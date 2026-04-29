From heatwave to comfort: 1.5-ton ACs that deliver steady cooling at home
With heat rising across North India, choosing the right 1.5 ton AC can help manage cooling, comfort, and electricity use at home.
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE3, White)View Details
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star, New Star rated, Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 with Wi-Fi with Geo-Fencing,Smart Energy Display,New star Rating, ESTER EDGE Gxi WiFi-CAI18EE5R36W0, White)View Details
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)View Details
Voltas 183V Vectra CAW 1.5 ton 3 star inverter Split AC|4-IN-1 Adjustable mode|Energy Efficient|High ambient Cooling-cools even at 52°C|Anti dust filter with Anti-microbial coating|Copper Coil| WhiteView Details
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star,New Star rated, Premium WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC (DustBuster Tech, Matter Enabled, AI, Higher Airflow, Copper Cond., 8in1 Convertible,4-Way,PM0.1 Filter,CS/CU-NU18BKY5WX,White)View Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Temperatures across north India remain above 40 degrees, and demand for home cooling is rising. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions are expected to continue across parts of the northwest and central regions in the coming days, keeping demand for air conditioners high. For most urban homes, a 1.5-ton split AC remains a practical choice, offering a balance between cooling output and energy use for mid-sized rooms.
Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read moreRead less
These units balance cooling output and electricity use, especially when paired with inverter technology and higher energy ratings. Brands are also focusing on features such as convertible cooling, air filtration, and app-based controls to match changing usage needs.
What Makes 1.5-ton Split ACs Relevant
A 1.5-ton AC is suited for rooms that fall in the mid-size range, such as standard bedrooms and small living spaces. Inverter compressors adjust power based on room temperature, which helps maintain steady cooling. Many ACs now include PM2.5 filters that trap dust and fine particles. Other additions include stabiliser-free operation for areas with voltage fluctuations, copper condenser coils for heat exchange, and auto-clean functions to maintain internal components.
Smart connectivity is another shift. Several models now support mobile apps or voice assistants, allowing users to control temperature settings remotely. If you're struggling in the heat of summer and want the best way to cool down, we've compiled a list of the top 1.5-ton air conditioners from reputable brands, after thoroughly reviewing user feedback and expert analyses. Let’s have a look at these top seven 1.5-ton ACs to consider this summer.
1. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter Split AC
LG’s 1.5-ton split AC runs on a dual inverter compressor that adjusts speed based on heat load. It supports six convertible cooling modes, allowing users to change capacity depending on room conditions. The unit includes a high-capacity cooling mode designed for peak summer use. It also supports smart diagnosis through a mobile device, helping users identify issues without service visits. The use of copper components supports long-term operation.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Flexible cooling modes
Strong virus protection
Energy efficient
Reliable cooling
Reason to avoid
Higher upfront cost
Installation delays possible
What Buyers Say on Amazon
Buyers love the quick cooling and quiet operation. Many praise the easy mode changes for saving power. Some mention good air quality from the filter.
Why Choose This
Pick this for rooms needing adjustable cooling and clean air. Great for families wanting efficiency without high bills.
2. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star WiFi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC
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Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star WiFi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC comes with a variable-speed inverter compressor and WiFi connectivity. It offers a cooling capacity designed for mid-sized rooms and includes dual filtration with PM2.5 filters. A refrigerant leakage detector is built in for system monitoring. The AC also features an energy display, multiple fan speeds, and stabiliser-free operation, which makes it suitable for areas with voltage variation.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smart power adjustment
Fast room cooling
Durable build
Low noise levels
Reason to avoid
Premium pricing
Remote could be better
What Buyers Say on Amazon
Users highlight even cooling across the room. Power savings impress many. A few note that the sturdy design lasts well.
Why Choose This
Ideal for hot climates needing flexible power use. Suit homes prioritise quiet, consistent comfort.
3. Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
Daikin’s 1.5-ton AC uses an inverter swing compressor that adjusts performance based on room temperature. It includes a PM2.5 filter for indoor air and supports 3D airflow for even cooling. The power chill function delivers faster cooling when required. The unit also includes a self-cleaning function for the indoor coil and a display-based self-diagnosis system.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Superior airflow tech
Energy saver
Dew clean feature
Quiet performance
Reason to avoid
Expensive service
Limited stock sometimes
What Buyers Say on Amazon
People rave about uniform cooling without hot spots. Low power use gets a thumbs up. Filters keep the air fresh.
