcase

Material: ABS/Polycarbonate blend

Dimensions: 76 cm (Large)

Wheels: 360-degree rotation

Type: Hard-sided trolley bag

Colour: Red

The Urban Jungle by Safari Metro Roll-Top Backpack offers practicality and modern style. With a 15-litre capacity, it’s perfect for daily essentials. Its water-resistant polyurethane material protects belongings, while the padded interior ensures laptop safety. Designed for men and women, this sleek, top-open backpack combines functionality with a premium look, making it ideal for urban commutes and casual outings. Lightweight yet durable, it delivers both convenience and style.

Specifications of Urban Jungle by Safari Metro Roll-Top Backpack 15 Liters Premium Polyurethane Laptop Backpack

Capacity: 15 litres

Material: Premium polyurethane, water-resistant

Design: Roll-top, top-open

Feature: Padded laptop compartment

Suitable for: Men and women

The DELSEY PARIS Rami 78 cm suitcase offers a versatile and stylish solution for travellers. Made from durable polyester, this soft-sided luggage ensures flexibility and lightweight convenience. Equipped with four double wheels for smooth mobility and a spacious interior, it’s perfect for extended trips. The elegant blue finish adds a sophisticated touch, while the robust design guarantees reliability for all your travel needs.

Specifications of Delsey Paris Rami 78 cms Large Check-in Polyester Soft-sided 4 Double Wheels Luggage/Suitcase

Material: Durable polyester

Dimensions: 78 cm (Large)

Wheels: Four double wheels

Type: Soft-sided trolley bag

Colour: Blue

The American Tourister Liftoff 79 cm suitcase is a premium choice for hassle-free travel. Crafted from robust polypropylene, this hard-sided luggage ensures durability and protection. Its eight-wheel spinner system offers smooth 360-degree manoeuvrability, making navigation effortless. With a large interior capacity, it’s ideal for extended journeys. The vibrant mid-blue colour enhances its modern design, making it a stylish and functional travel companion.

Specifications of American Tourister Liftoff 79 CM Large Check-in Polypropylene (PP) Hard 8 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase

Material: Polypropylene (PP)

Dimensions: 79 cm (Large)

Wheels: Eight spinner wheels

Type: Hard-sided trolley bag

Colour: Mid blue

The Urban Jungle by Safari Downtown Workpack is a stylish and functional backpack designed for professionals and students. With a 16.5-litre capacity, it comfortably fits daily essentials, including laptops. Made from premium water-resistant polyester, it ensures durability and protection. The padded compartments provide added safety for devices, while its sleek design is perfect for work or casual outings. Lightweight and practical, this backpack is ideal for everyday use.

Specifications of Urban Jungle by Safari Downtown Workpack 16.5 Liters Water Resistant, Padded, Premium Polyester Laptop Backpack

Capacity: 16.5 litres

Material: Premium water-resistant polyester

Compartments: Padded for laptops

Design: Sleek and lightweight

Suitable for: Work and casual outings

The DELSEY PARIS Rami 67 cm suitcase is a reliable and elegant choice for medium check-in travel. Crafted from durable polyester, its soft-sided design offers flexibility and ease of handling. Equipped with four double wheels, it ensures smooth mobility across surfaces. The spacious interior accommodates travel essentials, while the sleek blue finish adds a sophisticated touch. Perfect for both short and extended trips, it blends practicality with style.

Specifications of Delsey Paris Rami 67 cms Medium Check-in Polyester Soft-sided 4 Double Wheels Luggage/Suitcase

Material: Durable polyester

Dimensions: 67 cm (Medium)

Wheels: Four double wheels

Type: Soft-sided trolley bag

Colour: Blue

The MOKOBARA Spacewalk Backpack combines functionality and modern style, making it perfect for urban professionals and students. With a 17-litre capacity and a dedicated 15.6" laptop compartment, it offers ample space for daily essentials. Made from premium nylon, this unisex backpack is lightweight, durable, and water-resistant. Its sleek design ensures comfort and versatility, while thoughtful organisational features keep your belongings in order. Ideal for work, travel, or casual outings.

Specifications of MOKOBARA The Spacewalk Backpack 17L Premium Nylon 15.6" Unisex Laptop Backpack

Capacity: 17 litres

Material: Premium nylon, water-resistant

Laptop Compatibility: Fits up to 15.6" laptops

Design: Unisex, sleek and lightweight

Suitable for: Work, travel, and daily use

The MOKOBARA The Packing Cube set offers a smart solution for organising your travel essentials. Made from water-resistant nylon fabric, this set includes four pieces: XL, large, medium packing cubes, a shoe bag, and a toiletry bag. Ideal for keeping clothes, shoes, and toiletries neatly organised, it maximises suitcase space and minimises packing time. The multicolour "Homegrown Sunray" design adds a touch of style to your travel experience, while ensuring durability and convenience.

Specifications of MOKOBARA The Packing Cube Nylon Fabric Water Resistant Travel Organizer Wardrobe Organizer Set Of Packing Bag

Material: Water-resistant nylon fabric

Set Includes: XL, large, medium packing cubes, shoe bag, toiletry bag

Design: Multicolour "Homegrown Sunray"

Type: Travel organiser set

Ideal for: Organising clothes, shoes, and toiletries

The MOKOBARA Em Telescope Backpack is a versatile and stylish choice for travel, work, or school. With a 30L capacity, it expands to 38L to accommodate more items. Designed to fit up to a 16-inch laptop, it’s made from water-resistant vegan leather and nylon for durability. The ergonomic design and padded straps ensure comfort during long use. Perfect for those who need a reliable, eco-friendly backpack with a sleek look.

Specifications of MOKOBARA Em Telescope Backpack

Capacity: 30L, expandable to 38L

Material: Water-resistant vegan leather & nylon

Laptop Compatibility: Fits up to 16-inch laptops

Design: Ergonomic, padded straps

Ideal for: Travel, work, and school

The MOKOBARA The Pac Kit is a sleek and compact 11 cm toiletry bag designed for both men and women. Water-resistant and made for travel, it’s the perfect accessory for organising grooming essentials. The 2022 Crypto model offers a stylish black finish, ensuring durability and practicality. Its free-size design makes it ideal for storing toiletries, ensuring you stay organised while on the go. A must-have for travellers seeking convenience and style.

Specifications of MOKOBARA The Pac Kit | Water Resistant 11 Cms Toiletry Kit Bag

Size: 11 cm

Material: Water-resistant

Type: Toiletry and grooming kit

Design: Free size, black colour

Ideal for: Men and women, travel



FAQs on suitcases What size suitcase should I choose for a week-long trip? For a week-long trip, a medium-sized suitcase (67-75 cm) is ideal. It offers enough space for clothes, toiletries, and other essentials without being too large.

Are hard-sided suitcases better than soft-sided ones? Hard-sided suitcases provide better protection for fragile items and are generally more durable, while soft-sided ones offer flexibility and more packing space.

Can I take a suitcase on a plane without paying extra? Yes, most airlines allow one checked-in suitcase for free, but size and weight limits apply. Always check your airline’s luggage policy before travelling.

How do I clean my suitcase? Use a damp cloth and mild soap to wipe down your suitcase. For fabric bags, you can also vacuum the interior to remove dust.

What should I pack in my suitcase? Pack essential clothing, toiletries, documents, and any gadgets you may need. Consider using packing cubes to organise your items efficiently.

