Home / Technology / Get Realme's Narzo 50 Pro, a 5G smartphone, for less than 20,000. Here's how

Get Realme's Narzo 50 Pro, a 5G smartphone, for less than 20,000. Here's how

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 30, 2023 05:57 PM IST

On Realme's website, Narzo 50 Pro 5G has an MRP of ₹21,999.

Sunday is the final day of Realme's 5th Anniversary Early Sale, with the Realme 5th Anniversary Flash Sale set to begin a day later and conclude on May 3. Customers, therefore, have little time left to purchase Realme's Narzo Pro, a 5G smartphone, which they can get for less than 20,000.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

The offer

On Realme's website, Narzo 50 Pro 5G has a maximum retail price (MRP) of 21,999. Under the sale, however, the price, however, gets reduced to 18,999, a discount of nearly 14% or 3,000 on the original MRP.

The Chinese consumer electronics giant is also giving 1,500 as coupon discount, and combo offer worth 700 on the reduced cost.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G: Features

(1.) 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage; 6.4-inch full HD+ screen display.

(2.) Corning's gorilla glass to protect from damages during fall.

(3.) A 5,000 mAh battery with support to fast-charging of 33 W.

(4.) Android 12-based in-house UI 3.0 as operating system (OS).

(5.) 16 MP front camera for selfies and video calls; 48 MP main camera, 8 MP super-wide camera, and a macro lens at the back.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out