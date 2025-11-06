First foldable iPhone could launch in 2026: Here’s what the leaks reveal so far

Apple is preparing to enter the much-anticipated foldable smartphone market, a segment currently led by Samsung and other competitors. Industry reports suggest that the Cupertino-based tech giant could unveil its first foldable iPhone in 2026, possibly alongside the iPhone 18 series. The long-awaited model will mark Apple’s entry into a category that has been developing rapidly over the past few years. Apple could launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026. (Representative image)(HT Tech)

Apple Foldable iPhone: Launch Timeline and Design

Early rumours suggest that the first foldable iPhone could launch in 2026, but some reports now hint at possible delays that could push the release to 2027. Despite these claims, 2026 remains the most likely target year. Apple’s first foldable is expected to adopt a book-style design, similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series and Google Pixel Fold, rather than a clamshell-style fold.

The foldable iPhone may measure between 9 and 9.5 mm when folded and about 4.5 to 4.8 mm when unfolded. These dimensions could align with other premium foldable phones currently in production.

Also read: Apple could launch a low-cost MacBook to rival Chromebooks and Windows laptops: Report

Foldable iPhone: Display and Camera

Leaks suggest that the upcoming foldable iPhone will feature two displays: an internal 7.8-inch foldable screen and an external 5.5-inch cover display. Both screens could offer a wider and shorter layout compared to other foldables, possibly similar to an iPad-style viewing experience rather than the tall format found on Samsung models.

As for the optics, the device is expected to be similar to the standard iPhone 17, with a dual 48MP rear camera setup. The foldable may also include two front-facing cameras, one for each display. An under-display camera is reportedly planned for the inner screen, while the outer one could have a standard punch-hole design.

Also read: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 release date, Game Pass access, and gameplay details revealed

Touch ID and Hardware Features

The foldable iPhone might see the return of Touch ID, this time as a side-mounted button instead of the usual Face ID system. This approach could help Apple save internal space while maintaining secure biometric authentication. The company already uses a similar system on some iPad models, which suggests an established pathway for the feature.

In terms of processing power, the upcoming foldable is expected to be powered by Apple’s A20 chip, part of its upcoming generation of processors. The chip is believed to use a 2-nanometre process, which promises improved efficiency and performance. It may also use Apple’s C2 modem, the second-generation in-house modem developed to reduce reliance on Qualcomm components.

Also read: Amazon warns Perplexity to pull its Comet assistant from online store

Storage, Memory, and Battery Capacity

The foldable iPhone could include 12 GB of RAM, with storage variants of 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB. Such configurations indicate Apple’s intention to position the device firmly in the premium segment.

Battery capacity may range between 5,000 mAh and 5,500 mAh, the largest ever in an iPhone. How Apple plans to fit such a large battery into a foldable frame remains a key question, given the limited internal space such designs allow.

Foldable iPhone: Price (Expected)

If the rumours are true, the foldable iPhone is expected to cost around $2,000 (approximately Rs. 1,77,244), which would put it in direct competition with high-end models such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.