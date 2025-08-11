Ex-Googlers build a new tool that turns ideas into viral videos in 60 seconds

The internet is now flooded with some of the most bizarre videos that go viral in no time. Of late, a few clips featuring oddball characters like a shark with sneakers and ballerinas with cappuccino heads are gaining a lot of traction from youngsters, and they call these “brain rot” videos. Thanks to a young startup called OpenArt, now anyone can make them in just one click. Turn your sentences into viral videos with OpenArt AI in less than a minute.(OpenArt )

Founded in 2022 by two former Google employees, OpenArt is riding the wave of internet culture with over 3 million monthly users. The company recently launched a “One-Click Story” feature in open beta that lets anyone turn a single sentence, a script or even a song into a 60-second video with a proper beginning, middle and ending.

This feature isn’t just for creating silly TikToks, but it can also be used to make explainer videos, music videos and ads. Users can pick from three styles, namely, Character Vlog, Music Video, or Explainer. You can upload your own character image, add a prompt, and let the tool bring it to life.

Editing made simple

OpenArt’s editing interface functions as a digital storyboard, enabling users to refine individual scenes for a more polished final product. The platform integrates technology from more than 50 advanced visual-generation tools to ensure both visual and narrative consistency, an area where many video creation platforms still face limitations.

However, the platform’s ease of use also raises questions around intellectual property (IP) rights. Some users attempt to generate videos featuring well-known characters such as Pikachu or SpongeBob, potentially infringing on copyrights.

As reported by TechCrunch, Coco Mao, co-founder and CEO of OpenArt says “We try to be cautious around the IP infringement. When you upload some IP characters, by default, the models we use will reject them, and it’s not able to produce the IP character, but sometimes it slips.”

While OpenArt’s system is designed to block such content by default, the company acknowledges that certain instances may bypass these blocks. Discussions with major IP holders regarding potential licensing agreements are underway to mitigate this risk.

Growth and future roadmap

Looking ahead, OpenArt plans to enhance its One-Click Story feature by enabling interactions between multiple characters within the same video. The company is also developing a mobile application to make content creation accessible on the go.

How the platform operates

The platform operates on a credit-based subscription model with four tiers. The entry-level plan is priced at $14 per month and includes 4,000 credits that are enough for up to four One-Click stories, 40 videos, 4,000 images, and four characters. The advanced plan, at $30 per month, offers 12,000 credits and supports up to 12 One-Click stories. For heavier users, the Infinite plan provides 24,000 credits for $56 per month. There is a team plan as well that is available at $35 per member each month.

Since its launch, OpenArt has raised $5 million in funding from Basis Set Ventures and DCM Ventures. The company reports positive cash flow and projects its annual revenue to surpass $20 million.