From Mumbai to Hyderabad: How the more than 10,000 crore fraud loss shook these five states

Money continued to slip out of people’s accounts in large sums during 2025 as cheating and fraud cases rose across India, with five states alone accounting for losses of more than Rs. 10,000 crore. Data compiled by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Union Home Ministry has shown how financial crimes affected households, investors and online users throughout the year. How cheating and cyber fraud quietly drained over ₹ 10,000 crore from five major Indian states in 2025.(Pixabay)

According to figures drawn from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (via Indian Express), Indians lost about Rs. 19,812.96 crore to cheating-related offences in 2025 alone. The portal recorded more than 21.7 lakh complaints linked to cheating and fraud during the year. This marked a change from 2024, when losses stood at Rs. 22,849.49 crore from over 19 lakh complaints. In earlier years, reported losses were Rs. 7,463.2 crore in 2023, Rs. 2,290.23 crore in 2022, Rs. 551.65 crore in 2021 and Rs. 8.56 crore in 2020.

Also read: Oppo Reno 15 series launching on January 8 in India: Check expected features, price and more

States Most Affected by Cheating Cases

State-wise data shows Maharashtra recorded the highest losses in 2025. Victims in the state lost around Rs. 3,203 crore, with over 28 lakh complaints registered. Karnataka followed with losses of about Rs. 2,413 crore from more than 21 lakh complaints. Tamil Nadu reported losses of Rs. 1,897 crore, while Uttar Pradesh saw Rs. 1,443 crore siphoned off through cheating-related offences. Telangana completed the top five with losses of Rs. 1,372 crore. Together, these five states made up more than half of the total losses reported nationwide.

Other states also reported large sums lost to fraud. Gujarat recorded losses of Rs. 1,312.26 crore, Delhi reported Rs. 1,163 crore, and West Bengal lost Rs. 1,073.98 crore. At the other end of the scale, Manipur reported losses of Rs. 16.74 crore from about 1,800 complaints.

Also read: OnePlus 16 camera rumour: Could this be the fix fans wanted?

Types of Fraud and Regional Links

Furthermore, the data shows that most of the money was lost through investment-related schemes, which accounted for 77 per cent of the total amount. Digital arrest cases made up 8 per cent of losses, followed by credit card fraud at 7 per cent, sextortion at 4 per cent, e-commerce fraud at 3 per cent and app or malware-based fraud at 1 per cent.

Also read: Top 5 OLED laptops from Lenovo, HP, and ASUS that offer true blacks and vivid colours

Moreover, figures from the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System suggest that around 21 crore cyber fraud complaints were received in 2025, with nearly 45 per cent traced to Southeast Asian countries, including Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos. Investment fraud, credit card fraud and sextortion formed the bulk of these complaints, which shows the growing scale of online cheating faced by Indian users.