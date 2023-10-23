Friends used ChatGPT, invested 15,000 for AI startup. Company now sold for 1.25 crore

DimeADozen.AI is a startup that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to ‘instantly see how businesses can succeed and launch in any market.’ The platform was created and launched in March by friends and entrepreneurs Monica Powers and Sal Aiello, with OpenAI's ChatGPT playing a direct role in the development of DimeADozen. The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays the ChatGPT home Screen. (AP)

How DimeADozen came about?

As per CNBC, Powers, who is a product designer, and Aiello, a longtime CTO for tech startups, took just four days to build the product that preceded DimeADozen, investing $185 (approx. ₹15,355) in the latter.

The said product was an AI-powered research tool, with which users would fill out a form about their business ideas; in turn, the tool would input the answers to ChatGPT. Powers and Aiello, meanwhile, realised that the product had potential to be monetised, and, days later, launched DimeADozen for budding entrepreneurs to test out their business ideas.

The platform, split evenly between the two friends, charges $39 (approx. ₹3237) for a comprehensive report on the business ideas received by it. According to the founders, it compiles results in a ‘fraction of the time’ taken by traditional analytics agencies or search engines to perform the same function.

Current status

Since being launched, DimeADozen made more than $66,000 (approx. ₹55 lakh) for its founders, Powers and Aiello, with nearly all of it being profit. In September, however, the founders sold it to Felipe Arosemena and Danielle de Cornielle, a married couple who work as a software engineer and product designer, respectively, but now want to make the venture their full-time jobs.

Powers and Aiello, who struck a $150,000 (approx. ₹1.25 crore) with the couple for the startup, plan to spend nearly five hours a week on it as company advisors.

