Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Best mobiles by price bracket of under ₹10,000 to ₹30,000
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 features 56 mobiles, ranging from budget models under Rs. 10,000 to flagships like iPhone 16 Pro Max and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Best mobiles by price bracket of under ₹10,000 to ₹30,000
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 will go live on September 23, with Plus members getting early access on September 22. Flipkart is expected to offer discounts and deals on 56 smartphone models, covering everything from entry-level 5G phones to premium flagships. To help buyers pick the right model, here is a breakdown of the best smartphones grouped by price range.
Disclaimer: The prices mentioned in this article are based on expected deals compiled from online sources and are intended for reference only. The actual sale prices on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days 2025 may vary due to dynamic factors such as stock availability, demand, bank offers, cashback schemes and exchange deals. Hindustan Times does not take responsibility for any discrepancies between the prices listed here and the final prices offered during the sale. This article is solely meant to provide readers with an indicative overview of possible discounts.
Mobiles under Rs. 10,000 (Expected Sale Price):
Samsung Galaxy F05: Rs. 6,249
Poco M7: Rs. 6,499
Poco C71: Rs. 6,299
Realme C61: Rs. 6,249
Realme P3 Lite: Rs. 7,499
Poco C75: Rs. 7,399
Infinix Hot 60i: Rs. 7,999
Alcatel V3 Classic 5G: Rs. 6,499
AI+ Nova: Rs. 8,499
vivo T4 Lite: Rs. 8,999
AI+ Pulse: Rs. 4,499
Top Pick: Realme P3 Lite offers the best balance of price and features in this budget range.
Mobiles under Rs. 15,000 (Expected Sale Price):
OPPO K13x 5G: Rs. 9,499
Poco M7 Plus: Rs. 10,999
Realme P3x: Rs. 10,999
Redmi Note 14 Se: Rs. 11,499
Tecno Pova 7: Rs. 12,249
Motorola G45: Rs. 12,999
Infinix Note 50s: Rs. 13,999
Realme P4: Rs. 13,999
Samsung Galaxy F36: Rs. 14,999
Poco X7 Pro: Rs. 14,999
Nothing CMF 2 Pro: Rs. 14,999
Top Pick: Nothing CMF 2 Pro stands out for its design and value at Rs. 14,999.
Mobiles under Rs. 20,000 (Expected Sale Price):
Samsung Galaxy A35: Rs. 17,999
Tecno Pova 7 Pro: Rs. 17,499
vivo T4R: Rs. 17,999
vivo T4: Rs. 18,999
Infinix GT 30: Rs. 15,999
Motorola G86 Power: Rs. 15,999
Top Pick: Samsung Galaxy A35 is the most reliable all-rounder in this category.
Mobiles under Rs. 25,000 (Expected Sale Price):
Nothing Phone (3a): Rs. 20,999
Realme P3 Ultra: Rs. 22,999
OPPO K13 Turbo: Rs. 21,999
Infinix GT 30 Pro: Rs. 20,999
Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Rs. 24,999
Realme P4 Pro: Rs. 19,999
Top Pick: Nothing Phone (3a) is the best option for buyers seeking a stylish mid-range phone with strong performance.
Mobiles under Rs. 30,000 (Expected Sale Price):
OPPO K13 Turbo Pro: Rs. 29,999
Poco F7: Rs. 28,999
Top Pick: Poco F7 is ideal for performance-focused buyers in this price band.
Premium flagships above Rs. 30,000 (Expected Sale Price)
Apple iPhone 16: Rs. 51,999
Apple iPhone 16 Pro: Rs. 69,900
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: Rs. 89,900
Samsung Galaxy S24: Rs. 39,999
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Rs. 29,999
Google Pixel 9: Rs. 34,999
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Rs. 69,999
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Rs. 99,999
Nothing Phone (3): Rs. 34,999
Motorola Razr 60: Rs. 39,999
vivo T4 Pro: Rs. 33,999
vivo T4 Ultra: Rs. 33,999
Top Pick: Apple iPhone 16 Pro delivers the most value among flagships with its premium build and long-term software support.
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Mobiles under Rs. 10,000 (Expected sale price)
The most affordable segment includes entry-level 5G phones and budget-friendly models. Options like the Poco C71 at Rs. 6,299, Realme C61 at Rs. 6,249, Poco M7 at Rs. 6,499 and Samsung Galaxy F05 at Rs. 6,249 are the cheapest picks. Realme P3 Lite at Rs. 7,499, Poco C75 at Rs. 7,399 and Infinix Hot 60i at Rs. 7,999 offer a balance of features and value. Buyers also get unique low-cost options such as the Alcatel V3 Classic 5G at Rs. 6,499, AI+ Nova at Rs. 8,499 and AI+ Pulse at Rs. 4,499, making this the most competitive category.
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Mobiles under Rs. 15,000 (Expected sale price)
This range covers popular all-rounders with better cameras and 5G support. The Redmi Note 14 Se will sell at Rs. 11,499, while the Realme P3x and Poco M7 Plus are priced at Rs. 10,999. Motorola’s G45 at Rs. 12,999 and Infinix Note 50s at Rs. 13,999 are attractive choices. Realme P4 is set at Rs. 13,999, and Nothing CMF 2 Pro is expected at Rs. 14,999, making them stylish picks for young buyers. Tecno Pova 7 at Rs. 12,249 and Samsung Galaxy F36 at Rs. 14,999 round off the list for this bracket.
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Mobiles under Rs. 20,000 (Expected sale price)
Mid-range buyers will find solid options here. The Samsung Galaxy A35 will be available at Rs. 17,999, while the Vivo T4R and T4 are priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 18,999 respectively. Tecno Pova 7 Pro is listed at Rs. 17,499, and Infinix GT 30 at Rs. 15,999. Motorola G86 Power at Rs. 15,999 is another strong contender. This category is ideal for those looking for dependable performance without stretching the budget.
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Mobiles under Rs. 25,000 (Expected sale price)
This bracket covers powerful mid-range devices that appeal to gamers and performance enthusiasts. Nothing Phone (3a) will be available at Rs. 20,999, while the Realme P3 Ultra is expected at Rs. 22,999. OPPO K13 Turbo is priced at Rs. 21,999 and Infinix GT 30 Pro at Rs. 20,999. Nothing Phone 3a Pro is set at Rs. 24,999, while Realme P4 Pro is at Rs. 19,999. This price segment gives buyers access to near-flagship features without entering the premium bracket.
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Mobiles under Rs. 30,000 (Expected sale price)
Buyers willing to spend more will find models like the OPPO K13 Turbo Pro at Rs. 29,999 and the Poco F7 at Rs. 28,999. Both are positioned as strong value-for-money flagships. These devices are expected to attract attention from users seeking premium performance at a relatively affordable price.
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Premium flagships above Rs. 30,000 (Expected sale price)
The premium line-up features some of the biggest names. Apple’s iPhone 16 series dominates, with prices starting from Rs. 51,999 for the iPhone 16. Samsung Galaxy S24 is listed at Rs. 39,999, and the Galaxy S24 FE at Rs. 29,999 for those wanting a flagship at a lower entry point. Google Pixel 9 is priced at Rs. 34,999, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pro Fold are at Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 99,999 respectively. Nothing Phone (3) is set at Rs. 34,999. Motorola Razr 60 at Rs. 39,999 adds a foldable option, while the Vivo T4 Pro and T4 Ultra are priced at Rs. 33,999 each. These devices cater to buyers seeking cutting-edge features and top-tier performance.