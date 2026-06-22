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    Fed up with costly ink cartridges? These ink tank printers can print for months

    Print thousands of pages from a single refill. These ink tank printers help cut running costs while handling home, office and study needs.

    Published on: Jun 22, 2026 1:11 PM IST
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    Our Picks

    Budget friendly

    Value for money

    Best overall

    Premium features

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Budget friendly

    Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2010 All-in-One Ink Tank Colour Printer (Black)View Details...

    ₹11,499

    ...
    Check Offers

    Epson EcoTank L3210 A4 All-in-One Ink Tank PrinterView Details...

    ₹12,499

    ...
    Check Offers

    Value for money

    Brother DCP-T436W (New Launch) WiFi Multifunction Print Scan Copy Ink Tank Color Printer Best for Home, 27/11 PPM BK/CL, Print Upto 7.5 K Pages in Black & 5 K in Color Each for(CMY),Free InstallationView Details...

    ₹13,199

    ...
    Check Offers

    Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All in One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Additional Black Ink Bottles for Home and OfficeView Details...

    ₹13,749

    ...
    Check Offers

    Best overall

    HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer | 1 Extra Black Ink Bottle | 1+1 Year Extended Warranty on Registration| Up to 8000 Black & 6000 Colour Prints I Print,Scan & Copy for Office/HomeView Details...

    ₹14,879

    ...
    Check Offers
    View More...
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Buying a printer is easy but living with its running costs is often the real challenge. Many users discover that frequent cartridge replacements can quickly become more expensive than the printer itself, especially if they print regularly for work, studies or business needs.

    Print more and spend less with the right printer.
    Print more and spend less with the right printer.
    Amit Rahi
    By Amit Rahi

    For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

    Read moreRead less

    That is where ink tank printers stand out. Designed for high-volume printing, these models use refillable ink tanks that can produce thousands of pages before requiring a refill. The result is lower long-term costs, less maintenance and greater convenience. To help you find the right option, we have shortlisted the best ink tank printers that balance print quality, running costs and everyday usability.

    The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2010 is a reliable all-in-one ink tank printer designed for homes, students, and small offices that need affordable high-volume printing. It offers print, scan, and copy functionality in a compact design while delivering sharp text documents and vibrant colour prints. Canon's refillable MegaTank system significantly reduces running costs and supports thousands of pages per refill. The printer is easy to maintain and particularly suitable for users who regularly print assignments, reports, invoices, and colour graphics without worrying about frequent cartridge replacements.

    Specifications

    Printer Type
    Ink Tank All-in-One
    Functions
    Print, Scan, Copy
    Print Resolution
    Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi
    Connectivity
    USB
    Yield
    Up to 6000 Black / 7000 Colour Pages

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Extremely low printing cost

    ...

    Excellent print quality for documents

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No Wi-Fi connectivity

    ...

    Manual operation only

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate the economical printing costs, good print quality, and reliable performance. Many users also highlight the printer's suitability for students and home offices.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it delivers low-cost high-volume printing with dependable performance and excellent print quality for everyday use.

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    2. Epson EcoTank L3210 A4 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer

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    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

    Brand Confidence

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    The Epson EcoTank L3210 is a popular all-in-one printer built for homes and small businesses that require efficient, low-cost printing. Featuring Epson's Heat-Free Technology, it consumes less power while maintaining consistent performance. It supports printing, scanning, and copying, with high page yields that significantly reduce operating expenses. The printer produces crisp black text and accurate colour output, making it suitable for school projects, office documents, and photo printing. Its compact footprint also helps save desk space in smaller work environments.

    Specifications

    Printer Type
    Ink Tank Printer
    Functions
    Print, Scan, Copy
    Print Technology
    Epson Heat-Free
    Connectivity
    USB
    Yield
    Up to 4500 Black / 7500 Colour Pages

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Excellent print economy

    ...

    Compact and space-saving design

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No wireless printing

    ...

    Slower than premium models

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like the low running costs, reliable printing performance, and easy ink refilling process. Many users praise the sharp print output for everyday documents.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it offers affordable long-term printing costs while maintaining dependable performance for home and office tasks.

