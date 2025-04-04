Galaxy S25 price drops by 10,000 on Flipkart: How to secure the deal

The Galaxy S25 is one of many Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphones available in the Indian market, serving as the base model in Samsung’s S25 lineup. However, that doesn’t mean it’s inexpensive. In fact, it’s significantly more expensive than alternatives like the OnePlus 13, iQOO 13, and Realme GT 7 Pro. Samsung Galaxy S25 features a triple rear camera setup. (Ijaj Khan/ Hindustan Times)

But what if we told you that, months after its launch, you can now get the Galaxy S25 at a much lower price, with up to ₹10,000 off the MRP by combining available offers? Here’s how the deal works.

Galaxy S25 for ₹ 70,999: Deal Explained

Currently, the Galaxy S25 is listed on Flipkart for ₹80,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB variant, which is also its MRP. However, if you combine ongoing bank offers, you can receive an instant ₹7,000 discount by using an HDFC credit card, along with an additional ₹3,000 off, bringing the effective price down to just ₹70,999. This pricing brings it much closer to the OnePlus 13, which retails at ₹69,999 for the same 12GB + 256GB configuration.

Should You Buy the Galaxy S25 Over the OnePlus 13 or iQOO 13?

The Galaxy S25 is arguably one of the most well-balanced smartphones available around the ₹80,000 mark. It shares the same Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset as the more expensive Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Plus. It also features the latest Galaxy AI tools on top of One UI 7, based on Android 15, setting it apart from other Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phones such as the iQOO 13.

The S25 arguably offers a better software experience, with a more polished and refined feel than the iQOO’s FunTouch OS 15. While its experience is somewhat close to OnePlus 13’s OxygenOS, if you place a higher value on Samsung’s brand reputation and software ecosystem, the S25 stands out as a strong value option, especially when priced around ₹70,000 after discounts.