Experience the magic of Quidditch in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions - Leaked gameplay footage reveals

Eager Potter heads are buzzing with excitement as gameplay footage of the highly anticipated game, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, has been leaked online. Unleash your inner seeker in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. (Image Credit: Portkey Games)

Quidditch, the beloved flying soccer sport of the Wizarding World, has captured the hearts of fans since its introduction in the Harry Potter book series.

During the launch, there were numerous speculations that Quidditch would be included in Hogwarts Legacy as downloadable content (DLC). However, the absence of the beloved game in Hogwarts Legacy disappointed many fans.

Luckily, the release of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions promises to fulfill the dreams of Quidditch enthusiasts.

The leaked gameplay footage, from popular Twitch streamer novemberkilogaming, offers a tantalizing glimpse into the magical world of Quidditch. Players can pursue the roles of iconic characters such as Harry Potter and Ron Weasley, who played as the Seeker and Keeper, respectively, on the Gryffindor House Quidditch team.

The revealing footage also shows a range of options for character customization, including various broom models and broom trail colors, allowing players to personalize their Quidditch experience.

One of the notable points revealed in the leaked footage is the inclusion of different Quidditch positions. Players can choose to play as a Beater, Chaser, Seeker, or Keeper same as in the books and live-action franchise. Once a position is selected at the beginning of a match, players will be locked into that role for the duration of the game. This adds a strategic element to the gameplay, as players must work collaboratively with their teammates to secure victory.

The leaked footage was sourced from the closed playtest phase of the game. Sharing such content violates the Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) that participants typically agree to in order to gain access to early versions of the game. As a repercussion, the leaked footage has been taken down due to copyright notice.

Although an official release date for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions has yet to be announced, it's expected that the game will progress to a more open public test as it approaches release readiness. Fans can look forward to immersing themselves in the enchanting world of Quidditch, experiencing the thrill of the sport firsthand, and reliving the magical moments that made Quidditch an integral part of the Harry Potter series.