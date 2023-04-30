Get Realme's Narzo 50 Pro, a 5G smartphone, for less than 20,000. Here's how

Sunday is the final day of Realme's 5th Anniversary Early Sale, with the Realme 5th Anniversary Flash Sale set to begin a day later and conclude on May 3. Customers, therefore, have little time left to purchase Realme's Narzo Pro, a 5G smartphone, which they can get for less than ₹20,000. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

The offer

On Realme's website, Narzo 50 Pro 5G has a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹21,999. Under the sale, however, the price, however, gets reduced to ₹18,999, a discount of nearly 14% or ₹3,000 on the original MRP.

The Chinese consumer electronics giant is also giving ₹1,500 as coupon discount, and combo offer worth ₹700 on the reduced cost.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G: Features

(1.) 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage; 6.4-inch full HD+ screen display.

(2.) Corning's gorilla glass to protect from damages during fall.

(3.) A 5,000 mAh battery with support to fast-charging of 33 W.

(4.) Android 12-based in-house UI 3.0 as operating system (OS).

(5.) 16 MP front camera for selfies and video calls; 48 MP main camera, 8 MP super-wide camera, and a macro lens at the back.

