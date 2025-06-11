Galaxy S25 Ultra reportedly blocks shrapnel impact and saves a Soldier’s life

A Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra reportedly saved a Ukrainian soldier’s life by stopping a piece of shrapnel during the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The incident gained attention on social media, where users shared images and accounts of how the phone absorbed the impact, which prevented a serious injury. Let’s take a closer look at how a smartphone turned into a heroic mode. A Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has reportedly saved a Ukrainian soldier by blocking shrapnel during the conflict.(Naver)

How Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Saved Soldiers from Injury

The incident occurred amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. A fragment of shrapnel struck the soldier’s Galaxy S25 Ultra, which broke the phone’s glass screen. Despite the damage to the display, the phone’s titanium frame blocked the shrapnel from penetrating further and harming the user. Photographs shared on the Samsung Ukraine community forum show the phone with a shattered front glass panel that appears to have been pushed outward at the impact site, which was identified as the entry point for the shrapnel. Reports suggest that the impact avoided the back panel, where the battery is typically located, which may have prevented more severe damage.

The soldier reportedly had used the phone for only about three weeks before the incident. While the phone was rendered unusable, it absorbed the impact that could otherwise have seriously injured or killed the user. According to a South Korean news outlet, Naver, the soldier expressed regret about losing the device so soon after purchase.

Samsung Reportedly Offers Free Repair

Following the event, a user on Reddit claimed that a local Samsung representative contacted the soldier to offer free repairs on the damaged Galaxy S25 Ultra as a gesture of goodwill. However, this has not been officially confirmed or fact-checked by us.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a titanium chassis, designed to improve durability, along with reinforced protection for the display through Corning Gorilla Glass Armour 2. This case is not the first time a Samsung phone has been reported to protect its user in a combat zone. In 2023, reports surfaced of another Ukrainian soldier whose Samsung smartphone stopped a bullet and sustained damage, saving the individual’s life.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Price and Colour Options

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is priced at ₹1,29,999 for the 256GB storage variant. The 512GB and 1TB versions are priced at ₹1,41,999 and ₹1,65,999, respectively. The device is available in four colour options: Titanium Blue, Titanium Grey, Titanium White, and Titanium Black.