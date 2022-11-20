‘Apologies’, says Jio as football fans flag technical snag during FIFA World Cup

FIFA football world cup has officially kickstarted with opening ceremony taking place at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. In India, the live streaming of the sports carnival is provided by Reliance Jio on its free Jio Cinema app and website. However, fans seems to be displeased at the quality of streaming on the platform as it struggles to manage such huge load.

Users are complaining of buffering issue even if they have sufficiently good quality of internet connectivity. Twitter is flooded with fans reacting to the poor streaming, several frustratingly telling that their world cup viewing experience is ruined. Jio too promptly acknowledged the issue faced by users. It stated that their team is working hard to solve the buffering issues.

Jio Cinema provides app update

Later, the platform came with the solution. It tweeted, “Dear JioCinema fans, We are continuously working to give you a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy FIFA WorldCup Qatar 2022. Apologies for any inconvenience.”

Users say update of no use

However, the app did not seem to have brought much improvement till the time of filing the story. Although few stated that their app on their device is running smoothly, for many the issue still persist. The fans were still complaining of facing streaming issues at the time of filing this story at 11:00 pm.

Shame shame shame!! Streaming is lagging a lot. I even missed the first two goals of this year's fifa world cup. Wish @SonyLIV was there to stream footbally greatest tournament. Really disappointed..!! — Anmol Thaiya (@Anmolis16k) November 20, 2022

One user wrote, “… At 300 Mbps broadband connection, the picture is getting stuck again & again. It is a very bad experience…” Another user tweeted, “Hey don't be ridiculous and put this on fans. The stream is buffering every 3 seconds on browser and every 10-15 sec of mobile app (I have high speed broadband before you ask me). Post opening ceremony! Are you prepared to handle important match load?”

Although the live-streaming rights are with Jio, on television, fans can enjoy the FIFA World Cup live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.