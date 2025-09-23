Forget iPhone 17 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra available for sale at just…

Flipkart Big Billion Day sale has kicked off with huge deals and discounts on the latest smartphones. While many smartphone buyers may be eyeing the new Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, they might want to check out this huge deal on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra during this ongoing festive sale. Flipkart has significantly slashed the price of the Android flagship, allowing buyers to get it under Rs. 1.10 Lakhs. Therefore, if you are in search of a high-end premium smartphone, check out this irresistible deal on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Here’s why you should get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at a lower price than buying the iPhone 17 Pro Max at a hefty price.(Aishwarya Panda/ X)

Flipkart sale: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price drop

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra originally retails for Rs. 1,29,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, during the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale, buyers can get the flagship phone at just Rs. 1, 07,999, giving buyers a whopping 16% discount on the latest generation model.

In addition to the e-commerce discount, buyers can avail 5% cashback on the Axis Bank Flipkart Debit Card. Flipkart is also offering great exchange rates on old smartphones. Therefore, on your Galaxy S25 Ultra purchase, you can get up to Rs. 55800 off by trading your old smartphone. However, note that the exchange rate will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Design: The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with a revamped design with a new aluminium unibody, an expanded camera module, and improved heat dissipation. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a titanium frame, retains the signature camera module design, and it also comes with an S-Pen.

Display: iPhone 17 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. Whereas, Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2600nits peak brightness.

Camera: iPhone 17 Pro Max features a triple camera setup that includes a 48MP main, 48MP periscope telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide camera. Whereas the Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a quad camera setup that includes a 200MP main, 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera.

Performance: The iPhone 17 Pro Max is powered by an A19 Pro chip paired with 12GB of RAM. Whereas the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 12GB of RAM.

Battery: iPhone 17 Pro Max is backed by a 4832 mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S25 Ultra is backed by a 5000mAh battery.