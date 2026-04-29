From heatwave to comfort: 1.5-ton ACs that deliver steady cooling at home

Temperatures across north India remain above 40 degrees, and demand for home cooling is rising. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions are expected to continue across parts of the northwest and central regions in the coming days, keeping demand for air conditioners high. For most urban homes, a 1.5-ton split AC remains a practical choice, offering a balance between cooling output and energy use for mid-sized rooms. If you’re also struggling with scorching summer heat, here are some of the top 1.5-ton ACs to consider now. (Pixabay) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

These units balance cooling output and electricity use, especially when paired with inverter technology and higher energy ratings. Brands are also focusing on features such as convertible cooling, air filtration, and app-based controls to match changing usage needs.

What Makes 1.5-ton Split ACs Relevant A 1.5-ton AC is suited for rooms that fall in the mid-size range, such as standard bedrooms and small living spaces. Inverter compressors adjust power based on room temperature, which helps maintain steady cooling. Many ACs now include PM2.5 filters that trap dust and fine particles. Other additions include stabiliser-free operation for areas with voltage fluctuations, copper condenser coils for heat exchange, and auto-clean functions to maintain internal components.

Smart connectivity is another shift. Several models now support mobile apps or voice assistants, allowing users to control temperature settings remotely. If you're struggling in the heat of summer and want the best way to cool down, we've compiled a list of the top 1.5-ton air conditioners from reputable brands, after thoroughly reviewing user feedback and expert analyses. Let’s have a look at these top seven 1.5-ton ACs to consider this summer.