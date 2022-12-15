Home / Technology / Flipkart Big Saving Days: Get iPhone 13 at discounted price. Check details

Published on Dec 15, 2022 08:52 PM IST

The offer is available on the base variant of the phone which has 128GB storage.

Apple launched the iPhone 13 smartphones on September 2021. (AP Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale will begin on Friday and conclude on December 22. However, the sale began 24 hours in advance for Flipkart Plus members.

During the shopping festival, the biggest discount will be on Apple's iPhone 13, while iPhone 14, too, will be available at a reduced cost. While iPhone 14 was launched in September this year, iPhone 13 was introduced in September 2021.

Discount on iPhone 13

The discount is for the base variant of the phone with 128GB storage. In the market, the variant is priced at 69,900; however, on the e-commerce platform, it is listed at 63,999, down 5,901 or 8.4%.

In addition to this, you can exchange an old iPhone for the incoming device. By availing the exchange offer, you can get iPhone 13 at a final discounted price of around 50,000. However, please note that the exchange amount depends on the model and working condition of the old phone.

Flipkart Big Saving Days

According to Flipkart, ‘amazing’ new deals will be available at 12am, 8am, and 4pm, during the sale. On the other hand, customers can catch lowest prices from 12pm-10am.

Also, by purchasing multiple items, customers will get an additional 5-10% off. The company is also giving special offers on flight tickets and medicines.

