Google Gemini is rolling out ChatGPT-like memory feature that remembers past conversations

On Wednesday, Google announced new personalisation features for the Gemini app, bringing ChatGPT-like memory features and Temporary Chat that does not appear in history. These new additions will make the Gemini app more personalised and secure for users who want to maintain their privacy. The Gemini app will now remember key details from past conversations to provide a more natural experience.(Google)

Gemini’s memory feature is being called “personal context”, where the AI chatbot will remember key details and preferences from past conversations, allowing users to have more relevant conversations with Gemini. In addition, the feature also gives users the ability to manage and delete their conversations.

On the other hand, Gemini’s Temporary Chat feature will allow users to have a quick conversation, but it will not appear in their recent chats or Gemini Apps Activity. This feature is quite similar to ChatGPT’s Temporary Chat feature, where certain conversations do not appear in the chat history.

Gemini app personal context

Google is rolling out a new setting for the Gemini app where it will learn about the user, their interest, preferences, and others from past conversations. By learning these key details and conversations, it will allow the AI chatbot to provide a more personalised or natural response with context from previous conversations. As mentioned above, this feature is similar to ChatGPT’s memory feature, which also remembers key details for a personalised response.

The personal context feature on the Gemini app is rolling out to 2.5 Pro model users in selected countries. The feature will be enabled by default, although users can control or simply turn off the feature as per their preferences. Google also assured Gemini users that bring this feature to 2.5 Flash model users and more countries in the coming months.

Gemini Temporary Chat

Want to ask a private question, or do you want to keep your queries hidden? Then, Google is rolling out Temporary Chat to Gemini, where users can ask embarrassing or private questions without worrying about the conversations appearing on recent chats or Gemini Apps Activity.

This is a similar feature to Google Search’s Incognito mode, where the search history is not saved to maintain user privacy. Google also assured that these temporary chats will not be “ used to personalise your Gemini experience or train Google’s AI models.” However, these chats will be saved for up to 72 hours for responses and optional feedback.

Other key updates on the Gemini app will include the renaming of "Gemini Apps Activity" to “Keep Activity.” Conversations saved in this tab will be used for improving Google services. However, users can turn this setting off, or Google recommend using the new Temporary Chat feature.