    The Brother DCP-T436W is a wireless multifunction printer designed for modern homes and small businesses. It supports printing, scanning, and copying while offering Wi-Fi connectivity for convenient mobile and laptop printing. With print speeds of up to 27 ppm in black and 11 ppm in colour, it handles larger workloads efficiently. The refillable ink tank system delivers thousands of pages at a low cost per print. Its user-friendly setup, wireless functionality, and reliable output make it a strong choice for everyday productivity needs.

    Specifications

    Functions
    Print, Scan, Copy
    Connectivity
    Wi-Fi, USB
    Print Speed
    27 ppm Black / 11 ppm Colour
    Yield
    7500 Black / 5000 Colour Pages
    Mobile Printing
    Supported

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Fast printing speeds

    ...

    Convenient wireless printing

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No automatic duplex printing

    ...

    Basic display interface

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate the fast printing speed, wireless convenience, and economical ink consumption. Many users find it ideal for home offices and student use.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it combines fast printing, wireless flexibility, and low running costs in a practical package.

    The Canon PIXMA G3000 expands on Canon's popular MegaTank series by adding wireless connectivity for easier printing across multiple devices. It supports print, scan, and copy functions while delivering excellent page yields through its refillable ink tank system. Built-in Wi-Fi enables smartphone and cloud printing, making it convenient for modern households and small offices. The bundled additional black ink bottles further enhance long-term value. Its combination of wireless convenience, affordable printing, and dependable output continues to make it a popular choice.

    Specifications

    Functions
    Print, Scan, Copy
    Connectivity
    Wi-Fi, USB
    Print Resolution
    4800 x 1200 dpi
    Ink System
    MegaTank
    Mobile Printing
    Supported

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Wireless printing support

    ...

    High page yield with extra ink

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Slower print speed

    ...

    Small control panel

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise the economical ink system, dependable wireless connectivity, and good print quality. Many appreciate the additional black ink bottles included.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it combines affordable printing with wireless convenience and impressive long-term value.

    The HP Smart Tank 580 is a feature-rich all-in-one printer built for users who need wireless convenience and high-volume printing. It supports printing, scanning, and copying while offering seamless smartphone printing through the HP Smart app. The integrated tank system delivers up to 8000 black and 6000 colour pages, reducing operating costs significantly. HP's guided setup process makes installation straightforward even for beginners. Suitable for homes and offices alike, it balances productivity, connectivity, and economical printing exceptionally well.

    Specifications

    Functions
    Print, Scan, Copy
    Connectivity
    Wi-Fi, USB
    Yield
    8000 Black / 6000 Colour Pages
    Mobile Printing
    HP Smart App
    Printer Type
    Ink Tank

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Excellent mobile printing support

    ...

    High page yield

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Print speed could be faster

    ...

    Plastic build quality

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate the easy setup, wireless functionality, and excellent print quality. Many users also praise the low cost of ownership.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it delivers hassle-free wireless printing with excellent page yields and strong everyday performance.

    The Epson EcoTank L3252 is a wireless all-in-one printer aimed at homes, students, and small offices seeking affordable printing with modern connectivity. It supports print, scan, and copy functions while offering Wi-Fi and mobile printing support through Epson Smart Panel. The EcoTank system keeps printing costs low, making it ideal for frequent users. Epson's Heat-Free Technology helps improve energy efficiency while maintaining consistent print quality. Its compact design and dependable wireless performance make it a practical everyday printer.

    Specifications

    Functions
    Print, Scan, Copy
    Connectivity
    Wi-Fi, USB
    Mobile Printing
    Epson Smart Panel
    Technology
    Heat-Free Printing
    Yield
    Up to 4500 Black / 7500 Colour Pages

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Reliable wireless printing

    ...

    Low operating costs

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No automatic duplex printing

    ...

    Average print speed

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like the wireless functionality, easy setup process, and economical ink usage. Many users report consistent performance for home and office work.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it offers reliable wireless printing and excellent long-term value for regular users.

    The HP Smart Tank 670 is designed for users who require higher productivity features without stepping into expensive office printers. Along with print, scan, and copy capabilities, it includes automatic duplex printing to reduce paper consumption. The integrated ink tank system supports large print volumes while maintaining low operating costs. Wireless connectivity, mobile printing, and automatic ink sensors improve convenience for everyday use. Suitable for busy homes and small businesses, it delivers a balanced mix of efficiency, automation, and affordability.

