Flipkart Summer Sale 2026: Check out early deals on laptops, tablets, TVs, smartwatches ACs, washing machines and more

Sale season is ideal for upgrading gadgets and electronics, thanks to hefty discounts and multiple offers. Flipkart Summer Sale 2026 is a great starting point for smart shopping with exciting deals, exchange schemes and budget-friendly prices. Grab top gadgets and appliances at unbeatable limited-time prices. By Nivedita Mishra With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read more Read less

Flipkart early bird deals are now live, unlocking impressive savings across gadgets and home appliances. From laptops, tablets, mobiles and smartwatches to TVs, ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, air coolers and ear pods, shoppers can explore wow deals, flash sales and limited-period offers. Buyers can enjoy total savings of up to ₹5750, along with a 10% instant discount on SBI credit cards, valid on EMI transactions as well.

Mobile buyers can grab up to ₹1000 off on non-EMI transactions and up to ₹1500 off on EMI purchases, along with special bonus offers on select products. Additionally, shoppers can unlock extra savings with ₹500 off on purchases above ₹24,990, ₹1000 off above ₹39,990, ₹1250 off above ₹49,990, and ₹1500 off above ₹59,990 on both EMI and non-EMI transactions, making upgrades even more rewarding.