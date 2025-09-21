Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Best mobiles by price bracket of under ₹ 10,000 to ₹ 30,000 Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 will go live on September 23, with Plus members getting early access on September 22. Flipkart is expected to offer discounts and deals on 56 smartphone models, covering everything from entry-level 5G phones to premium flagships. To help buyers pick the right model, here is a breakdown of the best smartphones grouped by price range. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Best mobiles by price bracket of under ₹ 10,000 to ₹ 30,000. This Flipkart sale brings smartphone deals across every price segment, from entry-level 5G phones to premium flagships.

Disclaimer: The prices mentioned in this article are based on expected deals compiled from online sources and are intended for reference only. The actual sale prices on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days 2025 may vary due to dynamic factors such as stock availability, demand, bank offers, cashback schemes and exchange deals. Hindustan Times does not take responsibility for any discrepancies between the prices listed here and the final prices offered during the sale. This article is solely meant to provide readers with an indicative overview of possible discounts.

Mobiles under Rs. 10,000 (Expected Sale Price):

Samsung Galaxy F05: Rs. 6,249

Poco M7: Rs. 6,499

Poco C71: Rs. 6,299

Realme C61: Rs. 6,249

Realme P3 Lite: Rs. 7,499

Poco C75: Rs. 7,399

Infinix Hot 60i: Rs. 7,999

Alcatel V3 Classic 5G: Rs. 6,499

AI+ Nova: Rs. 8,499

vivo T4 Lite: Rs. 8,999

AI+ Pulse: Rs. 4,499

Top Pick: Realme P3 Lite offers the best balance of price and features in this budget range.

Mobiles under Rs. 15,000 (Expected Sale Price):



OPPO K13x 5G: Rs. 9,499

Poco M7 Plus: Rs. 10,999

Realme P3x: Rs. 10,999

Redmi Note 14 Se: Rs. 11,499

Tecno Pova 7: Rs. 12,249

Motorola G45: Rs. 12,999

Infinix Note 50s: Rs. 13,999

Realme P4: Rs. 13,999

Samsung Galaxy F36: Rs. 14,999

Poco X7 Pro: Rs. 14,999

Nothing CMF 2 Pro: Rs. 14,999

Top Pick: Nothing CMF 2 Pro stands out for its design and value at Rs. 14,999.

Mobiles under Rs. 20,000 (Expected Sale Price):



Samsung Galaxy A35: Rs. 17,999

Tecno Pova 7 Pro: Rs. 17,499

vivo T4R: Rs. 17,999

vivo T4: Rs. 18,999

Infinix GT 30: Rs. 15,999

Motorola G86 Power: Rs. 15,999

Top Pick: Samsung Galaxy A35 is the most reliable all-rounder in this category.

Mobiles under Rs. 25,000 (Expected Sale Price):



Nothing Phone (3a): Rs. 20,999

Realme P3 Ultra: Rs. 22,999

OPPO K13 Turbo: Rs. 21,999

Infinix GT 30 Pro: Rs. 20,999

Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Rs. 24,999

Realme P4 Pro: Rs. 19,999

Top Pick: Nothing Phone (3a) is the best option for buyers seeking a stylish mid-range phone with strong performance.

Mobiles under Rs. 30,000 (Expected Sale Price):



OPPO K13 Turbo Pro: Rs. 29,999

Poco F7: Rs. 28,999

Top Pick: Poco F7 is ideal for performance-focused buyers in this price band.

Premium flagships above Rs. 30,000 (Expected Sale Price)



Apple iPhone 16: Rs. 51,999

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: Rs. 69,900

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: Rs. 89,900

Samsung Galaxy S24: Rs. 39,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Rs. 29,999

Google Pixel 9: Rs. 34,999

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Rs. 69,999

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Rs. 99,999

Nothing Phone (3): Rs. 34,999

Motorola Razr 60: Rs. 39,999

vivo T4 Pro: Rs. 33,999

vivo T4 Ultra: Rs. 33,999

Top Pick: Apple iPhone 16 Pro delivers the most value among flagships with its premium build and long-term software support.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Mobiles under Rs. 10,000 (Expected sale price)

The most affordable segment includes entry-level 5G phones and budget-friendly models. Options like the Poco C71 at Rs. 6,299, Realme C61 at Rs. 6,249, Poco M7 at Rs. 6,499 and Samsung Galaxy F05 at Rs. 6,249 are the cheapest picks. Realme P3 Lite at Rs. 7,499, Poco C75 at Rs. 7,399 and Infinix Hot 60i at Rs. 7,999 offer a balance of features and value. Buyers also get unique low-cost options such as the Alcatel V3 Classic 5G at Rs. 6,499, AI+ Nova at Rs. 8,499 and AI+ Pulse at Rs. 4,499, making this the most competitive category.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Mobiles under Rs. 15,000 (Expected sale price)

This range covers popular all-rounders with better cameras and 5G support. The Redmi Note 14 Se will sell at Rs. 11,499, while the Realme P3x and Poco M7 Plus are priced at Rs. 10,999. Motorola’s G45 at Rs. 12,999 and Infinix Note 50s at Rs. 13,999 are attractive choices. Realme P4 is set at Rs. 13,999, and Nothing CMF 2 Pro is expected at Rs. 14,999, making them stylish picks for young buyers. Tecno Pova 7 at Rs. 12,249 and Samsung Galaxy F36 at Rs. 14,999 round off the list for this bracket.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Mobiles under Rs. 20,000 (Expected sale price)

Mid-range buyers will find solid options here. The Samsung Galaxy A35 will be available at Rs. 17,999, while the Vivo T4R and T4 are priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 18,999 respectively. Tecno Pova 7 Pro is listed at Rs. 17,499, and Infinix GT 30 at Rs. 15,999. Motorola G86 Power at Rs. 15,999 is another strong contender. This category is ideal for those looking for dependable performance without stretching the budget.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Mobiles under Rs. 25,000 (Expected sale price)

This bracket covers powerful mid-range devices that appeal to gamers and performance enthusiasts. Nothing Phone (3a) will be available at Rs. 20,999, while the Realme P3 Ultra is expected at Rs. 22,999. OPPO K13 Turbo is priced at Rs. 21,999 and Infinix GT 30 Pro at Rs. 20,999. Nothing Phone 3a Pro is set at Rs. 24,999, while Realme P4 Pro is at Rs. 19,999. This price segment gives buyers access to near-flagship features without entering the premium bracket.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Mobiles under Rs. 30,000 (Expected sale price)

Buyers willing to spend more will find models like the OPPO K13 Turbo Pro at Rs. 29,999 and the Poco F7 at Rs. 28,999. Both are positioned as strong value-for-money flagships. These devices are expected to attract attention from users seeking premium performance at a relatively affordable price.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Premium flagships above Rs. 30,000 (Expected sale price)

The premium line-up features some of the biggest names. Apple’s iPhone 16 series dominates, with prices starting from Rs. 51,999 for the iPhone 16. Samsung Galaxy S24 is listed at Rs. 39,999, and the Galaxy S24 FE at Rs. 29,999 for those wanting a flagship at a lower entry point. Google Pixel 9 is priced at Rs. 34,999, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pro Fold are at Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 99,999 respectively. Nothing Phone (3) is set at Rs. 34,999. Motorola Razr 60 at Rs. 39,999 adds a foldable option, while the Vivo T4 Pro and T4 Ultra are priced at Rs. 33,999 each. These devices cater to buyers seeking cutting-edge features and top-tier performance.