    Specifications

    Functions
    Print, Scan, Copy
    Connectivity
    Wi-Fi, USB
    Duplex Printing
    Automatic
    Ink Monitoring
    Automatic Sensor
    Mobile Printing
    HP Smart App

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Automatic duplex printing

    ...

    Smart ink monitoring system

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Higher initial cost

    ...

    Larger footprint

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate the duplex printing feature, easy wireless setup, and good print quality. Many users consider it suitable for office workloads.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it adds productivity-focused features like auto duplex printing while maintaining low running costs.

    The Brother DCP-T820DW is one of the most feature-packed ink tank printers in its category, offering print, scan, copy, automatic duplex printing, and an automatic document feeder. It supports Wi-Fi, USB, and LAN connectivity, making it suitable for demanding home offices and small businesses. High page yields help minimise printing costs, while the ADF improves efficiency when handling multi-page documents. Fast printing speeds, versatile connectivity options, and business-friendly features make it a strong productivity-focused solution.

    Specifications

    Functions
    Print, Scan, Copy
    Connectivity
    Wi-Fi, USB, LAN
    Duplex Printing
    Automatic
    ADF
    Yes
    Yield
    7500 Black / 5000 Colour Pages

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Includes ADF and auto duplex

    ...

    Multiple connectivity options

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Larger than entry-level printers

    ...

    Higher upfront investment

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise the fast printing speeds, duplex printing capability, and reliable wireless performance. Many users find it excellent for office productivity.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it offers advanced business features, fast performance, and excellent long-term printing economy.

    Factors to consider when buying an ink tank printer

    • Print yield: Higher page yields reduce refill frequency and help lower long-term printing costs.
    • Printing needs: Choose between single-function and all-in-one models based on your home, study or office requirements.
    • Connectivity options: Wi-Fi, mobile printing and cloud printing support add convenience for everyday use.
    • Print speed: Faster print speeds can save time when handling large documents or frequent printing tasks.
    • Refill cost and availability: Easily available and affordable ink bottles help keep maintenance costs manageable.

    Top 3 features of best ink tank printers

    PrintersConnectivityPrint YieldSpecial Feature
    Canon PIXMA G2010USB6000 Black / 7000 ColourMegaTank System
    Epson EcoTank L3210USB4500 Black / 7500 ColourHeat-Free Technology
    Brother DCP-T436WWi-Fi, USB7500 Black / 5000 ColourFast Printing
    Canon PIXMA G3000Wi-Fi, USBHigh Yield Ink TankMobile Printing
    HP Smart Tank 580Wi-Fi, USB8000 Black / 6000 ColourHP Smart App
    Epson EcoTank L3252Wi-Fi, USB4500 Black / 7500 ColourEpson Smart Panel
    HP Smart Tank 670Wi-Fi, USBHigh Yield Ink TankAuto Duplex
    Brother DCP-T820DWWi-Fi, USB, LAN7500 Black / 5000 ColourADF + Auto Duplex

    The research and expertise

    I have been covering consumer technology for years and have reviewed a wide range of gadgets and computing devices, including laptops, monitors, and printers. For this buying guide, I compared printers based on print quality, speed, running costs, connectivity features, and overall value for money, while also analysing customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world user experience before shortlisting these recommendations.

    Similar articles for you

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    I compared the top Ink tank and laser printers: Know which one saves you more money in 2026

    These HP, Canon and Brother printers fit perfectly into my office setup shortlist

    FAQs
    Ink tank printers use refillable tanks that can print thousands of pages before needing more ink.
    Yes, they are ideal for students, families and remote workers who print regularly.
    Depending on the model and usage, a refill can often deliver several thousand printed pages.
    Many ink tank printers support photo printing and produce good-quality colour prints.
    For frequent printing, ink tank printers usually offer much lower running costs and better long-term value.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    HT Tech Power List Awards 2026
    • Amit Rahi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Amit Rahi

      For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More

    Home/Technology/Fed Up With Costly Ink Cartridges? These Ink Tank Printers Can Print For Months
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