Why Choose This
Best for even cooling in larger spaces. Choose if quality and low running costs matter most.
4. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (183V Vectra CAW)
Voltas offers this model with an inverter compressor and adjustable cooling modes. Users can switch between different capacity levels based on need. It includes a dust filter for indoor air and a humidity control mode for monsoon conditions. The AC also supports multiple fan speeds, along with turbo and sleep modes for different use cases.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Affordable inverter
Easy mode tweaks
Dust protection
Quick install
Reason to avoid
Lower efficiency rating
Noise at high speed
What Buyers Say on Amazon
Buyers appreciate value for money and fast cooling. An anti-dust filter helps with allergies. Reliable for daily use.
Why Choose This
Good budget pick for basic cooling needs. Fits small homes watching spend.
5. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC
Panasonic’s 1.5-ton AC includes an 8-in-1 convertible mode that allows users to adjust cooling output. It supports control through the Miraie app, enabling remote access to settings. The unit includes auto-cleaning of outdoor coils and operates without a stabiliser. Multi-directional airflow ensures cooling reaches all parts of the room. It is designed to operate under high outdoor temperatures.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent dust filter
Power saving modes
Strong cooling
Easy maintenance
Reason to avoid
Higher price tag
App connectivity issues
What Buyers Say on Amazon
Users note cleaner air and good battery life. Cooling speed stands out. Filters reduce cleaning needs.
Why Choose This
Perfect for dusty areas wanting pure air. Energy smart for long-term savings.
6. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC, 2026 New Star Rated
Lloyd 1.5 ton 3 Star Wi-Fi inverter split AC comes with a 6-in-1 convertible cooling system and supports WiFi-based control. It is compatible with voice assistants and includes a PM2.5 filter for indoor air quality. The AC offers a long air throw to cover larger areas within a room. It also includes turbo and sleep modes, along with stabiliser-free operation.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Flexible 5-mode cooling
PM 2.5 and anti-viral filter
Low noise operation
Golden fin evaporator
Reason to avoid
3-star is less efficient for heavy use
Basic smart features
What Buyers Say on Amazon
Users praise fast cooling and clean air from filters. Quiet runs suit bedrooms. Good value noted often.
Why Choose This
Select for budget rooms up to 160 sq ft needing clean, adjustable cooling.
7. Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Xpandable+ Inverter Split AC
Hitachi’s 1.5-ton AC includes an expandable cooling function that increases output when required. It uses an inverter compressor and copper coil system for heat exchange. The unit features auto-clean technology to reduce dust build-up and supports four-way air swing for even distribution. It also includes a design aimed at reducing operating noise.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Xpandable+ tech for extra power
FrostWash self-clean
Long air throw
Penta sensors
Reason to avoid
Slightly higher power use
No temp display on the unit
What Buyers Say on Amazon
Buyers like powerful cooling and clean tech. Quiet and wide air spread impressively. Reliable in heat.
Why Choose This
Go for medium rooms needing boost modes and easy cleaning.
5 Things to Consider Before Buying a 1.5 Ton AC
1. Room size and usage
Start with the size of the room where the AC will be installed. A 1.5-ton unit suits most mid-sized bedrooms and living areas. If the room gets direct sunlight or has more occupants, cooling demand increases. In such cases, usage patterns matter as much as room size.
2. Energy rating and power consumption
Check the star rating before buying. A 5-star AC consumes less electricity compared to lower-rated models over time. If the AC will run for long hours during summer, a higher rating can help manage monthly bills.
3. Inverter and convertible features
Most new ACs come with inverter compressors that adjust power based on cooling needs. Convertible modes allow users to change capacity depending on occupancy or weather. This helps avoid running the AC at full load all the time.
4. Air filtration and maintenance
Look for models with filters such as PM2.5 or dust filters. These help improve indoor air quality. Features like auto-clean or self-diagnosis can reduce maintenance effort and help identify issues early.
5. Installation, voltage support and smart controls
Check if the AC supports stabiliser-free operation, especially in areas with voltage fluctuation. Also consider installation space and service access. If needed, choose models with WiFi or app control for remote operation and monitoring.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMD Ijaj Khan
Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More