Fake Instagram profile in your name and photo: Here’s what to do

If you come across an Instagram account that’s using your name, photos, or other personal details without your consent, it’s important to act quickly. Online impersonation on social media has grown more frequent and can lead to misleading messages, identity misuse, or even financial scams. Here’s what you can do if someone creates a fake Instagram profile pretending to be you.(Pexels)

Here’s how you can deal with a fake Instagram account impersonating you, step by step:

1. Confirm the Account is Impersonating You

You can begin by checking whether the profile is actually pretending to be you or someone you know. Parody or fan pages may not violate Instagram rules if they make their intent clear. But if an account uses your personal details without permission, such as your photos, bio, or name - it qualifies as impersonation. Watch out for:

Your identity being used in direct messages to scam or mislead others

The impersonator asking for money, one-time passwords (OTPs), or private details

Posts or messages that could damage your personal or professional reputation

Document everything: Screenshots of the profile, username, posts, and DMs, along with the profile URL. These records can support your report or any legal follow-up.

2. Report the Profile to Instagram

Instagram provides two ways to report impersonation: through the app or a web form.

Through the app:

Go to the impersonating acco

Tap the three-dot icon

Choose Report > Report Account > It’s pretending to be someone else

Select Me or Someone I know

Follow the prompts and submit the report

Via browser (for those without an account or facing serious impersonation):

Use Instagram’s impersonation form

Upload a valid photo ID to confirm your identity

Instagram usually reviews impersonation reports in a few days.

3. Notify Your Network

Warn your friends, family, and followers to avoid falling for the fake account. Post a story or update like:

“A fake account is pretending to be me on Instagram. Please don’t interact with it. I’ve reported it, you can help by doing the same.”

The more reports a fake account receives, the more likely Instagram will remove it promptly.

4. Escalate if No Action is Taken

If Instagram doesn’t respond, you can:

Report again using both the app and web

Visit the Help Center at Instagram Help

Reach out on X (Twitter) or Threads to @Instagram or @Creators with details

Business or verified account holders can contact Meta Business Support via their dashboard

Repeated attempts often help push the matter forward.

5. Consider Legal Support in Serious Cases

If the impersonation involves harassment, scams, or defamation, consider reporting to legal authorities.

In India:

Visit cybercrime.gov.in

Refer to Section 66D of the IT Act, 2000

File a police report or FIR at a local cybercrime cell

Consult a cyber law expert for legal guidance

Make sure to keep screenshots, URLs, and your ID ready for documentation.

If a Minor is Targeted

If the fake profile involves a child, a parent or guardian can file the report. Instagram often responds faster to protect minors. Use this form: Report for Minors